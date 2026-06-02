In one week, North Dakota voters will finish their voting in this year’s primary election. Tucked onto the primary ballot as Measure 1—originally born in the capital as Senate Concurrent Resolution 4007—is a proposed constitutional amendment to mandate a “single-subject rule” for all citizen-initiated ballot measures.

On its surface, it sounds like a perfectly reasonable, even conservative idea. Why shouldn’t constitutional amendments be kept simple and focused? But if you dig just an inch below the surface, you quickly realize that Measure 1 is poorly written, structurally flawed, and sets a dangerous trap for the citizens of our state.

The first glaring red flag is that the legislature failed to include any definition or operational guide for what actually constitutes a “single subject”. To a regular North Dakotan, a “subject” and a “topic” might mean the same thing, but in the hands of lawyers, politicians, and the courts, they are entirely different legal animals.

In 2024, when this provision was part of Measure 2 that year, I wrote about how this could easily be abused:

Instead of providing clarity, Measure 1 hands unilateral, unchecked power to a single politician: the Secretary of State. Without any legal definitions or guidelines, this single official will have the sole discretion to look at a citizen petition and arbitrarily decide whether it conforms to the rule. Sponsoring legislators have privately admitted that if voters approve this amendment, the legislature will go back after the fact to pass statutory laws defining what a “subject” is.

This is the ultimate Nancy Pelosi style of governing: we have to pass it to know what’s in it.

Real conservatives do not support that approach to government.

We do not amend our state constitution blindly and hand blank checks of power to executive offices, hoping politicians do the right thing later.

Audio: Discussing Measure 1 With Tyler Axness on KFGO

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If you want a blueprint of how this rule will be abused to silence voters, look no further than our neighbors in South Dakota. In 2020, their voters overwhelmingly approved an initiated measure to legalize medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, and industrial hemp all in one package. Governor Kristi Noem used her highway department to challenge the vote, arguing that the measure violated South Dakota’s single-subject rule. The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed, playing semantic word games to rule that these were three separate subjects, completely wiping out the clear will of the people.

Imagine how this plays out in North Dakota. Suppose a citizen group launches an initiative to eliminate the state income tax and reduce the state sales tax by one penny. Is that one single subject—taxes—or is it two separate subjects because income and sales taxes live in different chapters of state law? Under Measure 1, we won’t know. And it may result in two separate measures being needed - which will INCREASE the amount of money needed to promote the measures.

The only recourse left for citizens will be costly, endless litigation in the Supreme Court to parse definitions that the legislature should have written in the first place.

Audio: Discussing Measure 1 With Joel Heitkamp on KFGO

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The supreme irony is that the legislature itself cannot even abide by its own single-subject rules. In 2023, the North Dakota Supreme Court slapped lawmakers down after the North Dakota Investment Board sued them over the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) budget bill. For years, leadership used the OMB bill as a midnight “catch-all” to sneak in unrelated, unconstitutional statutory changes right before everyone went home.

It turns out, lawmakers don’t even know how to define a single subject for themselves, yet they want to impose this undefined restriction on the taxpayers who pay their per diems.

Measure 1 is not an isolated good-faith reform; it is part of a decade-long, cynical game of “Groundhog’s Day” played by a legislature that simply does not like the fact that their own voters have the constitutional right to go over their heads. Every two years since 2014, lawmakers have tried to alter Article Three—the powers reserved to the people. They tried it in 2020 with a Legislative Veto over the people, and they tried it in 2024 with a “double approval” requirement that voters soundly rejected.

Now, they are employing a divide-and-conquer strategy, sneaking the single-subject rule onto a lower-turnout June primary ballot where they hope a deeply partisan electorate will pass it, while saving a 60% supermajority threshold measure for November.

They are trying to wear the public down, treating our constitutional rights like a ping pong ball that they just keep bringing back over and over until voters give up out of sheer exhaustion.

Article Three of the North Dakota Constitution does not grant rights to the citizens; it is where the citizens reserve their supreme rights from the government. It serves as our democratic failsafe, our pressure relief valve when elected representatives refuse to act or act in direct opposition to public opinion.

If the legislature wants to protect the constitution from long, overly detailed text, they could easily propose objective metrics, like a quantitative word count limit. Instead, they have given us Measure 1: a subjective, litigious, poorly drafted power grab.

Do not vote away your own rights based on a catchy title. Join me in protecting the powers reserved to the people. Vote NO on Measure 1 this June.

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