The idea of a single subject rule for ballot measures sounds good - in theory.

But much like how communism sounds good in theory, what happens in practice is very different.

The legislature itself found out how this works in 2023 when the OMB bill was challenged partially based on the existing single-subject rule in the constitution applicable to the legislature.

Attached to my testimony are several documents, including some case law documents and organizational writings.

The lack of definition to what a “single-subject” really is was part of the criticism of Measure 2 in 2024. The legislature has now had two full years, a Supreme Court decision, and another failed ballot measure to come up with a way to define “single-subject” in the context of ballot measures.

Legislature Said NO To Better Language, And Voters Should Keep That In Mind

During the 2025 legislative session, State Senator Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot) introduced SCR 4007:

At the time, I testified on the language stating that if some changes would be made, it would not be so bad. To that end, I offered some changes to the language that were based on what other states had passed.

The additions that I suggested were as follows:

Add the words: “functionally related and germane to each other” to help clarify the legal rules for determining what a single-subject is. (This language is included in Nevada’s version of the a single-subject rule, which seems to be the most comprehensive that any state has enacted.) Require the legislature to provide clear guidance that the Secretary of State will operate under. Apply those better clarified rules on ballot measures the legislature places on the ballot the same way it applies it to the citizens. Create an automatic fast and easy appeals process to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The committees and the legislature as a whole rejected these concerns when they passed the final version of what voters are now deciding.

Subject vs. Topic

Within the discussion of single-subject, one thing that often comes up is whether a “topic” and a “subject” are the same thing. If a sponsoring committee wants to eliminate the income tax and cut the sales tax by 1%, is that one subject: taxes, or two subjects: sales tax and income tax?

The legislature’s own website sorts bills by “topic” not by “subject” , and lists “Sales Tax” and “Income Tax” as two different topics. SCR 4007 either requires a declaration of how this will be determined, or a requirement that the legislature will provide the Secretary of State with guidance.

Conclusions

The single-subject rule, which exists in most states, is designed to prevent laws from addressing multiple unrelated topics. It aims to ensure that laws have a clear purpose and prevent unrelated items from being bundled together. However, the rule can be challenging to apply to citizen initiatives, which often address complex, interconnected issues.

The South Dakota Supreme Court case involving a marijuana legalization initiative highlights the challenges of applying the single-subject rule. Opponents of the initiative argued that it encompassed multiple subjects, including medical marijuana, hemp regulations, and local government control of dispensaries. The court agreed, delaying the implementation of the initiative.

The single-subject rule can be used to challenge citizen initiatives even if they have significant public support. This can discourage people from pursuing initiatives and raises concerns about fairness and the potential for manipulation. The definition of a single subject is open to interpretation, leading to inconsistent application of the rule. This inconsistency makes it difficult for citizen groups to predict whether their initiatives will be challenged.

There are arguments for and against strict enforcement of the single-subject rule. Some argue that strict enforcement prevents voter confusion, while others contend that it can be used to manipulate the process and silence certain voices.

Potential solutions to address the challenges of the single-subject rule include adopting a more flexible definition of a single subject, creating clearer guidelines, and establishing consequences for those who abuse the rule to challenge initiatives.

Citizen initiatives often address complex issues that are interconnected and difficult to separate into neat single subjects. Forcing initiatives to address these issues separately could hinder effective problem-solving. The single-subject rule has become increasingly complex and open to interpretation over time, undermining its original purpose. The lack of clarity and consistency in the single-subject rule creates a system that can be easily abused by those with resources and legal knowledge.

Potential solutions include reforming the rule to make it more citizen-friendly, adopting clearer guidelines, and encouraging courts to exercise caution when using the rule to overturn citizen initiatives.

The key takeaways from the discussion are that the single-subject rule can hinder citizen initiatives, its definition is vague and inconsistently applied, and it can be manipulated by those with resources. It is important to educate the public about the single-subject rule and advocate for changes that protect direct democracy. The challenge lies in finding a balance between protecting direct democracy and ensuring that laws are clear and well-organized.

Background

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update