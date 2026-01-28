For more information»»»

How Much Will The Legislature Spend On Lawyers To Promote Its Unconstitutional Attempt To Re-Write The Constitution?

Yesterday, I wrote about the news that the lawsuit challenging the legislatively-approved November’s Measure 1 was filed:

Today we learned via The North Dakota Monitor that the group of legislators tasked to make decisions in-between legislative sessions (the “Legislative Management Committee”) met yesterday to discuss the lawsuit:

North Dakota legislative leaders have voted to hire outside attorneys to represent them in a new lawsuit over a ballot measure that would change voter-approved legislative term limits. The suit, filed last week, argues that the Legislature violated the state constitution when it passed a resolution creating the ballot measure last year. The ballot measure, if approved, would alter the 2022 constitutional amendment that established legislative term limits. But that 2022 amendment contains a provision that specifically says state lawmakers may not propose an amendment to “alter or repeal” those term limits. […] Legislative Management met Tuesday morning to decide next steps. Most of the meeting was held in an executive session. Under state law, a governing body may close a meeting to the public to discuss legal strategy. The committee then approved a motion to hire third-party attorneys for the suit, as opposed to being represented by Legislative Council or the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, called the provision of the 2022 amendment that forbids the statehouse from proposing amendments to legislative term limits a “direct encroachment” on the Legislature’s power. Another part of the state constitution, Article IV, authorizes the Legislature to recommend constitutional amendments to voters. Hogue said the lawsuit is an opportunity for the North Dakota Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the provision is constitutional. He added that given the gravity of issues at issue in the case, he supports having dedicated attorneys to advocate on the Legislature’s behalf. Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, was the only committee member to vote against the motion. Ista said he feels it would be more fiscally prudent not to use outside counsel. He added that the attorneys within Legislative Council or the Attorney General’s Office would do the best job representing the Legislature’s interests, since they have expertise in North Dakota constitutional law. Ista said he also voted against the resolution during the 2025 season, calling it a “problematic” challenge to the voter-initiated measure. He said his gut instinct is that the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case. Even if they do, however, the justices may not find it necessary to rule in a way that clarifies the scope of the Legislature’s power, Ista added. “It would be my hope that the court will find a way to answer the ultimate question here,” he said.

The irony should not be lost that the lone vote of dissent was the Democratic House Minority Leader (apparently the other two Democrats on the committee either were absent or voted for the hiring of the outside lawyers.)

The Right Way To Do It

As I wrote during the legislative session:

Section 4 of Article XV is the big issue with regard to SCR 4008 as it was with HCR 3019 in 20, because it specifically prohibits the legislature from using its power to place measures on the ballot with regard to term limits.

Absent this provision, there would be nothing wrong with SCR 4008 or HCR 3019 in 2023. the legislature would have the power to do this. It probably would not be politically wise, but it would be constitution/legal.

Much like changes to the Powers Reserved To The People, so too should changes to the Term Limits provisions, so far as the restriction approved by the voters applies.

HCR 4008 was barely approved by 24 votes in the Senate and 53 votes in the House, for a total of 77 legislators out of 141 putting this measure on the ballot.

It takes roughly 35,000 valid signatures to put an initiated constitutional measure on the ballot. If each legislator that voted for this measure went out and found 10 people to get 50 signatures a piece, that is all they need.

To put this in perspective, every candidate that is not endorsed by a state or local political party for office needs roughly 300 signatures be on the ballot. Most candidates recruit their supporters to do that process already, I certainly did when I ran for county commission.

Instead, they would rather unconstitutionally place the measure on the ballot, and now spend money on outside lawyers to defend their actions.

Meanwhile, they say it is too easy for citizens to get things on the ballot and passed by the voters, so they have to ask voters year after year after year to make it harder (even though Article III Section 1 says “Laws may be enacted to facilitate and safeguard, but not to hamper, restrict, or impair these powers”:

Giving the voters a chance to make the process harder, and forcing the citizens to fight back year after year after year is “hamper, restrict, or impair these powers”.

Even people like Rob Port who support making it more difficult to pass these measures is pointing out how the legislature is acting contrary to its own interests with its actions specifically on the school lunch ballot measure:

Because those lawmakers failed to act, a constitutional amendment implementing mandated spending on universal school meals will go forward. It will be on the ballot this fall, and voters will approve it, because one public opinion poll after another — including one released by Gov. Kelly Armstrong himself right before the special session — shows that this is one of those proverbial 80/20 issues. […] That last is the ramification I want to communicate. During their regular session last year, lawmakers put two initiated measure reforms for constitutional amendments on the ballot this year. One, to be voted on in June, would implement a single-subject rule. The other would require that constitutional amendments get 60% of the vote to become law. These modest and much needed reforms were already facing push back, with the loudest complaints coming from activists for hire who make a living from that process. The legislature doesn’t have a very good track record when it comes to putting issues on the ballot, but these initiatives had a chance. I use the past tense, because now, in November, in addition to voting on the 60% threshold, voters will also be casting their ballots on school meals, and will be reminded that their lawmakers, in January, ignored the clear will of the public. Why would voters go along with the legislature's ballot measure reforms when lawmakers just demonstrated how tone deaf they can be?

Which is what I pointed out last week:

This lawsuit regarding whether the citizens can “encroach” on legislative power will show all citizens of North Dakota just how much weight the will of people at the ballot have when it comes to using the Powers Reserved To The People to alter state constitution. The process has already shown voters what their elected representatives think.

Either the powers to set the terms and conditions for their government and elected officials are reserved to the people as the constitution states, or they aren’t.

