For the last few years, I’ve been writing about and following the work of a group of filmmakers who have been essentially whistleblowing against the way the State of North Dakota and specifically the Commerce Dept has been operating when it comes to issuing grant money in their industry.

Which led to the creation of a three-part documentary-style podcast series being produced by Matt Fern outlining the controversy.

This week, the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee met and this film grant program was one of the highlighted topics of discussion.

Matt Fern testified and submitted 22 pages of documentation for the hearing, outlining the timeline and people involved in the faulty process for these film grants.

Matt Fern Testimony 27 12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fern has uploaded the video from that hearing that can be viewed here:

At the 1:20 minute mark, the representative of the Commerce Department makes a fascinating statement right off the bat that Commerce has never requested these fund, and that they were a legislative mandate. In other words, the legislature and specific legislators forced the Department of Commerce to take on this film grant process.

From the 4:30 to 9:30 minute marks, Fern starts going through his testimony.

At the 9:40 minute mark, Representative Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck) becomes very defensive about Fern outlining what happened with these grants, and spends three minutes trying to convince the committee chairman, Senator Jeff Magrum (R-Hazelton) that “the accusatory nature of the testimony should not be allowed” and that “other chairmen would have shut it down already”.

Senator Dave Clemens (R-Fargo) states that the committee should allow the public to speak at the committee hearing about issues the committee have oversight.

After this interaction, Fern is allowed to continue and explains how the film grant was essentially earmarked to a particular company called “Canticle Productions” using footnotes in the legislative intent language NOT language actually passed by the legislature. (Side Note: This is definitely an unusual way to direct appropriations, and does stray from the typical transparent procurement process that state law requires.)

Fern went on to explain how the RFP (Request for Proposal) process only allowed for 6- business days of responses, and that no one other than the company the legislature intended to receive the money really knew about the grant prior to it being awarded and announced.

The remainder of Fern’s presentation outlined how the grant funds were distributed, and then how there was very little oversight on how the money was actually used.

Conclusions

It seems pretty clear that the legislators involved in directing state funds to a specific company in a way that strongly deviated from a tradition that tries to do that will likely be able to keep this matter from really seriously being investigated.

The result of this years long process should illustrate two things:

North Dakota legislators are not above using sneaky procedures to direct funds to their prefered organizations, just like Congress. Legislators who do care about transparency need to not only read the bills diligently, but read the committee’s intent language including “footnotes”. Most legislators that I have spoken to, even if they do make sure they read the bill rarely read all of the committee supporting documents. They trust the “bill carrier” to be fully transparent in their reporting to the chamber. That assumption is now proven to be faulty.

Representative Nathe is right, it is likely that no laws were violated because the legislature passed the law. But that does not mean that it was ethical, right, or fair.

I would encourage legislators who are concerned about this matter to be highly suspicious of any legislator who thinks everything about this matter was fine or appropriate. Even if you support tax dollars being used for these sorts of programs, you should want it to be done in the most fair way possible.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update