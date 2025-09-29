State Invests $100 million into ESG Data Center Firm
After years of condemning the ESG movement as part of the "left wing anti-coal/oil" agenda, the state is still pro-actively investing in ESG. Was all the rhetoric just for show to rile up the public?
Correction: in the original issuance of this article, I wrote that this was regarding the Legacy Fund - it is not. It is regarding the State Land Board which manages the Common Schools Trust Fund.
Last week, the North Dakota State Land Board announced that it was placing $100 million as Joey Harris of the Bismarck Tribune reported:
North Dakota’s Land …
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