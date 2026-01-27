First off, I would like to remind and invite everyone to the first series of townhall meetings and speaking engagements that will be held to discuss the issues that voters will see on the ballot this year.

The first of these events will be held in Bismarck this Thursday (January 29th) at the Bismarck Public Library. The program will begin at 6:30pm sharp.

Background On Term Limits In North Dakota

During the 2015 legislative session, an effort was successfully made to convince legislators to ask the voters to re-write the term limits ballot measure that voters approved in 2022 by a vote of 63.4% Yes to 36.6% No. That effort took the form of Senate Bill 4008, which I wrote about as it made its way through the legislature:

As I wrote when it was first introduced:

Section 4 of Article XV is the big issue with regard to SCR 4008 as it was with HCR 3019 in 20, because it specifically prohibits the legislature from using its power to place measures on the ballot with regard to term limits.

Absent this provision, there would be nothing wrong with SCR 4008 or HCR 3019 in 2023. the legislature would have the power to do this. It probably would not be politically wise, but it would be constitution/legal.

During the Senate committee hearing, I specifically testified that not only would this be challenged in court, but it would be a good thing to be challenged in court because we might find out how much weight the plain wording of a section of the constitution carries. (The conversation between myself and Senator Kristen Roers took a strange detour into whether the legislature could block the citizens from being able to change things in the constitution without repealing Article III entirely.)

This section that locks the legislature out of proposing a change to the term limits measure was pulled from a measure I proposed in 2019 that any changes to Article III “The Powers Reserved To The People” must originate from the people themselves:

North Dakota Conservative Activists File Lawsuit That Would Remove Re-Write Of Term Limits From Ballot (If Successful)

Now for the news about the lawsuit, as the Bismarck Tribune reported:

The lawsuit was filed by Terence Bjerke, a Grand Forks County commissioner, and Leverrett Oley Larson, a former Republican state senator from Minot. On Jan. 20, they asked the North Dakota Supreme Court to step in, seeking both a legal ruling and an order blocking the ballot measure created by the resolution. The Legislature and secretary of state are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The petition asks the Supreme Court to take the case directly, rather than sending it through lower courts. While some cases can be filed this way, the court has discretion over whether and how it will consider the request. […] In the language of the ballot measure, now codified in the Constitution, it is specified that “any amendment to this article could not be proposed by the Legislature, but only by citizen initiative.” Despite this, the Legislature passed the resolution during the 2025 legislative session. The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck, introduces a ballot measure to be voted on during the 2026 general election that would amend the way term limits work. Dwyer said he was aware there was a possibility his resolution would be legally challenged when he introduced it. […] Bjerke said national advocacy group U.S. Term Limits is financially backing the lawsuit and that he and Larson are not seeking any financial recompense.

The outcome of this legal fight will determine whether this measure will be voted on by the people, despite the fact the constitution literally and explicitly says the legislature cannot even propose it.

The precedent for pulling a measure off the ballot was set in 2020 when the North Dakota Supreme Court pulled Measure 3 off the ballot after the signatures were collected and after it was approved to be on the ballot:

The North Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to keep off a controversial ballot measure from appearing before voters on November 3 after a group filed a lawsuit. In a unanimous decision, the supreme court prevented North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger from allowing residents to vote on Measure 3, which sought to amend the state’s constitution.

Regardless of what happens, this situation should put to rest whether the legislature is truly worried about the sanctity of the state’s constitution in their quest to make it harder for citizens to change the constitution.

Stay tuned for more on this issue, and attend one of the early discussions:

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update