I graduated from Dickinson State University, so I have always taken a personal interest in the news that has come out of that campus. Unfortunately, for the bulk of the time since, DSU has bounced from one wave of turmoil and scandal to another.

One of my first big investigations was the original Diploma Mill scandal with Chinese students that originated with whistleblower leaking information about The Confucius Center taking office space away from DSU staff. (Interestingly, Confucius Centers are back in the news in the last week.)

Dsu Press Release 229KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

After the Diploma Mill scandal was the Foundation scandal where there was some problematic business arraignments with board members self-dealing and bank loans against scholarship funds to finance real estate developments.

Gmail Re Absolute Power Corrupts 205KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

More recently, we have seen a situation where Dickinson State officials were colluding with state legislators seeking to weaken North Dakota’s open records and open meeting rules.

We have also seen situations where high-demand programs have been temporarily shut down over financial issues.

You may be wondering why I am bringing up all this old news?

Because, once again, an audit of Dickinson State University is exposing long-standing problems that have been allowed to fester. From the North Dakota Monitor this morning:

An accounting firm’s investigation into the financial management and reporting at Dickinson State University has yielded a group of recommendations, including more support and oversight from the North Dakota University System. The University System, led by Commissioner Brent Sanford, has been discussing creation of a shared services system to support North Dakota’s smaller colleges that have struggled to attract and retain employees with expertise in areas such as accounting, payroll and financial aid. The investigation was triggered by the dismissal of the vice president of finance at Dickinson State University in December 2025, Deputy Commissioner Meredith Larson told the Legislature’s Higher Education Funding Review Committee earlier this month. Larson, Sanford and Dickinson State President Scott Molander discussed the results of the investigation by investigative firm CliftonLarsonAllen with the committee. University System officials told investigators that poor cash flow management put the university at risk of not being able to meet payroll obligations in December 2025. Larson said the report shows that there needs to be “a layer of validation” at the University System office. “I think we have learned that it is really critical to engage in more aggressive performance management with people when there are signs that somebody is not — particularly your VP of finance — is not responding to requests, doesn’t seem to have the requisite knowledge,” Larson said. The man at the center of the investigation, Leslie Wietstock, the former DSU vice president, said in an interview that he warned DSU officials that cash flow was an issue because of construction and other spending. He said he secured a line of credit to ensure the university had cash until it could hold a bond sale to raise money for the construction projects. The investigative report says Dickinson State’s finance office had a high degree of turnover before Wietstock was hired as vice president in September 2022. The report said the decision to remove Wietstock “was initially driven by concerns regarding workplace conduct, communication, and professional relationships.” After Wietstock left, “additional concerns regarding DSU’s financial condition, cash position, capital project funding, and financial reporting practices came to light, prompting further review,” the report said. Molander told the legislative committee that he was not happy with the budgeting process he inherited at DSU when he became president in 2025. Wietstock was notified in December 2025 that he would be fired, according to documents obtained by the North Dakota Monitor. The documents regarding Wietstock’s termination and a subsequent appeal were not included in the report. Molander cited in a letter to Wietstock “substantive deficits in subject matter area expertise, such as the admitted lack of knowledge on bank reconciliations and errors — either intentional or negligent — in critical procurement areas.” […] Legislators had different responses to the report. Rep. Jamie Selzler, D-Fargo, thanked Molander and Sanford for addressing problems that existed before entering their current roles. But said he had concerns about the system’s responsiveness under previous leadership and wants to ensure that doesn’t happen again. “I’m very concerned about performance management going forward,” Selzler said. Rep. Steve Swiontek, R-Fargo, said his reading of the report indicated that Molander did not react quickly or aggressively enough after seeing red flags about DSU’s finances. Larson agreed that action should have been taken more quickly. “We are impressing upon the leaders of our institutions that we must act sooner, and we are going to put in place more consistent oversight,” Larson said. The report says that in hindsight, Molander “stated that he wished he had ‘pushed harder’ and more thoroughly evaluated Mr. Wietstock’s financial capabilities earlier in his tenure.” […] The report shows that as early as 2023, Wietstock, in an email to University System office finance personnel, said he found the Dickinson State system overly convoluted.

Given the context of the long history of issues at Dickinson State, it is long past time for the legislature to actually do something about it.

North Dakota no longer has a “chancellor” of higher education which is good because most chancellors have been run out of the state after not being able to fix thing. That title was converted to “commissioner” and former Lt. Governor Brent Sanford is now in the position. The legislature needs to find a way to work with him to actually fix the problems at DSU and the University System at-large. That will likely mean spending some money and hiring expertise to figure out what and who are the problems that perpetuate these issues.

Much like the situation in the Commerce Department, the University System has long needed a house cleaning. It may be advantageous that the person in charge of the University System is someone who was willing to walk away from the office of Lt. Governor because he was not happy with what he saw happening.

Which might be easier now the at the legislative leadership that was trying to help sweep things under the rug will no longer be around.

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