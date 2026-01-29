Back in November, I wrote about the lawsuit against TV’s Kevin O’Leary (aka “The SharkTank Guy”) who was being sued regarding one of the investments that North Dakota has made through his operation:

Yesterday, it was announced that the lawsuit was dismissed, and the judge was not happy:

Judge Gordon Gallagher presided over the case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and issued the ruling late last week. His dismissal also included a ‘with prejudice’ clause, meaning the action cannot be refiled with the court.

Kevin O’Leary is the founder of the North Dakota Wonder Fund and was on ABC’s Shark Tank.

“However, when considered in light of the O’Leary Defendants’ motion for sanctions which discusses how Plaintiff used this case for months to garner media and public attention, the prejudice becomes significantly more substantial as Plaintiff lodged claims and then leveraged them for media exposure while Defendants were hamstrung in their ability to show the falsity of the claims because Plaintiff did not proceed with her own case,” the judge said.

The lawsuit was filed by entrepreneur Melissa Brandao and alleged O’Leary defrauded investors, among other allegations.

“I don’t know the woman who sued me and some of my staff. I don’t know why they did it, but we went to court, and it was thrown out with prejudice,” O’Leary told The Flag’s What’s On Your Mind. “I can’t believe they would just sue me without ever even talking to me.”

O’Leary said on The Flag this isn’t the first time it’s happened — but this time is different.

“But in this case, because of all the work I’ve done in North Dakota all these years, I don’t like the taste this has left in my mouth,” he said. “So I’m coming back. I’m bringing my team and I’m gonna go to work to shine the light of transparency on how this happened. So I’m telling anybody that’s listening, if you’re involved in bringing these false claims, you didn’t get away with it because it’s not free. I’m coming back to clear my name. I don’t care what it costs.”

Asked about whether or not the news organizations who reported this will be held responsible, O’Leary responded. “I’ve hired a team that’s using AI to scrape every single article, every single headline, every reference.”