Yesterday, it was announced that Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben is being appointed to fill a vacancy on the North Dakota Ethics Commission:

North Dakota leaders on Friday appointed Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben to the North Dakota Ethics Commission. Leben will succeed former chair Cynthia Lindquist, who left the board earlier this month to pursue a new job out of state. Leben will serve the remainder of Lindquist’s term, which ends in August 2027. Commissioners are appointed to the board by a consensus vote of Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, and Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo. Leben has served in law enforcement for more than 35 years, and as sheriff since 2019, according to his resume. He’s set to retire as sheriff at the end of the year.

The seat Leben will fill has already been vacated as of June 1st:

North Dakota Ethics Commission Chair Cynthia Lindquist will step down effective June 1 to move to Denver to become the chief strategy officer for the American Indian College Fund. Lindquist, whose background is in Indigenous health and education, was one of the original members of the five-person Ethics Commission. She was first appointed to the commission in 2019 and reappointed in 2023. Lindquist was elected chair of the Ethics Commission in July following the death of former chair Dave Anderson in May.

There’s just one problem.

Kelly Leben is still a sitting and elected Sheriff - and will be until the end of the year when his replacement who is running unopposed is elected and takes office.

Why is this a problem?

Article 14 Section 3 Subsection 3 of the North Dakota Constitution, as approved by the voters in 2018, plainly states:

“ No member of the ethics commission may hold other public office or be a lobbyist, candidate for public office, or political party official.”

Article 14 Section 4 Subsection 2 further defines what a “public office” is:

For the purposes of this article, "public office" or "public official" means any elected or appointed office or official of the state’s executive or legislative branch, including members of the ethics commission, or members of the governor’s cabinet, or employees of the legislative branch, and "agency" means each board, bureau, commission, department, or other administrative unit of the executive branch of state government, including one or more officers, employees, or other persons directly or indirectly purporting to act on behalf or under authority of the agency.

The use of the word “or” in these clauses matters, legally.

This news article, and other previous articles say that Kelly Leben is RETIRING at the end of the year - I have not seen anything that says he is RESIGNING before his term is up. (If this has changed and he is resigning early, all of this is irrelevant.)

It will be interesting to see whether this gets challenged as the plain reading says it would be fine for Leben to be appointed once he leaves office but not while he is in office.

Plus, if any claims were referred to the Burleigh County States Attorney for investigation and prosecution, it would be Leben’s department doing the investigations!

Since the only case that has gone anywhere in the courts has been in Burleigh County, this is not a hypothetical!

Talk about an ethical conflict of interest!

If any lawyers have any thoughts on this, let me know what you think either in the comments or by replying. Specifically whether any citizens need to challenge this?

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