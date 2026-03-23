Over on the North Dakota Energy Council substack, I previously wrote about the legal fight the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) has launched against the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO):

My contention was that North Dakota’s internal policies on carbon issues do not match its external polities, and that has the potential to undermine the PSC’s case against MISO.

The PSC has spent and continues to spend a lot of money in this legal fight.

Since these articles, I have had multiple conversations with PSC Chairman Randy Christmann. I have determined that the PSC and its members, including Christmann, are genuine in their opposition to the MISO approach to valuing decarbonization in their cost-share formula.

HOWEVER, based on records provided to me (over 2,000 pages worth) that are sourced from open records requests to the PSC: I am also beginning to suspect that the PSC may not actually in the leadership role they think they are in - and may, in fact, be pawns of outside special-interest groups - and not even realize it.

Final Complete Docs 131MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The following is an attempt to document the timeline and interactions of the various players involved with the PSC fight with MISO rather than a critique of the substance - I am still piecing the full story together myself (All documents referenced were obtained via open records requests and compiled by Manifest Energy — www.manifestamerica.energy):

The Origins of North Dakata’s Regulatory Engagement in MISO Cost-Allocation Complaints

As this story was pitched to me, the big question I kept asking was “did the PSC really start this, or were they led along to feel like they started this?”

February 28, 2020 Correspondence

The pivot point for North Dakota’s current posture on MISO cost-allocation was not an internally generated policy paper, but a specific external solicitation in late February 2020. At that time, regional transmission cost-allocation was emerging as a multi-billion dollar flashpoint within the Organization of MISO States (OMS). The evidentiary record reveals a direct exchange on February 28, 2020, between Michael Best partner Eric Callisto and Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. Writing on behalf of the private developer LS Power, Callisto explicitly requested the NDPSC’s support for a MISO cost-allocation complaint.

The earliest hard record of North Dakota’s engagement in MISO cost-allocation complaints stems from a February 28, 2020, email where Michael Best, acting for LS Power, solicited Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. This correspondence predates any internal PSC documentation prioritizing this specific regulatory lane.

The administrative record captures the immediate transition from private solicitation to public administrative action: following the email, Commissioner Fedorchak queried staff on whether North Dakota should “engage.” This sequence documents the successful movement of a private legal objective into the commission’s active agenda, serving as the foundational pivot point for the years of regulatory filings that followed.

Evidence from 2025 filings and email logs confirms that this architecture is not merely historical but remains the primary engine for PSC’s current strategy. Email logs from July and August 2025 show William Booth of Michael Best as the central hub for the “Initial Draft of NDPSC FERC Complaint” and subsequent “Strategy Discussions.” The persistence of this relationship is further evidenced by a coordinated multi-state “outside-in” strategy; Booth appears as counsel for both the NDPSC and the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) in the same cost-allocation lane.

That email wasn’t random. It shows how these issues get built. First, a private interest identifies a regulatory outcome it wants. Then a law firm translates that into legal strategy. Then it’s brought into a state commission — not from staff, but from the outside. Then the state begins acting on it. That’s the pivot.

Not bottom-up policy — but outside-in influence.

North Dakota Thinks It Is Leading - But Is It Really?

That 2020 email wasn’t random. It shows how this kind of issue gets built — and how it moves from outside interests into state action.

The documents point to a potential sequence that brings into question whether the PSC is really leading the case themselves:

An outside interest identifies a regulatory outcome it wants. A law firm develops the legal strategy. State regulators are approached. A complaint is drafted. Other states are recruited to support it.

In this case, the record shows that after being contacted by outside counsel, Commissioner Fedorchak asked staff whether North Dakota should “engage.”

That’s the turning point: A private legal idea becomes a public regulatory action.

And from there, it moves forward as if it were a North Dakota-led effort.

But the structure suggests something different:

North Dakota enters this process in the middle — not at the beginning.

North Dakota Hires the Architects

By 2025, North Dakota formally hires Michael Best. But the scope of work matters. This wasn’t just legal drafting. It explicitly included: “Coordinating with other state commissions and stakeholders.”

States Are Recruited, ND Pays The Bill

The emails make something else clear. North Dakota wasn’t joining a coalition. It was helping build one. In one email, the complaint is described as: “North Dakota is sponsoring…”

In another, a near-final complaint is circulated before at least one state had approved it. Which was only sent to Commissioner Kringstad who later had to forward to ND PSC staff.

(The expectation of confidentiality in public matters subject to Open Records is interesting.)

The work was done first — states were added after. Infact in Montana Commissioner Molnar emailed Commissioner Kringstad asking if he could tell his staff and commissioners about the complaint yet. She replied yes, it was filed to FERC this morning.

A Multi-State Strategy — Built From the Outside

The records show that Bill Booth and his firm, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, served as the central hub for the creation of the legal challenges.

Centralized Drafting: Emails show Bill Booth’s team circulating redlined versions of the formal complaint and the testimony of Dr. William Hogan to NDPSC staff for approval.

Control of the Narrative: The documents indicate the firm didn’t just provide advice but authored the primary legal documents, such as the “Complaint of the Concerned Commissions”, where the NDPSC is the lead complainant.

Acfrog~1 372KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Communicating with Other State Commissions

The documents illustrate that Bill Booth acted as a liaison between North Dakota and other regional regulators to form a united front against MISO.

Coordinating the “Concerned Commissions”: Communication details strategies for aligning the NDPSC with other state regulators to increase the legal weight of the complaints.

Soliciting Support: The firm coordinated a “MISO State Regulators Support” letter regarding the Invenergy/GBX complaint, showing a pattern of organizing multiple states under a single legal banner.

Engaged in the Same Issue Across Multiple Jurisdictions

The firm’s invoices and emails reveal they were simultaneously managing the same cost-allocation and benefit-metric disputes for different clients.

Metrics Task Force: Invoicing from June and July 2025 shows the legal team holding weekly “Metrics status calls” and “Strategy meetings” that involved both technical experts and representatives from different jurisdictions to discuss MISO’s Tranche 2.1 projects.

Consistency of Arguments: The same technical arguments regarding “Avoided Capacity Costs” and “Value of Lost Load” appear in communications directed at various state entities, indicating a “boilerplate” legal strategy applied across the MISO region.

The Connection to Mississippi and Other States

The records explicitly link the North Dakota legal team to the same fight in other jurisdictions, specifically mentioning the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Joint Complainants: The formal FERC filing lists the Mississippi Public Service Commission alongside the North Dakota PSC as part of the “Concerned Commissions.”

Direct Multi-State Outreach: An email from February 2020 reveals that LS Power’s representatives—who were working in tandem with the same outside counsel—were reaching out to multiple state regulators simultaneously to challenge MISO’s cost-allocation methodology.

The Money is Telling

This isn’t just coordination. There’s a financial side too. Records show:

North Dakota paid for legal work tied to the complaint

North Dakota funded outside counsel and strategy development

Costs exceeded initial expectations

Invoices, Litigation Packets, Saag, Engagement Letters, Motions (3) 28.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



Earlier this year, the Legislature passed SB 2404, expanding the PSC’s budget after those costs ran over.

So while this may be a multi-state effort for public relations purposes, North Dakota is clearly carrying a significant share of the cost.

The Bigger Picture

To be clear: This doesn’t mean North Dakota regulators are acting in bad faith. In fact, the opposite is more likely. They believe they are leading this fight.

But the documents suggest something more complicated:

The issue originated outside the state.

The legal strategy was developed outside the state.

The coalition was assembled outside the state.

North Dakota was brought in to execute it.

Pawn or Player?

In North Dakota, we don’t like being used. And we don’t like being told they’re in charge when they’re not. So the question is simple: Are we leading this — or being used to carry it?

Final Thoughts

If this is truly a North Dakota-led effort, the paper trail should show it. Right now, the paper trail suggests something else: An outside-built strategy that North Dakota stepped into — and is now driving forward.

This is one of those situational issues that need more eyes on it to figure out what is really behind the story.

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