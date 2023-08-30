Is the Commerce Dept playing fast and loose with grant money?
Whether or not you believe that state government should hand out grants for film makers using tax dollar, the process should be fair and competitive to North Dakota film makers who are qualified.
The government gives out a lot of money for questionable things.
While in an ideal world, a lot of this money would not be re-distributed, so long as it is the process should be transparent and fair to all involved.
Recently a story broke about the North Dakota Commerce Department giving out a $600,000 grant to select filmmakers with only a 6-day window…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.