Last September, I wrote about how the State Land Board put $100 million of its portfolio into investment funds specifically designed to help fund data center growth:

At the time, the Bismarck Tribune reported:

North Dakota’s Land Board voted to make its investment strategy somewhat more aggressive and infrastructure-focused prior to committing $100 million toward a data center fund. […] The board on Wednesday voted to shift multiple investment targets, including moving its infrastructure investment target from 7% to 10% while lowering its real estate investment target from 10% to 8%. […] In line with this strategy, board members on Wednesday committed $100 million to a $2.1 billion fund managed by Cloud Capital. Cloud Capital specifically invests in data center infrastructure, and it is affiliated with data center developer CloudHQ. Cloud Capital manages $5.3 billion worth of data center assets in Europe and North America. The move was recommended by the Land Board’s investment manager, RVK Inc. RVK Senior Consultant Jennifer Sandberg said there are risks to an investment strategy primarily focused on data centers, though aspects of how Cloud Capital invests are likely to mitigate them. Rapid development in data center technology could make some infrastructure that is being built today outdated in the near future, she said. Still, the infrastructure that Cloud Capital specifically focuses on is less likely to become quickly obsolete, fund President Shariar Mohajer told the board. “We only cover the shell (facilities) and deliver the power and cooling; we don’t touch the servers. The servers are the part of the data centers that have to get replaced every three or four years,” he said. […] She also noted that the fund has only been around since 2020 and its owner, Hossein Fateh, also runs CloudHQ, which Cloud Capital invests in. “If he were to either step back or be unable to contribute to the management of the fund in such a meaningful way that would be a concern,” she said. “I think this is also a team, there’s a deep team of professionals here, but we do view that as a risk.”

At the time I wrote:

At first glance of this story, my immediate reaction was “if the state’s funds are directly tied to the success of the data center industry, how likely will the state be to mitigate the socialization of costs incurred by the industry to the rest of consumers?”

There is really no way to know whether the state’s exposure to the data center investment fund is directly connected to North Dakota data centers - what is clear is that North Dakota’s $100 million investment is tied to the data center as an industry succeeding.

As the fights over data centers have spread and come to a breaking in local areas such as Oliver/Mercer County…:

KFGO’s Tyler Axness interviews Michael Berg about Mercer and Oliver County issues: audio below:

0:00 -12:19

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…and it becomes clear that state elected officials are not going to support local elected officials in these challenges…

…one reason may be that the state’s investment exposure to these data center investment funds make it fiduciarily unsound to properly represent the interests of actual North Dakota residents, voters, and their local government officials.

If North Dakota took action to better represent its people and local governments, it would put these investments at greater risk.

Essentially, North Dakota residents, landowners, local elected officials, and even the state officials themselves may now be held hostage by the investment decisions made in the name of the state to increase the rate of return for state funds.

Which reiterates the need for North Dakota residents and voters to really consider taking things into their own hands - both locally and at the state level - which is going to involve citizen initiated measures to go over the heads of the elected officials who feel like they cannot do anything.

But, if citizens want to act on issues like this, they better hurry because the June vote on the Single-Subject Rule and the November vote to increase the threshold on constitutional ballot measures to 60% is going to make it much more difficult to use the ballot measure process if the statewide voters approve those measures offered by the legislature to make these processes harder for the citizens.

Citizens need to start questioning the policies their elected officials are imposing on them - before it is too late.

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