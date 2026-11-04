North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota’s Watchdog Update

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
16h

The same small group of out of state oligarchs have been dictating legislation to North Dakotans since 1993. It’s about time that the people catch on.

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