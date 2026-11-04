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Congratulations to North Dakota for saying NO to the legislature once again!

You were a large club around the country.

South Dakota voters rejected the same exact constitutional measure:

Even in Utah, where their version was confined to tax increases, is projected to be defeated:

It turns out that voters are actually smart enough to not vote away their rights when their own elected officials tell them it is a good idea.

As long time readers know, this is the 3rd time in 6-years that the legislature has force citizens to protect their rights under Article III of the North Dakota constitution.

Over $3 million was expended between the two sides on this latest effort, as the North Dakota Monitor reported (which will go down as one of the most expensive ballot measure campaigns in North Dakota history):

Lawmakers for years have tried to make it harder to change the constitution. They met with little success until June, when voters approved a single-subject requirement for future amendments. Supporters, including Republican Gov. Kelly Armstrong, said North Dakota’s constitution is too easy to change, citing out-of-state organizations with lots of money to spend on whatever ballot initiative they support. Armstrong also said constitutionally mandated spending concerns him. House Speaker Robin Weisz, who sponsored the measure in the Legislature, said he is disappointed and not surprised by Measure 1’s defeat, citing the money spent in opposition. “My personal opinion – many of the ads were quite deceptive and confusing to the voters,” said Weisz, R-Hurdsfield.

Sorry, Speaker Weisz: the only thing confusing was trying to claim that citizens voting away their right to amendment the constitution under the rules that have been in place for 100+ years was going to protect North Dakota from out-of-state interests.

Now that the election is over, take a survey on this issue by clicking here.

Will The Legislature And Governor Address The Out-Of-State Money Issue, Or Do The Citizens Have To Call Their Bluff?

The biggest argument from legislators, Governor Armstrong, and the Catholic Church in promoting Measure 1 was the out-of-state money boogey-man.

As I said during the campaign, out-of-state money is an issue…that the legislature has refused to address out of fear of challenging the Citizens United case.

As I stated in my final statements before the election: If You Want To Fix The Money, Let’s Fix The Money!

Whenever efforts are made to restrict North Dakota’s citizen initiative process—such as raising the constitutional approval threshold to 60%—supporters inevitably point to one bogeyman: out-of-state money They warn that deep-pocketed outside groups are buying their way onto our ballot and rewriting our constitution. They aren’t wrong to be concerned about the money. Where they are dead wrong is on the solution. Raising the voting threshold does nothing to stop out-of-state dark money. In fact, it guarantees that more money will flood into North Dakota. When you raise the bar from a simple majority to 60%, you make campaigns vastly more expensive. The only groups that can afford a 60% threshold are out-of-state billionaires and entrenched corporate lobbies. Grassroots North Dakotans are simply priced out of their own government. For years, conservatives were told to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Yet looking back over the last decade, it is clear that Citizens United has been used far more effectively against grassroots conservatives than against liberals. Why? Because grassroots conservatives are often victims of their own frugality—we don’t naturally like spending millions of dollars on political machinery. More importantly, grassroots conservatives in North Dakota are forced to fight a two-front war. On one side, we face well-funded out-of-state liberal activist networks. On the other side, we face the Republican establishment, corporate cronies, and lobbying group deploy massive war chests to protect government spending and “venture socialism”. If the North Dakota Legislature genuinely wants to protect our constitution from outside money, it should stop attacking the voting rights of North Dakota citizens and start targeting the money itself. North Dakota should take the lead in challenging federal campaign finance orthodoxy by asserting our 10th Amendment sovereignty. Under the 10th Amendment, North Dakota has the fundamental right to set the rules for how our state laws and state constitution are amended. The centerpiece of that reform should be a simple, common-sense rule: a Dollar-for-Dollar Match Requirement. For every $1 a ballot measure committee raises from out-of-state sources, it must raise at least $1 from in-state North Dakota residents.

One sign that the tide is turning on the issue of there being no rules on campaign finance is what happened yesterday in Montana. Our neighbors to the west approved a creative approach that will very likely be challenged by those who take advantage of the paradigm created by the Citizens United court case.

Here’s what the voters of Montana approved with a 65% vote:

The initiative prohibited artificial persons, as defined in the initiative, from contributing to campaigns, ballot measure elections, or political parties. Artificial persons include nonprofits, trusts, partnerships, corporations, trade associations, or unincorporated associations that are covered by Montana law, transact in Montana, or own Montana land, including organizations not based in Montana. Under the initiative, an entity that engages in political spending forfeits all corporate charter privileges (including limited liability, perpetual duration, succession in entity name, and any statutory limitation on personal liability conferred by Montana law). To regain its charter privileges, the entity must give up all money or things of value expended, contributed, or transferred in the exercise of political spending power; certify future compliance with the law; and satisfy any other conditions that the legislature or other state authority may prescribe.

Montana’s plan goes much farther than I am suggesting with a dollar-for-dollar in-state vs. out-of-state requirement. So there is likely going to multiple rounds out court cases on this issue. North Dakota would be wise to draw a line in the sand on this issues as well.

That is, of course, if those who supported Measure 1 were not bluffing.

There are a couple options here:

The legislature could pass its own statutory rules on campaign finance, citing the provisions in the Ethics Commission amendment as the basis of passing the law(s).

Arguably, the legislature has not followed this constitutional mandate in the way it has implemented the Ethics Commission amendment. The citizens could collect signatures to put a constitutional measure on the ballot as simple as one sentence (or the legislature could do it themselves): “The legislative assembly shall enact campaign finance laws designed to protect North Dakotans from out-of-state influence up-to and including restrictions on entities registered as foreign corporations and the Attorney General shall defend enacted laws.”

One way or another, the citizens of North Dakota should call the legislature’s bluff and actually address the out-of-state money/influence that they claim is such a danger.

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Protecting The Powers Reserved To The People, Once And For All

Citizens also need to convince their elected officials that putting measures on the ballot over and over and over to make the initiated measure process more difficult is not going to be put up with anymore.

Now that the North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the provision locking the legislature out of making changes to the term limits that citizens approved, it’s time for citizens to organize and go on the offense to prevent the legislature from being able to propose changes without collecting signatures as citizens.

Here is what that language would look like:

This concept was first proposed in 2013, the effort to put it on the ballot in 2020 was hindered by COVID and my literally breaking my leg.

The legislature has now made three failed attempts to make the process harder since this was last attempted.

It will take a large volunteer effort to collect the signatures to place it on the ballot (300 to 1,000 volunteers will be needed to do it without “out-of-state” money paying signature gatherers).

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