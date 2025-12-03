In a landmark decision with significant implications for the future of carbon capture projects in North Dakota, a state district judge has struck down key provisions of the state’s carbon dioxide storage laws, declaring them unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, Northeast Judicial District Judge Anthony Swain Benson granted summary judgment in favor of the Northwest Landowners Association (NWLA) and other plaintiff groups, ruling that North Dakota Century Code Chapter 38-22 violates the state constitution. The ruling halts the enforcement of laws that allowed for the “amalgamation”—or forced pooling—of subsurface pore space for carbon storage without the consent of all landowners.

The decision comes following a remand from the North Dakota Supreme Court earlier this year. The core of the dispute centered on whether the state’s laws, which authorize the injection of carbon dioxide into private pore space, constituted an unconstitutional taking of private property without just compensation.

A “Per Se” Taking of Property

In his 10-page opinion, Judge Benson sided with the landowners, determining that the contested statute authorizes a physical invasion of private property.

Nwla Opinion

417KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Download

The court rejected the State’s argument that the intrusion should be viewed under a more lenient legal standard applied to airspace, instead applying the stricter standard found in the U.S. Supreme Court case Loretto v. Teleprompter Manhattan CATV Corp.

The court found that the government-authorized injection of carbon dioxide into a landowner’s pore space constitutes a “permanent physical invasion”. Judge Benson noted that this type of invasion is “qualitatively more severe than a regulation of the use of property” because the landowner loses control over the nature and extent of the occupation.

“Under the CO2 Storage statute, storage operators could inject millions of metric tons of CO2 into pore space, store it for an undetermined amount of time, and eventually title of the carbon and the storage facility transfers to the State of North Dakota,” Benson wrote.

The ruling emphasized that this transfer of title effectively deprives landowners of their property rights indefinitely, prohibiting them from excluding others from their land. Consequently, the court declared the statute a “per se taking,” requiring just compensation regardless of the public interest the project might serve.

The Failure of “Just Compensation”

While the state law in question included mechanisms for compensation, Judge Benson ruled that it failed to meet the specific “just compensation” requirements of Article I, Section 16 of the North Dakota Constitution.

The state constitution guarantees that compensation for taken property “shall be ascertained by a jury, unless a jury be waived”. The court found that N.D.C.C. Chapter 38-22 creates a system where an administrative body—the North Dakota Industrial Commission—determines compensation for non-consenting landowners, thereby bypassing the constitutional right to a jury trial.

“This Court agrees N.D.C.C. Chapter 38-22 provides for ‘compensation,’ but clearly does not provide ‘just compensation’ as defined in North Dakota,” the opinion stated.

Rejecting the “Oil and Gas” Comparison

A significant portion of the defense mounted by the State and intervenors—which included Summit Carbon Solutions, Minnkota Power Cooperative, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative—relied on the “correlative rights doctrine”. The defendants argued that pooling pore space for carbon storage is legally similar to the long-standing practice of pooling oil and gas interests to prevent waste and maximize resource recovery.

Judge Benson firmly rejected this comparison. He noted that while unitization in the oil industry is designed to maximize the extraction of a resource native to the land, the carbon storage law seeks to maximize the storage of a foreign substance.

“Units efficiently use shared natural resources within the unit, while this pore space amalgamation would bring carbon to a unit from where ever it was previously located, forcing non-consenting owners to store in their pore space carbon not native to their land,” Benson wrote.

The judge expressed concern that accepting the State’s argument could set a dangerous precedent. “The Court sees no distinction preventing application to create units for storage on land of garbage (i.e. landfills), nuclear waste, industrial waste, or flood waters,” the opinion read.

Police Powers and Conclusion

The court also dismissed the argument that the law was a valid exercise of the State’s police powers. Citing the North Dakota Supreme Court’s prior analysis in NWLA I, Judge Benson reiterated that police powers cannot be used to authorize third parties to physically occupy private property without compensation.

As the prevailing party, the Northwest Landowners Association and other plaintiffs are entitled to recover disbursements, costs, and attorney’s fees from the state. The court has ordered the plaintiffs to file verified statements of these costs before a final judgment is issued.

The defendants, including the State of North Dakota and the involved energy cooperatives, were denied summary judgment. This ruling represents a significant legal hurdle for carbon capture and storage initiatives in the region, affirming that the state cannot authorize the use of private pore space for storage without adhering to the strict constitutional protections against takings.

While there is a high likelihood that the state will appeal this to the North Dakota Supreme Court, the fact that it was the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the landowners in the first case, and that the Supreme Court remanded this case back to the lower court to be seriously considered does seem to be a positive foreshadowing.

North Dakota landowners have not had the types of political success that those in South Dakota have had, but this particular case may end up being more powerful and more longer-lasting. The legislature could try to amend state laws to comply with this ruling’s interpretation of the constitution, or it could attempt to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to change the constitution. The former would likely still result in yet more lawsuits, the latter could very easily incite the sort of large scale property rights fight that North Dakota has avoided.

In any case, this ruling is yet another nail in the coffin of the Republican Green New Deal For Corporate Profit.

