Most people know that North Dakota has a counter-cyclical economy due to relying on energy and agriculture. This means that when prices go down, that is good for America and consumers, but bad for North Dakota because the state, despite being controlled by a Republican Super-Majority and living through multiples economic declines and busts, has never been able to really learn its lesson once the economy improves.

This was the lesson that was learned the hard way in 2014-2017 when state spending had to retract from the massive increases incurred during the height of the Bakken Oil Boom.

In the last week, the noise in North Dakota has been about Harold Hamm halting new drilling of oil wells. I wrote about this last weekend:

State Representative Scott Louser, who has long been a strong advocate of reforming property taxes with big and permanent reforms issued a video reaction to the defeat of the free school lunch bill.

While much of the focus will be on the school lunch issue, I think it is important to look at a 40 second cut of his video where he issues a warning about what is headed North Dakota’s way in the next legislative session:

“…the net effect of that, with some carry forward money, with some excess money that we have this session, is going to leave us at about a $1.5 billion revenue shortfall coming into next session. I hope I’m wrong about this, but my experience tells me that I’m probably right, and I have concerns on the amount of money that we’re looking at spending…” - State Representative Scott Louser (R-Minot).

This reiterates what Governor Kelly Armstrong himself said after the last legislative session and before the economic winds started blowing against North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports on these comments made at the Western Dakota Energy Association conference in Watford City: “If you go back to 2008, 2007, we weren’t spending nearly enough money on Health and Human Services ... so with the growth in population, with the growth of everything, we had a pretty significant growth in government, and a lot of it was needed, and a lot of it was somewhere between triage and reasonable, but we can’t sustain that growth as a state government,” the governor said at a western North Dakota oil field transportation conference on Tuesday. The state’s budget is $20.3 billion for the 2025-27 period, about $6 billion higher than the budget passed a decade ago for the 2015-17 period. Potentially large federal government cuts in the coming months may require a special legislative session that drives the number even higher.

Which all begs the question: if we can’t afford the free school lunch bill, and a shortfall of this magnitude is coming, what is being done to roll back the previously approved wasteful spending?

Back in 2016, we learned of ways that government “cuts” budgets:

Last week, I wrote:

As the legislature is going into special session again this week, it is likely too soon to make big moves. But legislators can authorize their staff and consultants to begin the process of determining the next steps if this downturn continues.

Perhaps, even I, was under-selling the situation?

I would be interested in hearing from more legislators on this matter, and the general public should be too.

Is Representative Scott Louser right that things are going to get much tougher than people realize?

