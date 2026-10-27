This morning, the North Dakota Monitor has an article that raises the question once again as to whether legislative actions taken to address the “school lunch debt shaming” problem have been working, or even have been enforced. The headline alone should make you angry:

tudents eat lunch at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in Fargo on Jan. 22, 2025. School districts statewide reported student meal debt of about $2 million at the end of the 2025-26 school year, according to the Department of Public Instruction. (Photo by Dan Koeck/For the North Dakota Monitor)

There are more than two dozen school districts that reported referring parents to debt collection agencies for unpaid lunch debt, according to a state survey. At least one district withholds transcripts from students who haven’t paid off their account balance. Both types of policies are legal in North Dakota. State law requires school districts to provide a meal to any student who requests one even if they lack the funds to pay for it. Legislation passed in 2023 known as the anti-lunch shaming bill prohibits schools from identifying or stigmatizing students for unpaid meal debts, and bans certain consequences such as limiting participating in graduation or other school activities. Michelle Wagner, legislative chair for the North Dakota School Nutrition Association, said the 2023 law did not solve the problem. “I think the legislators had good intentions when they developed that anti-lunch shaming bill. But then there’s like no funding to help support it. So it’s really put us as districts and families in a tough situation,” said Wagner, who is also the child nutrition program director for Bismarck Public Schools. Bismarck is among school districts that refer parents to debt collections for unpaid meal account balances. Wagner said it is used as a last resort.

It gets worse:

Collection agencies are not the only way school districts have been trying to recoup unpaid meal debts accrued by students. The Elgin New Leipzig School District, in southwest North Dakota, will withhold transcripts from college applications or when a student wishes to volunteer for the military. “When they request a transcript, we won’t release one if they have an outstanding bill from lunch, and that usually gets people’s attention enough that they take care of it,” said Sherlock Hirning, superintendent of Elgin New Leipzig in Grant County. Hirning said the tactic has been successful in helping the district collect outstanding meal debt, and added that if a student requests a transcript a second time, the district would relent. […] Elgin is in compliance with North Dakota’s anti-lunch shaming law. But there could be long-term consequences of withholding a transcript if the student or family is unable to pay the debt. It’s unclear how many school districts use similar strategies. Elgin New Leipzig was one of three school districts that indicated transcripts or permanent records are affected by meal debt in a February survey by the state. The survey did not include a space for a district to elaborate on the details of the policy.

Imagine if you are a high school graduate and you can’t get into college because your school is holding your transcripts hostage because your parents are deadbeats?

If a school district or school board has such a policy, the shame should be on them. And the legislature should not allow such a practice. That’s a pretty gross policy. And I would image a student would feel shame if they were victim to such a situation.

Back in February, I wrote an article asking whether “debt shaming” and whether it had been properly defined in order to be enforced.

Previously, I have written about cases where it seems there is a very loose interpretation of the law as far as what constitutes “shaming”.

Analyzing The Original Legislation

In 2023, the legislature passed House Bill 1494, within that bill a few requirements were listed:

A school district participating in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act [42 U.S.C. 1751 et seq.] shall adopt a school meals policy and publish the policy on the school district’s website. A school meals policy must ensure: 1. A school may not deny a United States department of agriculture reimbursable meal to a student who requests one, unless the student’s parent or guardian has provided written permission to the school to withhold a meal. A school may not serve an alternative meal to a student with an unpaid student meal balance or without funds to pay for a meal. This provision does not apply to an a la carte food item or second meal requested by a student during the same meal period. 2. A school may not dispose of or take away from a child any food that already has been served to the child on account of the child having an unpaid student meal balance or lacking the funds to pay for a meal. 3. A school may not identify or stigmatize a student as receiving a free, reduced-price, or fullprice meal, or a meal for which the child lacks funds to pay, including the use of tokens, stickers, stamps, or by placing the child’s name on a published list of persons with student meal debt. 4. A school may not limit a student’s participation in any school activities, graduation ceremonies, field trips, athletics, activity clubs, or other extracurricular activities or access to materials, technology, or other items provided to students due to an unpaid student meal balance. 5. A school may not require a student to provide services or perform work, including cleaning duties or chores, to pay for school meals debt. 6. A school may contact a student’s parent or guardian directly regarding unpaid meals debt or a school meals account without funds to pay for additional meals. A school may require a child deliver a sealed letter addressed to the child’s parent or guardian containing a written communication regarding the unpaid school meal debt. The letter may not be distributed to the child in a manner that stigmatizes the child. 7. A school shall adopt policies to encourage or provide an incentive for a parent or guardian of a student to apply for free or reduced meals through the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act [42 U.S.C. 1751 et seq.], including when a student has unpaid school meals debt.

There are two sentence phrasings that within a plain reading may be leaving room for interpretation:

Subsection #3 says: “A school may not identify or stigmatize a student…”

“A” student, as in an individual.

The schools are not identifying or stigmatizing “a” student - but, you can pretty well bet that when these stories hit the media, those students’ classmate and teachers probably have a pretty good idea who that debt belongs to even if a list is not published.

Subsection #5 says: “A school may not require a student to provide services or perform work…”

“Require”, not “encourage and facilitate students in general”.

The schools are not “requiring” that the student with the debt “perform services or work” but by creating fundraising effort on school grounds during school time, and bringing the media in to cover the good things the students involved are doing, it’s not a stretch to say that the school is “encouraging and facilitating” work of the entire student body. And again, it is pretty safe to assume those kids can figure out who is benefiting from theirt efforts without a list being published.

Even in the case of West Fargo where the school is simply writing off the debt: those families that can’t pay know who they are. There is probably some shame involved with that.

So to review:

School districts are continuing to make it well known via mass media that large amounts of debt are accruing.

In some cases, the school district is encouraging students to do fundraising efforts to pay off those debts, and using school personnel and resources to do media promotion of those efforts.

The question is: does the prohibition on shaming an individual student of making an individual student work to pay off their individual debt still allow for the school to find ways to get these bills paid using student driven revenue generating activities?

Students have been put to work and put in local news stories for their efforts to payoff their classmates school lunch debt.

Local businesses have donated to school districts to pay off student debt, and get some positive free earned media in the process.

Sometimes we wonder why it is so hard to enforce the law or the Constitution.

Whether it is getting around the Constitutional prohibition on the state owning equity in corporations as is happening with the North Dakota Development Fund.

Or closing the loopholes that allow taxpayer money to be used in campaigns.

I have written numerous times about how enforcement of the law and constitution would fix a lot of problems.

While it is not ideal that Measure 2 puts universal free school lunches into the state constitution - the continued onslaught of news article highlighting how the legislature’s statutory actions on the issue have not solved the problem gives a glimpse into why the sponsoring committee chose the Constitution over state statute.

It also highlights the priority that the legislature places on Corporate Welfare over People Welfare. If this dynamic continues, conservatives and Republicans will only have themselves to blame for Measure 2 passing, as Daryl Lies spoke of in his opposition to Measure 2, but anything else that comes down the line.

Which was separate from his opposition to Measure 1.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update