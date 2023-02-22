The North Dakota Watchdog Network did not take a strong stance either way on Measure 1 last fall. There are good aspects, as well as some problems that will be created by term limits - like the lack of long-term knowledge among legislators who already have problems “understanding the system” when they first get elected.

For a review of what Measure 1 actually did, here is the entirety of the new article in the constitution created by the voters in November 2022:

Section 4 of Article XV is the big issue with regard to HCR 3019, because it specifically prohibits the legislature from using its power to place measures on the ballot with regard to term limts.

Absent this provision, there would be nothing wrong with HCR 3019. the legislature would have the power to do this. It probably would not be politically wise, but it would be constitution/legal.

What HCR 3019 wants to do?

HCR 3019, if it were legally intitiated by The People using a petition, would change the limit of 8 years per chamber lifetime to 12 years consecutive with 4 years out of office. It would also add a 12 year term limit to all state-wide officials as well (which should have been in Measure 1 last fall).

The Unconstitutionality of HCR 3019 Illustrates A Benefit of HCR 3031

Yesterday, I wrote about a constitutional measure to modernize the initiated measure process as well as give legislators some of the protections they want to be added to the constitutional amendment process. (That resolution has been given a number today, HCR 3031.)

One of the benefits of an electronic petition system is that it will make it easier for legislators themselves to propose amendments that don’t pass the legislative process - without having a large budget for a paid signature effort.

This same approach would make it easier for legislators to personally lead constitutional change efforts in their role as private citizens.

HCR 3019 is clearly unconstitutional. If the legislature places it on the ballot, it will likely fail, but if it were to pass would lead to a lawsuit challenging the provision the voters approved in Measure 1 last fall.

There will also likely be a natural understanding of the negative aspects to term limits when they start to actually affect the legislative process. That won’t really happen for at least a decade. A premature effort to unconstitutionally repeal term limits now may lead to a more difficult process down the road.

The legislature should hold its ammo and follow the will of the people on this one, and streamline the process for citizens and themselves.

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