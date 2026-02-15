A recent Facebook post by the Bismarck School District may have reignited the debate over whether the 2023 legislation designed to end the practice of “debt-shaming” students and their parents who cannot cover the cost of their kid’s lunch is doing what was intended or is being enforced.

This is just the latest publicity stunt by school districts that may lead some to wonder if the law passed to prevent shaming was enough, or more importantly whether it full accounted for the various forms shaming can occur. (For those who might object to calling this a publicity stunt, I would point to the giant check in the picture - you don't get those printed up unless it is a publicity stunt.)

Back in 2024, I started documenting cases where it appeared that school district officials had not gotten the message about creating a climate of shame or embarrassment for students:

At that time, I wrote about the KFYR-TV segment regarding Mandan School District:

It’s tough to learn when you’re hungry. That’s why it’s so important kids eat a good lunch during the school day. But for many families, it can be difficult to pay for school lunches. In Mandan, about a third of all students qualify for free lunch. Still, there are many with outstanding school lunch debt. But there is good news, thanks to the seventh-grade teachers and students at Mandan Middle School. Mandan seventh graders are selling suckers to help pay off school lunch debt. “It makes me really happy that we can help our classmates,” said Carlee Alderin, a Mandan seventh grader. At $1 each, they hope to sell three cases of suckers. After expenses, that would leave them with about $1,000 to donate.

My commentary at the time was as follows:

So what is the problem here? Does Mandan School District not know what the new law says? Does the law not explain what “shaming” means well enough? While no ones name is disclosed, clearly the issue still exists to the point where somebody is organizing students to do this work to pay off their classmates debt. And someone called the TV News station for a reason. Which has done everyone a service to understand that despite the passage of the law, this stuff is still going on. Good on the kids for doing this for their classmates - despite the fact one could argue that this flat out violates the provision of the law prohibiting “requiring students to perform work”. Shame on the adults for continuing to allow this to happen, for expecting children to do the work to address the shortfalls occurring, and for yet again making an embarrassing news story happen for those kids who cannot control the situation. News stories like this are “harmful stigmatization” for those students that know it is about them - whether anyone knows their name or not. Even if the letter of the law is being followed, the spirit of the law clearly is not.

In March 2025, I highlighted a similar situation that occured in the Minot School District:

Despite the North Dakota Legislature rejecting a bill on Feb 24 which would have provided free school meals for all North Dakota K-12, Minot High School students have stepped up to raise money to pay off the district’s school lunch debt. […] “For a lot of kids, their school lunches are the one hot meal a day they get. Not everyone is fortunate enough to go home and have dinner ready,” Dodd said. “It just creates a lot of financial stress and anxiety on parents, and sometimes even on the students because they have no say over it. It’s an anxiety passed on to them.” Dodd and fellow FBLA students Cooper Fjeld and Hudson Copp worked out the logistics for the project, which required the approval of the MPS administration before it could move forward. The students have reached out to 50 local businesses and organizations for donations, of which five have responded with contributions totaling just shy of $6,000 so far. “Our goal is to pay off the district’s lunch debt. Right now it’s around $20,000, but the nutrition services director said it does get around that $40,000 mark,” Dodd said. “Going into this, we knew the chance of completely paying off that debt would be pretty much near impossible, but we did want to put a large dent into that number. Once we get a larger collection of funds we’ll start distributing that out to different schools.” Fjeld said nutrition was critical for students of all ages to learn, and to develop mentally and physically throughout the school year. “As high schoolers we’re constantly growing in both of those areas, so we need to have the proper nutrition so that we can be functional adults and successful students,” Fjeld said. “It’s where the rudiments of you being a person and school come from. Those elementary students need it the most, if anything.”

My commentary at the time was as follows:

Even if we look past the fact that the quotes are more than likely written by the adult staff at the school (high schoolers don’t use words like “rudiments” on their own) - the thing that should stand out is that it says “Our goal is to pay off the district’s lunch debt.” It doesn’t say they are paying off their classmates’ debt, it says they are paying off the debt for the district. This distinction should matter in the same way that students are allowed to lead their own prayer services, but the school staff is not supposed to be imposing it on the students. The other line from the news article that is import is this: “…required the approval of the MPS administration before it could move forward.” Of course the administration is going to approve it, they are paying off the district’s debt! Legislators should examine whether the law passed in 2023 is being followed and whether the text of the law needs to be clarified to match the spirit of the intent of the law. And then make sure that schools understand what the meaning of this law is and follow it.

(Note: The reporter of the article did set me straight at the time by emailing me to say that the student actually did use the word “rudiments”.)

In August 2025, KVRR-TV reported that West Fargo School District wrote-off $100,000 in school meal debt:

“Our school board had to write off over $100,000 in meal debt this past spring, but we’re certainly in a much better place because of the wonderful community partners that we have. And the parents that step up and support not only their students but their neighbors,” said Levi Bachmeier, Business Manager for West Fargo Public Schools. In 2023, the North Dakota legislature passed a bill that requires all schools to provide meals to students, no matter their account balances. But the amount of debt accruing has increased each year. “So that’s an ongoing conversation that we’re having. How do we make sure that we’re communicating with families to the best of our abilities? To make sure that negative meal balances stay as low as possible and in the event because the law requires us to provide these meals, what do we do with these costs that the school district is now incurring?” said Bachmeier.

It is worth pointing out that Levi Bachmeier was recently appointed to become the State Superintendent of Schools to fill that vacancy.

West Fargo runs a website for people to donate to cover the costs of these unpaid student meals as well.

Analyzing The Original Legislation

In 2023, the legislature passed House Bill 1494, within that bill a few requirements were listed:

A school district participating in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act [42 U.S.C. 1751 et seq.] shall adopt a school meals policy and publish the policy on the school district’s website. A school meals policy must ensure: 1. A school may not deny a United States department of agriculture reimbursable meal to a student who requests one, unless the student’s parent or guardian has provided written permission to the school to withhold a meal. A school may not serve an alternative meal to a student with an unpaid student meal balance or without funds to pay for a meal. This provision does not apply to an a la carte food item or second meal requested by a student during the same meal period. 2. A school may not dispose of or take away from a child any food that already has been served to the child on account of the child having an unpaid student meal balance or lacking the funds to pay for a meal. 3. A school may not identify or stigmatize a student as receiving a free, reduced-price, or fullprice meal, or a meal for which the child lacks funds to pay, including the use of tokens, stickers, stamps, or by placing the child’s name on a published list of persons with student meal debt. 4. A school may not limit a student’s participation in any school activities, graduation ceremonies, field trips, athletics, activity clubs, or other extracurricular activities or access to materials, technology, or other items provided to students due to an unpaid student meal balance. 5. A school may not require a student to provide services or perform work, including cleaning duties or chores, to pay for school meals debt. 6. A school may contact a student’s parent or guardian directly regarding unpaid meals debt or a school meals account without funds to pay for additional meals. A school may require a child deliver a sealed letter addressed to the child’s parent or guardian containing a written communication regarding the unpaid school meal debt. The letter may not be distributed to the child in a manner that stigmatizes the child. 7. A school shall adopt policies to encourage or provide an incentive for a parent or guardian of a student to apply for free or reduced meals through the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act [42 U.S.C. 1751 et seq.], including when a student has unpaid school meals debt.

There are two sentence phrasings that within a plain reading may be leaving room for interpretation:

Subsection #3 says: “A school may not identify or stigmatize a student…”

“A” student, as in an individual.

The schools are not identifying or stigmatizing “a” student - but, you can pretty well bet that when these stories hit the media, those students’ classmate and teachers probably have a pretty good idea who that debt belongs to even if a list is not published.

Subsection #5 says: “A school may not require a student to provide services or perform work…”

“Require”, not “encourage and facilitate students in general”.

The schools are not “requiring” that the student with the debt “perform services or work” but by creating fundraising effort on school grounds during school time, and bringing the media in to cover the good things the students involved are doing, it’s not a stretch to say that the school is “encouraging and facilitating” work of the entire student body. And again, it is pretty safe to assume those kids can figure out who is benefiting from theirt efforts without a list being published.

Even in the case of West Fargo where the school is simply writing off the debt: those families that can’t pay know who they are. There is probably some shame involved with that.

So to review:

School districts are continuing to make it well known via mass media that large amounts of debt are accruing.

In some cases, the school district is encouraging students to do fundraising efforts to pay off those debts, and using school personnel and resources to do media promotion of those efforts.

The question is: does the prohibition on shaming an individual student of making an individual student work to pay off their individual debt still allow for the school to find ways to get these bills paid using student driven revenue generating activities?

Don’t Be Like The Rapid City School District

It could, of course, be worse: like in South Dakota, where in Rapid City, the school district is sending these debts to actual collection agencies with the goal of causing even more stigma and economic harm to parents that cannot pay:

Rapid City area schools will refer student meal accounts with negative balances to a collection agency after Jan. 30. The district said the collection referral is a last resort after making phone calls, sending multiple emails and mailing notices to families with outstanding balances. The district said the collection referral is a last resort after making phone calls, sending multiple emails and mailing notices to families with outstanding balances. Students will continue to receive lunch every school day regardless of their account balance, district officials said. “We choose to provide every student with a meal regardless if they’re able to pay or if they’re in debt, which I think is the right thing to do; however, it leads to our program being in the hole every year,” Jami Thompson, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools, said. Parents expressed concern about the impact on their credit and finances during difficult economic times, with some families already struggling to make ends meet.

Could you imagine being an elected school board member and lacking the common sense to realize that such actions will make it even harder for some of these parents to not only pay their school lunch debt, but hurt their overall ability to pay their bills in general?

That’s just straight up out of touch. (Note: I am not aware of such a thing happening in North Dakota, but if anyone knows otherwise please pass it along.)

The Unfunded Mandate Elephant In The Room

The legislature has had three chances to address these issues:

2023 Regular Session, 2025 Regular Session, and the 2026 Special Session.

It rejected those efforts all three times, while school districts are scrambling to find ways to cover these costs - especially in the era of the 3% property tax cap.

Even if you are against the idea of providing free lunches for all students, there is no denying there is an Unfunded Mandate problem here that the legislature has failed to address while claiming to have fixed the issue.

The issue simply is not fixed. And this will provide more fuel for the citizen petition effort to provide free lunches to all students.

Property Tax Exemption Reform Is Part Of The Puzzle

One thing that school districts can do that does not rely on the state legislature is stand up for themselves when cities push them to give up tax revenue in the name of corporate welfare schemes.

We saw the Fargo School District join with Cass County in rejecting the City of Fargo’s attempt to create yet another TIF district that would have diverted tax revenue away from from the school district.

It would be great if conservatives who genuinely oppose providing free school lunches took the lead to get a handle on the various tax incentive programs that deprive school districts of current-year tax revenue on the promise of more tax revenue in the future, as even some Democratic legislators (who are now running for Mayor of Fargo) have suggested.

Fargo Forum columnist Rob Port recently wrote:

The practice of narrowing the tax base, and pushing tax bills higher, by exempting millions in property value from taxation in the name of economic development has always been a dubious proposition. The proponents of this approach argue that it's necessary to bring new development to a community, and the convenient thing about that argument is that it's impossible to prove them wrong. How do you show what would have happened absent a property tax incentive? Even so, suffice it to say that letting local politicians dole out tax favors likely incents more cronyism than it does economic growth. I'd say the state legislature should ban the practice, but really they shouldn't have to. Again, with a 3% cap in place, the incentive to keep property on the tax rolls is clear. […] As long as local politicians have the ability to grant these handouts, they're going to do it with the dubious and unfounded argument that it promotes development even as it puts upward pressure on property tax bills for everyone not receiving the abatements. It needs to stop, and that's something which must happen at the state level. No single North Dakota community is going to halt the handouts on their own, watching developers shift new projects outside of their jurisdiction. The economic incentives arms race all but ensures that no taxing jurisdiction is going to unilaterally disarm.

If the issue is not enough money to cover the costs in general, then stop creating new ways to defer revenues down the road.

Some people have been saying this for a long time, such as Former (and now running again) Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig:



It’s time to get state and local finances in order - the early retirement incentives and spending cuts are already in the works.

I will save the issue of one school district letting itself be scammed out of $4.92 million for another day since that is a whole ‘nother problem entirely.

