(The following is an OpEd submitted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig as a reaction to recent news that Fargo School District and Cass County Commission are re-examining their traditional rubber-stamping of Fargo’s tax giveaways.)

If you felt the ground move under your feet this month, you likely experienced the tectonic plates of Fargo’s reckless incentive policy grinding to a halt. In a remarkable turn of events, both the Cass County Commission and the Fargo School Board independently delivered a resounding “NO” to a large downtown subsidy, challenging the Fargo City Commission’s intent to continue handing out decades-long incentives while blowing millions of dollars in the process.



The incentive at the center of this debate was a generous 15-year PILOT stacked on top of a 5-year RZ incentive. Worth $700,000 a year, this giveaway was intended for a 262-unit apartment complex downtown. The proposal never truly made sense, morphing from “low income” housing to vaguely defined “workforce housing”, whatever that means. The reality is another big expensive apartment complex that most people cannot afford or desire, as indicated by the historically high downtown vacancy rates.



The Cass County Commissioners deserve recognition for their unanimous vote. Over the years, commissioners have grown appropriately skeptical of the purported benefits of long-term incentives. Their rejection of this incentive was the right decision and we need to thank them for putting taxpayers first.



The Fargo School Board, however, is the real story. In a major and welcome departure from previous norms, the board actually voted on an incentive rather than offering de facto approval by not voting at all. This signals a positive change towards accountability and fiscal sanity. Some board members challenged the need for this giveaway versus the very real needs of Fargo schools.



School Board Vice President Robin Nelson was quoted as saying she was “simply questioning” the incentive, which is precisely her duty. Member Allie Ollenburger correctly pointed out the steep financial implications, noting that schools fund half of every incentive—in this case, $350,000 annually for 20 years. Nelson and Ollenburger, alongside three other members, voted against this massive giveaway, putting students first. Unfortunately, four members either didn’t understand the negative impacts of this proposal or didn’t care.



While my opposition to reckless incentives is well-known, the true seismic shift is that the two other subdivisions, who are responsible for granting or denying incentives, are now trending towards benefiting taxpayers instead of crony capitalism.

