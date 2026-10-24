(Editors Note: the original version sent via email was an early draft that was mistakenly used as the final version. This has been update below on the website.)

The following is a guest editorial from Andrew Krauseneck, resident and private business owner in Grand Forks. Andrew has been raising a red flag about how Grand Forks does their tax incentives (a form of corporate welfare when some pay less resulting in others paying more). In the era of 3% caps and local governments crying about how they cannot live within those caps, state legislators need to look at what their local governments are doing to defer their own tax revenue to the detriment of taxpayers and existing businesses:

Over the last five years, officials in Grand Forks, North Dakota, have approved approximately $70 million in tax exemptions, mostly through PILOTS (Payments in Lieu of Taxes). Under some of these 100% PILOT agreements, the required “payment” is literally $0. A $0 payment plan-sign me up. If that hook doesn’t immediately raise questions for you, you’re probably done reading.

Don’t live in Grand Forks?

Take a look at Fargo’s growing list of PILOTs and property tax breaks stacked through Tax Increment Financing (TIFs) and Renaissance Zone exemptions. Sprinkle in similar abuses-even if not yet as egregious as in Grand Forks or Fargo-across Minot and Bismarck. This isn’t just a Grand Forks issue; it’s a North Dakota issue. Make no mistake, though: Grand Forks has led the charge since 2021, and that is certainly nothing to be proud of.

To be clear, this isn’t an editorial without a call to action. I am calling on all current and prospective legislators to get in touch with me (and I’m sure Dustin here at the ND Watchdog Network would love to hear from you as well)-lawmakers who are ready to make a change and rein in the corporate welfare running rampant across our state.

This isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a matter of right and wrong, and of getting government out of the business of picking winners and losers. While I anticipate a large bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans will join this conversation, some will inevitably hesitate. I encourage voters to find out who those hesitant candidates are, fast, before November 3rd-so you can be sure not to vote for them.

I am also pursuing legal action against the City of Grand Forks over its continual failure to follow state statute-what I believe are illegal actions in approving PILOT after PILOT without any visible analysis of the unfair advantage handed to new businesses over existing ones.

I have already filed an administrative appeal in district court against the City of Grand Forks challenging the recent 20-year PILOT approval for the Ray Richards development (Activate RRGC, LLC). This goes well beyond me personally; it impacts numerous business owners and property owners. And because this abuse isn’t isolated to Grand Forks, similar action could easily follow in Fargo, and potentially Bismarck and Minot.

Even if legal action is taken solely in Grand Forks, a successful challenge will carry statewide implications.

It’s a two-pronged approach: legal action now to challenge the approvals made thus far, paired with preparation for necessary legislative reforms come January. The potential legal challenge is far broader than the appeal I have already filed, and I would love to have more business owners, property owners, and concerned taxpayers join us in the fight. Get in touch with me if you’re interested.

If you’re still with me, here is a little background about me. My name is Andrew Krauseneck. I have lived in Grand Forks since my freshman year of high school (after middle school in Wahpeton), stayed to attend UND, and continued there through graduate school. After a few years of research and soul-searching, I took the plunge in 2012 and started a small business-Albatross Indoor Golf Club-in my community and the state where I have spent most of my life. I understood the market, I was comfortable with the risk, and I loved Grand Forks enough to give it a go.

Now, through the recent approval of a 20-year, 90% PILOT for the Ray Richards development, I am being forced to compete with a new, tax-incentivized entity. The project includes a 169-unit market-rate apartment complex with amenities on one corner of the property and a Toptracer golf complex on the opposite corner (think Suite Shots in Fargo, or a smaller-scale Topgolf). Its outdoor, heated, gamified driving range bays represent direct competition for me, since Topgolf-style bays and indoor golf simulators fight for the same market of golfers and entertainment seekers. What makes this facility unique, however, is not that it adds something new to the community-it’s that the developers also plan to install 14 indoor golf simulators. Since 2012, I have worked to grow my business from two simulators to eight. Introducing 14 subsidized indoor simulators in direct competition with my eight will crush me.

I am not against competition, I am not against growth, and I am not against the small group of developers who have received and continue to receive-millions upon millions of dollars in tax incentives. I am against unfair competition, I am against irresponsible growth, and I am against the abuse of policy and, in my opinion, the illegal actions being taken by a majority of our local elected officials across the City Council, County Commission, and School Board.

NDCC 40-57.1 is where these PILOTs are derived. NDCC 40-57.1-01 speaks to the nature of competition and unfair advantage - when a political subdivision is evaluating a possible approval of an incentive under this chapter, they:

“shall give due weight to their impact and effect upon existing industry and business to the end that an unfair advantage shall not be given to new or expanded enterprises which is to the substantial detriment of existing enterprises.”

This isn’t a suggestion - it is law - “shall” equals must.

While the Grand Forks City Council’s resolution recites that it gave due weight to the impact on existing businesses and found no unfair advantage, I can find no analysis behind that recital. No voting council member discussed competitive harm on September 8, and nothing in the posted documents addresses it. I can find no evidence that officials evaluated the harm to my business-specifically, the market cannibalization that will occur when 14 new golf simulators are introduced into Grand Forks’ limited indoor golf market. A recital is not compliance. In my opinion, they did not follow the law. And this is not an isolated lapse; you don’t rack up $70 million in exemptions without red flag after red flag going unaddressed.

Even with the Ray Richards project alone, the stakes are much bigger than me, which is one reason I have stood so firm in seeing this objection through. Beyond projecting $1.58 million in annual golf revenues (a large portion from simulator rentals), the project also projects $1.65 million in annual food and beverage sales. How is that fair to our existing local bars and restaurants? It will undoubtedly hit their bottom lines and potentially put some out of business. And how are existing apartment owners supposed to compete fairly with a new, tax-incentivized complex? More than just my business and my livelihood are on the line.

Ray Richards is by far the most egregious PILOT passed in Grand Forks to date. It strips away any plausible “public purpose” argument tied to housing it is a golf entertainment complex subsidized by every taxpayer in Grand Forks County to compete directly with my business. Yet my opposition to this wave of corporate welfare started about a year and a half ago, when I first realized what would be requested for this development and looked at both what had already taken place and what was coming down the pipeline. Apartment complex after apartment complex has gone up, most with luxury finishes and lavish amenities. One project in particular, Memorial Village Hyslop, received a 20-year, 90% PILOT and installed a golf simulator, taking away a large slice of my current and potential client pool. Next came Memorial Village Fieldhouse, pulling even more of my market with two additional golf simulators-a project we were told again couldn’t happen without a 20-year, 95% PILOT.

Roughly half a dozen more apartment complexes have followed over the past year alone-some pitching golf simulators, many not. I have spoken out against every single one of them, regardless of whether they include simulators. They aren’t fair to current rental property owners, and they aren’t fair to local businesses forced to compete with subsidized luxury amenities-gym owners, pickleball operators, bowling alleys, and others. If the rest of us small business owners and multifamily property owners have to pay our full share of property taxes, whether through ownership or our leases, why are these developers getting massive tax breaks?

The “public purpose” argument about our supposed “need” for more housing is tired and misleading. If Grand Forks truly needs more market-rate, luxury housing with lavish amenities, the market will dictate that, and people who enjoy making money will gladly capitalize on it. Instead, some well-connected developers are playing the game-asking for tax incentive after tax incentive simply because our elected officials keep offering them up. The rubber stamp hasn’t run out of ink. Had I known prior to last year what was going on, I would have spoken up against the very first handful of PILOTS.

One more point, briefly, outside the direct scope of tax incentives. Ray Richards and Memorial Village are structured as public-private partnerships, but nothing like the Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC), where UND’s research mission is squarely on point. Instead, these are market-rate housing, retail, and entertainment projects built with for-profit developers-competing directly with local apartment owners, retailers, and entertainment venues-all on land owned by UND or its Alumni Foundation. That raises serious questions. The Memorial Village land transfer and its lease-and-leaseback terms, the lack of a separate land-lease payment for the Toptracer facility at Ray Richards, the use of state-connected funds in that facility, and the procurement process-or lack thereof-for both projects all demand scrutiny. Why did UND’s president appear before all three taxing entities to support the Ray Richards tax break for private developers? Why isn’t a publicly funded university staying in its lane? Why is a publicly funded university encouraging unfair, taxpayer-subsidized competition? Questions lead to more questions, which is why I am calling for a State Auditor review of both projects. Having the same core group of developers working on both projects isn’t the issue in itself, but the relationships, the approvals, and the players involved-who approved what, and why-all need to be examined in full sunlight so local and state taxpayers can feel confident about what is taking place. If UND simply focused on its mission of higher education, research, and true student housing, we wouldn’t need to ask these questions.

If you’re still with me, I hope you are one of the current or future legislators ready to make a change. We need a full review and cleanup of all state tax incentives-including Tax Exemptions for New and Expanding Businesses (NDCC 40-57.1), the Urban Renewal Law (NDCC 40-58), and Renaissance Zones (NDCC 40-63), along with any other statute where the authority granted is either overly ambiguous or simply too generous. Government should not be in the business of “economic development” that picks winners and losers-because when it does, almost all of us lose in the end. This mess needs to be cleaned up.

I invite all of you to check out Grand Forks First, the Facebook page I created at the end of last year to raise awareness and shine a light on tax incentive abuse. For the past year and a half, researching, learning, and standing up on this issue has been a full-time job-standing up not just for my livelihood, but for all North Dakota small business owners and taxpayers (well, except for the small group inside the rubber-stamp society).

Thank you for your time. Happy to chat with any of you, or if you would be interested in supporting efforts in the Grand Forks area to reform the way we do things as a community.

Andrew Krauseneck - andrew.krauseneck@gmail.com

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