In what is the largest piece of corporate welfare reform in at least the last decade, Governor Doug Burgum has signed Senate Bill 2166.

With his signature, Governor Burgum has empowered County Commissions and School Boards with the ability to have decision making power about their own property tax valuation base. No longer will cities act as dictators to School Boards, County Commissions, and Park Boards when it comes to tax exemption issues that last beyond the 5-year term of the Renaissance Zone tax exemptions.

This bill could also be called the Burleigh County Empowerment Act, because now the Burleigh County Commission will have to agree with what blocks will and will not be included in the Renaissance Zone. Which means the Burleigh County Commission will be in control of whether the city can divert tax dollars into its TIF District Fund after coming out of the Renaissance Zone program.

With the 15 month extension on the Renaissance Zone expiring on August 1st, the same day as the provisions in SB 2166, Bismarck will be forced to quickly change the way it hands out corporate welfare special deals.