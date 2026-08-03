This morning, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong announced that he is calling for a special legislative session, the second special since the 2025 Legislative Assembly gaveled out. Here is the full video of the press conference:

As the North Dakota Monitor reported:

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong on Monday declared a public health emergency banning all kratom products and called a special session of the Legislature for September to further address enforcement. Kratom is a substance derived from a tropical tree in Southeast Asia that officials say can be synthesized into highly potent forms and put into products readily available at gas stations and smoke shops. They have linked those products to overdoses and deaths. “Doing nothing is not an option,” said Armstrong, flanked by Attorney General Drew Wrigley, top lawmakers and others at a Capitol press conference. Kratom has been used as an energy booster, for pain management and to cope with withdrawals from drugs such as fentanyl and heroin. Two psychoactive ingredients known as mitragynine and 7-OH are found in kratom leaves. State officials point to rising calls to Poison Control and a “health crisis” of deaths resulting from the substances. The special session is set to begin Sept. 2, with a goal of lasting three days. Armstrong said the issues can’t wait for the regular legislative session, which begins in January, because new laws take effect Aug. 1, roughly a year from now. “This is, quite frankly, too important to wait that long,” the Republican governor said. Sen. Michelle Axtman, R-Bismarck, who has been drafting legislation to ban kratom, will take a lead in bringing proposals for the special session. Lawmakers might address other topics in the special session, such as a fundraising shortfall that paused construction of the Military Gallery on the state Capitol grounds. From 2019 through June 2026, kratom and related substances were part of the primary cause of death for 23 people, according to the State Epidemiology Office. That means “the medical examiner or certifying physician determined that (kratom’s) effects contributed to, whether alone or in combination, the fatal toxicity,” an office spokesperson said. The substances were part of the contributing cause of death for one other person, and were present in the toxicology results of 26 other cases during the same time period, according to the office. Kratom-related calls to Poison Control in North Dakota have risen in recent years, from seven in 2024 to 22 last year, according to a state epidemiologist report. That threefold spike suggests “a true increase in kratom-related exposures,” the report said. At least three-fourths of those calls from 2021-2025 were for males. Nearly half of the calls were for people ages 20-39. Last month, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration moved to temporarily classify 7-OH and three related compounds as controlled substances. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has endorsed restricting certain 7-OH products. Armstrong said the DEA’s actions are what led to the emergency orders in North Dakota. His public health emergency order is effective Aug. 5 for 30 days. The governor also said he has authorized an emergency rule by the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy to classify 7-OH as a Schedule I controlled substance, effective Wednesday and consistent with the DEA’s action.

Rumors of a special session had been floating since last week:

With those rumors came speculation that this might just be an excuse to address other matters during a special session.

Bailing Out The Military Gallery

Earlier this month I wrote about the controversy over the poor planning and fundraising to build the Military Gallery at the North Dakota Heritage Center:

Many legislators do not want to bail out the project as much as $40 million more on-top of the $40 million they had previously approved on a matching fund basis - but they don’t want a half-build shell sitting on the capital grounds for years either.

Almost all of the legislators I spoke with feel like they were snookered in this process and hope that better oversight processes are created when the state agrees to match private fundraising operations.

Intercepting The School Lunch Constitutional Measure

Another major issue that some might want to push is making a 4th Attempt to pass a statutory Free School Lunch For All bill as a means of convincing the public not to vote for what is now Measure 2 on the November ballot.

The legislature had three chances to address this issues (2023 Regular Session, the 2025 Regular Session, and the First 2026 Special Session) and rejected those attempt - which led to a ballot measure collecting signatures and becoming Measure 2 on the November Ballot.

Governor Armstrong has said the concept of free school lunches has strong support but that he opposes putting it in the constitution as permanent spending.

Long time readers will recall that the North Dakota Watchdog Network has been supportive of the previous bills regarding school lunches:

The big reason for this support is the clear and continued issue of school districts not respecting the intent of the so-called “anti-shaming” laws:

While putting this, or any, spending in the constitution is not ideal - the legislature has made it pretty clear so far where it stands.

As to whether a 4th attempt to address the issue would work: some folks might remember the 2014 Outdoor Heritage Fund ballot measure which was rejected by voters after then-Governor Jack Dalrymple and the legislature proposed a scaled-down statutory version:

North Dakotans for Clean Water, Wildlife and Parks pitched the constitutional amendment as a way to preserve the state’s clean water and land for future generations and balance the impacts of energy development and agricultural production. Opponents painted Measure 5 as being driven by out-of-state groups looking to cash in on oil-rich North Dakota’s overflowing coffers and argued it would come at the expense of schools, roads and other priorities. “I think that North Dakotans have kind of overwhelming said that this type of spending does not belong in our constitution,” said Jon Godfread, chairman of North Dakotans for Common Sense Conservation, the coalition that opposed the measure. Despite the defeat, Steve Adair, campaign chairman for North Dakotans for Clean Water, Wildlife and Parks, said measure supporters felt they were able to “elevate the conversation” in the state. “I think people are aware of many of the needs of state parks and habitat and water quality and that we need to have a bigger response to that,” he said. “We’re going to continue advocating. We’ll move into the legislative arena now.” As an alternative to Measure 5, Gov. Jack Dalrymple recently proposed increasing the state’s Outdoor Heritage Fund to $50 million for 2015-17 and committing $30.4 million to improving state parks. House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, said he and Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, also plan to introduce a bill proposing at least $50 million in spending to enhance parks and other recreational opportunities.

Passing a statutory answer to free universal school lunches may dampen the support for the constitutional measure - assuming the public trusts the legislature to not pull a “bait and switch”.

Data Center Moratorium

Another heated topic that might have pressure during this session is the concept of a Data Center Moratorium being implemented at least until the interim legislative committee and the 2027 Legislative Assembly have figured out what directions to go.

The committee started its work two weeks ago:

Anything it or the legislature as a whole might implement likely would not take effect until August 1st, 2027. Some are saying that perhaps a moratorium until the full legislature digests the issues next session would be prudent.

Many states have been considering such action, (New York was the first to actually pass a bill that the governor signed):

Conclusions

Whether legislators, many outgoing, have the juice to pressure their leadership to tackle these other issues is yet to be seen.

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