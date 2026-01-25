A story that has been flying under the radar has been regarding how the Burleigh County Commission has been attempting to find a way to get Burleigh County removed from the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District. At stake is 1-mill of property tax (valued at $736,900) that Burleigh County residents collectively pay into the Garrison Diversion. (Keep in mind many counties pay in, but the bulk other budget is what are called “federal pass-though dollars”.)

Earlier this week, I was sent the video of the January 9th, 2026 meeting of the Garrison Diversion board.

For those that want the full context here is the full hour long meeting:

One thing pointed out in the meeting is a discussion about how they need to justify giving money to things that don’t have anything to do with water projects, like “pickleball courts”, so I dug into. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

In 2024 the Garrison Diversion considered and approved grants for things that have nothing to do with water:

Grants were approved for playgrounds, basketball courts, bathrooms, skeet shooting fields, frisbee golf courses, and ye, a pickleball court.

Ironically, the two grants they denied had more to do with water than some of the ones they approved:

For those who want a history of what the Garrison Diversion is SUPPOSED to be about, check out their own History page as well as their own Mission page.

It seems that this government entity has gotten into the business of sprinkling these grants around, so that later they can go to the recipients and say “remember how we gave you that money? time for you to help us get more.”

This is such a clear cut case of waste that even the board openly discusses how it looks bad as soon as someone starts poking around.

The Burleigh County Commission members who started this fight may not have even known how deep this goes, and this tally is just for one year (2024).

This is also the sort of government entity that has elected officials, whose elections are rarely challenged or publicized. I think everyone assumed it was a legit government entity providing water infrastructure. Until recently, even I thought that too. I’ve never looked into what they actually do.

As they said in their last meeting, people are now looking - and it does not look good.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update