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An official audit of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture released Tuesday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion’s office has officially confirmed what the North Dakota Watchdog Network first suspected with its investigation through open-records investigations in May and June of 2024: nearly half (47%) of all taxpayer payments issued under the state’s $10.9 million Bioscience Innovation Grant Program went to recipients that did not meet basic statutory eligibility requirements under North Dakota law.

Out of nine grant recipients sampled by state auditors from the 2023–2025 biennium, seven failed to meet mandatory legal qualifications under N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1—including six companies that provided no evidence their annual sales were under the statutory $2.5 million small-business cap and one recipient that pocketed $1.1 million despite not even operating in North Dakota (according to the State Auditor News Release).

The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that they have not been able to get a comment response from the Dept. of Agriculture.

Inside the State Auditor’s 2025 Department of Agriculture Findings: A 77.8% Sample Failure Rate

During the 2023–2025 biennium, the Bioscience Innovation Grant (BIG) Program awarded $10.9 million across 39 grant recipients, with individual awards ranging from $17,000 to $1,158,000 (State Auditor News Release). Unlike standard executive-branch programs administered solely by accountable state employees, N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1(3) vests grant-awarding authority in a three-person committee consisting of:

One representative from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (appointed by Commissioner Doug Goehring); One representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce; and One representative appointed by the Bioscience Association of North Dakota (BioND)—a private trade association that itself has been bankrolled by state agriculture grants (Investigation Update, May 23, 2024).

When the Legislature enacted N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1(4), it wrote three plain-English statutory guardrails into the Century Code to ensure taxpayer dollars went only to genuine, early-stage North Dakota bioscience startups rather than established out-of-state corporations or zero-employee shell entities. To be eligible for a grant, an applicant must:

Employ at least two employees (N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1(4)(a));

Have documented annual sales of less than $2,500,000 (N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1(4)(b)); and

Be a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, limited liability partnership, or limited partnership registered in North Dakota (N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1(4)(c)).

When State Auditor Joshua Gallion’s audit team pulled a sample of nine grant recipients from the 39 awards issued in the 2023–2025 biennium, the statutory guardrails had been systematically ignored (State Auditor News Release):

Seven of the nine sampled recipients (77.8%) were statutorily ineligible to receive a dime of taxpayer money;

Six recipients lacked any documentation proving their annual sales were below the $2,500,000 statutory ceiling;

One recipient received $1.1 million in North Dakota taxpayer funds without operating in North Dakota; and

47% of all grant payment dollars examined in the audit went to ineligible recipients (Bismarck Tribune).

Back in 2024, it was also exposed the problems with this “circular approval process” that included a beneficiary of the BioScience Grant program in the approval process:

This also led to the filing of the Ethics Commission complaint against a then-sitting legislators (now Deputy Director of the Department of Health and Human Services):

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How Watchdog’s 2024 Open-Records Investigation Predicted Every Line of Today’s Audit

For long-time readers of WatchingND.com, Tuesday’s audit report reads less like breaking news and more like an official state notarization of our 2024 investigative series. Beginning in May 2024, we requested five years of Bioscience Innovation Grant files (2019–2021 and 2021–2023 BioND grant packets) from the Department of Agriculture—after paying a $100 open-records fee for sparse, bullet-point summaries (Ag Commissioner: BioScience Grant Program Needs Fixed, June 19, 2024).

Those records exposed a multi-layered breakdown in statutory compliance and legislative ethics that directly mirrors the State Auditor’s findings:

When Agencies Ignore the Law, They Ask the Legislature to Change the Law

One of the most revealing moments in this entire saga occurred on May 31 and June 7, 2024, when Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring joined North Dakota Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies and me on KFYR Radio’s KAFE program (Ag Commissioner: BioScience Grant Program Needs Fixed, June 19, 2024). Confronted with evidence that BioND and other grant recipients did not meet the statutory requirements of N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1, Commissioner Goehring checked with his department and returned the following week with a remarkable admission: the Department of Agriculture had been administering the program based on its own view of “legislative intent” rather than the actual text of the statute (June 19, 2024 Report).

Rather than halting ineligible payouts or clawing back funds, Goehring stated in June 2024 that the discrepancy would not change how the department ran the program—and that the agency would simply ask the 2025 Legislature to rewrite the statute to match what the department was already doing (June 19, 2024 Report).

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Sure enough, when the 69th Legislative Assembly convened in January 2025, bioscience boosters introduced Senate Bill 2311 and Senate Bill 2328 (SB 2328: Senate Defeats Bioscience Re-Brand And Expansion Bill, Feb. 18, 2025).

Instead of tightening oversight, SB 2328 attempted to strip the program out of the Department of Agriculture, re-brand it as a “Life Science Research Council” under the Industrial Commission, and pump $12 million into it—all while the North Dakota Development Fund was simultaneously pouring $3 million in equity into Texas-based Colossal Biosciences, the company famous for engineering genetically modified “woolly mice” in its quest to clone woolly mammoths (Boondoggle: North Dakota Investment Helps Create “Woolly Mice”, March 7, 2025). On February 18, 2025, the North Dakota Senate defeated SB 2328 on a 21–24 vote after senators questioned why state taxpayers were subsidizing out-of-state companies that never genuinely relocated to North Dakota (Feb. 18, 2025 Report).

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The Elephant in the Committee Room: Legislative Conflicts of Interest and the War on the State Auditor

Tuesday’s audit also shines a harsh new light on why legislative insiders fought so aggressively in 2023 and 2025 to restrict State Auditor Joshua Gallion’s performance-audit authority.

As we revealed in May 2024, then-State Representative Emily O’Brien (R-Grand Forks)—who listed her occupation on her legislative biography simply as “self-employed”—had been under contract with the Bioscience Association of North Dakota (BioND) since April 2020, collecting 6,250permonth(75,000 per year) as its Chief Operating Officer while District 43 GOP Chairman Richard Glynn collected at least $7,500 per month

In other words, roughly $435,000 of BioND‘s $870,000 state grant went straight into monthly contractor stipends for a sitting state legislator and a political party chair (New Ethics Commission Complaint Filed, May 29, 2024).

During the 2023 Legislative Session, Rep. O’Brien served as the prime sponsor of House Bill 1455 (creating sales tax exemptions for the bioscience industry) without disclosing her paid executive role with BioND in her written committee testimony—a direct collision with Article XIV, Section 2(2) of the North Dakota Constitution, which states in plain English: “An elected public official may not be a lobbyist while holding office or for two years after holding office” (May 29, 2024 Report).

Even more remarkably, now-outgoing House Majority Leader Mike Lefor appointed Rep. O’Brien to chair the Interim Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee (LAFRC)—the exact legislative committee that oversees the State Auditor’s Office and was assigned to study public-official conflicts of interest (May 29, 2024 Report; Ethics Commission Wrestles With Legislative Changes, July 1, 2025).

To this date, there has not been any resolution to this Ethics Commission complaint, but it might fall under similar problems with the fact no one in North Dakota state government wants to enforce the state constitution with regard to Commerce Department issues:

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The Pattern Across State Government: From the Development Fund and Film Grants to Bioscience

The November 17, 2026 Bioscience Innovation Grant audit does not stand in isolation. Coming just eight weeks after the State Auditor’s blistering September 2026 audit of the North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF)—which led LAFRC to vote 9–4 to repeal the Development Fund (N.D.C.C. ch. 10-30.5) and prompted a unanimous Ethics Commission investigation—and on the heels of the $740,000 Motion Picture Production & Recruitment Grant scandal (Guest Investigation: The $740,000 Question, July 19, 2025), Tuesday’s report proves that North Dakota’s corporate welfare problem is structural. Whenever the Legislature delegates public purse strings to quasi-private committees, trade associations, and conflicted insiders while shielding them from strict statutory enforcement under the Gift Clause (N.D. Const. Art. X, § 18) (Enforcing The Constitution May Require Amending It, Sept. 21, 2026), taxpayer money inevitably flows to ineligible and politically connected recipients.

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Solutions: Four Bills the 2027 Legislature Must Pass Immediately

Lawmakers cannot afford to rubber-stamp another $10.9 million bioscience slush fund where 47% of payments go to ineligible companies. Legislators should immediately introduce and pass four targeted bills in January 2027:

Remove Private Trade Associations (such as BioND) from Statutory Grant Boards: Amend N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1 to strip the Bioscience Association of North Dakota from the grant selection committee—or repeal the Bioscience Innovation Grant program outright alongside the North Dakota Development Fund. Enforce Mandatory Pre-Award Tax, Payroll & Secretary of State Verification: Prohibit the Department of Agriculture or Commerce from disbursing a single dollar until Job Service North Dakota verifies at least two in-state W-2 employees, the State Tax Commissioner certifies North Dakota tax returns showing under $2.5 million in gross sales, and the Secretary of State verifies active in-state operations—backed by mandatory clawbacks for every ineligible dollar identified by the State Auditor. Grant the State Auditor Subpoena Power Over State-Funded 501(c) Entities: Amend N.D.C.C. ch. 54-10 so trade associations like BioND, non-profit fronts like NDDF, and external venture managers cannot hide behind private corporate status when spending taxpayer grant money. Ban Legislators and Executive Officials from Paid Roles or Leases with Grant Recipients: Codify N.D. Const. Art. XIV, §§ 2–3 in N.D.C.C. ch. 54-66 with personal restitution penalties so no sitting legislator or agency commissioner can ever again collect a monthly paycheck or commercial rent from a state-subsidized trade association or grant recipient.

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