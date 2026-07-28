Two weeks ago I wrote and article citing the North Dakota Monitor’s reporting about how the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) attorney claimed that safety was not part of the PSC’s job.

An attorney for North Dakota’s Public Service Commission said Tuesday that the agency can’t consider public safety when issuing a pipeline permit. Attorney Zachary Pelham said while the commission must consider public welfare, that doesn’t include safety.

“Welfare and safety are two distinct things,” Pelham said during a hearing on a dispute over the permit for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

Two counties and a group of landowners have sued the Public Service Commission and Summit over what attorneys said were flaws in the permit approval process. The lawsuit seeks to rescind the permit and send the application back to the PSC for further review. […] Attorney Steve Leibel said the plume model was relevant for another reason — it would help determine if setbacks passed by Burleigh and Emmons counties could be considered reasonable. Those setbacks — a minimum distance that must be between a pipeline and a residence — are another basis for the permit appeal. But Pelham said safety was strictly a federal issue. That led Lofgren to ask Pelham, “If the PSC doesn’t have any authority to direct where a pipeline goes or that it’s safe, what role does the PSC have in regulating a pipeline?

This article and the legal claims created a lot of head-scratching. In my analysis, I pointed what state law and the Federal Government say about this.

This morning, the North Dakota Monitor has published a follow-up that adds to the confusion based on quotes by the siting PSC members:

Kringstad said in an interview that the PSC can and does consider what might be the safest route for a pipeline during the siting process. “We consider general safety standards and look at, specifically from the locational side … maybe there’s other alternatives where we can enhance safety,” said Kringstad, who was not on the PSC when the Summit route was approved. […] Haugen-Hoffart said in an interview that the federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration would have jurisdiction over safety for the interstate pipeline. She said the PSC docket reflects that. “I am comfortable that we consider safety when it comes to siting,” she added. […] Commission Chair Randy Christmann said the PSC has not put strict limits on what the public can discuss during a public hearing. “I think, on all topics, we have always tried to be pretty generous with people to let them air their thoughts with us,” Christmann said. He said Thursday he had not gone back to listen to Pelham’s comments but stood by the PSC process. “As far as our siting, I think the courts will find that we are correct, and that PHMSA controls safety aspects of that,” Christmann said

As I had pointed out in my analysis on July 15th, PHMSA has been clear that there is a role for their “partner state regulators:”:

PHMSA has a map on their website showing what states participate:

To that end, the PSC has an entire section of their website dedicated to pipeline safety:

It’s pretty clear that something strange is happening between the political and legal arms of the PSC. But this is obviously not the first time that state officials have had contradictory policies, as I have have written about before:

North Dakota policy-makers have a serious challenge in front of them next session with regards to the contradictory messages executive branch officials are communicating inside the state vs. outside the state and to the public vs. to the courts.

Courts order North Dakota to pay landowners’ legal fees in two lawsuits

Speaking of the courts, the North Dakota Monitor also reported this weekend that landowners in the CO2 storage case may be awarded reimbursements for legal fees if the ND Supreme Court upholds lower court rulings:

A judge this month awarded North Dakota landowners attorney fees in a lawsuit against the state over a property rights law found to be unconstitutional. The ruling means the state could owe nearly $975,000 in legal costs to the landowners and groups behind three related court challenges filed since 2019. “We are grateful that the court recognized not only the merits of our case, but also the substantial time, effort, and expense required to defend our property rights,” Kurt Swenson, a landowner in Oliver and Mercer counties, said in a statement. Swenson is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s decision to grant permits for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposal to inject carbon dioxide gathered from five states into underground storage in North Dakota.

The state is planning to spend more money to defend the law to try to prove it is not unconstitutional as the lower court judge ruled:

Derrick Braaten, a Bismarck attorney representing Swenson and other landowners in the case, said it was important that Lofgren ruled the Industrial Commission was not “substantially justified” in issuing the storage permits to Summit. “What the judge is saying is, it’s not just unconstitutional. It wasn’t even a close call,” Braaten said. This is the second time in eight months that a district court judge ruled the law was unconstitutional and the state is responsible for paying the attorney fees and legal costs of the people who challenged it. Northeast Judicial District Judge Anthony Swain Benson first declared the law to be unconstitutional in December of last year, reaching a similar legal conclusion as Lofgren later did, in a case brought by the Northwest Landowners Association and North Dakota Farm Bureau. That case challenged the law itself, rather than the permits issued to Summit. Benson ordered the state to reimburse the Northwest Landowners Association and North Dakota Farm Bureau approximately $278,000. Both cases are being appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court overturns the district courts’ decisions, the roughly $707,000 the state has been ordered in attorney fees and legal costs would also be reversed. “We’re going to be challenging the attorney fees awards and appealing them as part of our broader appeal of the case,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. Lofgren’s decision to award attorney fees in the case was supported, in part, by his observation that the Legislature had the opportunity to correct the law’s “constitutional defects.” The judge wrote that a reasonable interpretation of a related court case, resolved in 2022, would lead to the conclusion this law was unconstitutional. The Northwest Landowners Association previously challenged a 2019 law that excluded pore space from the definition of land and allowed the pore space to be used for oilfield operations, such as injecting carbon dioxide or disposing of saltwater, while prohibiting the surface owner from asking for payment. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the law was unconstitutional in 2022. Benson, the district court judge in that case as well, ordered the state to reimburse the landowners association for about $266,000 in attorney fees. After the latest district court rulings, Rep. Todd Porter said lawmakers will likely wait until the Supreme Court definitively settles the dispute before taking any further action. “The law is not in effect, and so there really isn’t anything to do until the Supreme Court comes out with their ruling,” Porter said. Porter, R-Mandan, has been the chair of the House’s energy committee for more than a decade. He said the 2009 law at issue was an attempt to tackle a complex subject during the brevity of an 80-day legislative session. Porter said it is possible the Legislature may not consider any changes to the law until the 2029 legislative session, if the Supreme Court confirms it is unconstitutional, depending on the timing of the decision. The next legislative session begins in January and typically ends by early May. “They will tell us what we did wrong and what we did right,” Porter said. “That sometimes will make us go back to square one and start over and create an even better law that meets the muster of what the court has decided.”

This whole ordeal is illustrating that it may be necessary to tighten up constitutional protections to stop the state from trying to take property from private citizens.