Last Friday, I wrote about the appointment of Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben to the North Dakota Ethics Commission and how the language in the North Dakota Constitution indicates that currently elected officials cannot serve on the commission.

It has long been established that the Ethics Commission does not have authority over local government officials — as itemized in its own FAQ.

The question I raised last week was whether that scope of authority is also applicable to which elected officials may be appointed. The governor, Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Minority Leader read it that way.

Over the weekend, a few high-ranking people reached out to me to help clarify the situation.

The way I (and apparently many others) have read this language over the years is that the long, run-on sentence is fully inclusive of who cannot be appointed: “[1] elected OR [2] appointed OR [3] official of the state’s executive OR [4] legislative branch.”

Because the drafters of the 2018 ballot measure wrote the sentence the way they did — “...any elected or appointed office or official of the state’s executive or legislative branch...” — the words “elected or appointed office or official” describe the “state’s executive or legislative branches” rather than being standalone nouns.

If the drafters had put a few more commas in, or thrown in a colon or semicolon, it would be read completely differently.

Even if it was the intent of the drafters to exclude ALL “elected and appointed offices and officials,” it seems they were not meticulous enough to convey their intent, leaving just enough room for interpretation… until a lawsuit challenges the appointment.

Ironically, in 2018, I opposed the ethics commission measure on the basis that it could lead to more corruption not less.

As is the case with all government actions, the law or action is legal until the courts say otherwise.

Arguably, there is still an inherent conflict of interest in having the Sheriff of the county that holds the seat of state government serve on the commission — especially since he may be responsible for any investigations referred to Burleigh County by the Ethics Commission. But that will be something for him and the commission to deal with if the time comes during his tenure in both positions.

A common response to the original article by legal experts was: “Maybe they want to inspire a court challenge, like they did by violating the constitution to propose a re-write of term limits?”

We shall see if anyone steps up to challenge this appointment.

Much like with the term-limits legal challenge, it would be best if the original supporters filed it so they could provide evidence of their original intent — especially if legal advice from state lawyers led them to write it this way.

If not, this will be one more way that measure goes down as “poorly written,” and if citizens pass the 60% rule in November, it will likely be next to impossible to fix.

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