Get 20% off for 1 year

Fargo City Commission Passes Mutual Standdown Plan; Harwood Rejects Deal

On Monday, the Fargo City Commission passed the proposal I wrote about last Friday for both cities to stand down.

Fargo city commissioners voted to withdraw annexation efforts in Harwood, upholding a resolution where Fargo agrees not to annex the west half of Section 3 in Cass County. That’s only if Harwood doesn’t annex the east. During Monday’s city commission meeting, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said discussing with Harwood’s mayor makes them feel more progress can be made because the mayor is willing to negotiate and work in good faith.

On Tuesday, the Harwood City Council rejected the offer saying Fargo needs to retract it claims without putting conditions on Harwood:

The Harwood City Council unanimously voted Monday, Nov. 24, not to sign a draft agreement proposed by Fargo, Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey told The Forum on Tuesday. The 20-year agreement would have prevented Fargo from annexing about 300 acres of land that includes a $3 billion AI data center.

The saga is likely to continue, as Fargo business leaders are reportedly fuming behind the scenes that the Fargo City Commission is making it look like Fargo is not “business friendly”.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Fargo City Commission Reverses Public Comment Change

Also at Monday’s Fargo City Commission meeting, the previously announced change to not broadcast public opinion was reversed:

Public comments will continue to be broadcast and streamed live during Fargo City Commission meetings. Mayor Tim Mahoney says commissioner Michelle Turnberg first brought the concern to him following negative comments, verbal attacks on commissioners and use of inappropriate language. […] Mayor Tim Mahoney says commissioner Michelle Turnberg first brought the concern to him following negative comments, verbal attacks on commissioners and use of inappropriate language. Turnberg also requested a change in policy so public comments are limited to agenda items and city-specific issues. “I agree we should broadcast, however we have had continual issues with people giving false names, laughing about it, and I also think we should make a change to the rules that it applies to Fargo city business,” Turnberg said during the discussion on Monday, Nov. 24. “There is really no reason to discuss Palestine at a Fargo City Commission meeting when we have citizens with real concerns. The person comes up, gives their real name, and gives real issues to the city of Fargo.” Assistant City Attorney Nancy Morris says the city could run into first amendment issues if the public forum portion of the meeting is limited to certain topics. She says North Dakota law states public comments do not have to relate to agenda items, but must not interfere with the meeting. “May not be defamatory, abusive, harassing or unlawful. There’s been a recommendation that you address the commission as a whole, as a commission action that has been taken,” Morris explains. “Make sure it’s truthful, make sure that it’s not confidential or exempt information that the city would not otherwise release, and be respectful.” Commissioner John Strand says it’s about balancing free speech and first amendment rights. “It’s just ugly out there and this is a really ripe topic. The requirement is there to allow speech but it’s on us to keep it civil and that’s where our procedures and our protocols and our Roberts Rules and our meeting decorum,” Strand said. “Let’s say someone starts to go off the deep end, we probably need to recess briefly and be prepared to stand up and immediately address what’s happening. Shut the mics off, shut the cameras off and come back in a few minutes and not tolerate it.” Morris says the mayor cannot shut off someone’s microphone during the public comment period for calling out specific commissioners, but he can shut it off if public comments are harassing or use inappropriate language.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Wonder Fund-backed Business Not Paying Its Rent; Going Out of Business

The ongoing saga of outsourcing some of North Dakota’s investments continues as Rob Port reports that one of the companies that the Wonderfund invested state dollars in is not paying its rent and is going out of business:

Now comes news that another significant recipient of Wonder Fund dollars is apparently going out of business. The news comes to us by way of the Grand Forks City Council, which recently heard that a company called Thread is $4,000 in arrears on rent at the city’s HIVE building. Thread has been touted as a North Dakota technology start-up, though I’ll admit I’m struggling to describe what it is the company actually does. Or did (more on that in a moment). A March 2024 profile of Thread founder and CEO Josh Riedy in Forbes described the company as “an asset management platform for the power and utility industries.” In a January 2023 post on Thread’s now-defunct website, a cached copy of which from June is maintained by Archive.org, Sen. John Hoeven announced that Thread had received $1.2 million from the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research to “develop an unmanned aerial system (UAS) solution that will enhance perimeter security at the Grand Forks Air Force Base (GFAFB).” In April 2024, the Commerce Department announced that Thread had received “a $500,000 revolving line of credit for building improvements and to fund accounts receivable” through the North Dakota Development Fund. In that announcement, Commerce described the company as “automating flight together with data collection, transport, and analysis of any drone or robotic vehicle, with the push of a button.” That same month, Commerce also announced a $2.5 million investment in Thread from the Wonder Fund. In that release, Thread was described as “a Grand Forks-based enterprise-scale autonomous inspection and asset management software company” that “is committed to improving the world by addressing the challenges of our aging energy infrastructure.” Whatever it is Thread does, that’s $4.2 million in state and federal dollars directed to Thread since 2023, which probably isn’t a comprehensive accounting of the public assistance this company has received. Now Thread isn’t paying its rent, per the City of Grand Forks, and its website is offline. The Grand Forks City Council voted to terminate Thread’s lease and move forward with a collections action. None of which bodes well for the Wonder Fund’s investment of North Dakota dollars in this company.

As recently as April 2024, the North Dakota Department of Commerce was declaring this a success story already:

This company got millions of dollars from both the state and federal government but could not pay its rent (to the City of Grand Forks)?

Where does the money go in these deals?

Get 20% off for 1 year

State Continues To Hide Investment Data

As long time readers know, the North Dakota Watchdog Network has been involved with efforts to shine more light on the lack of transparency around North Dakota’s investment funds. The lack of transparency really came to light in 2022 when the issue of Russians investments came up after Russia invaded Ukraine:

This led to the local Bismarck CBS affiliate (KXMB) reaching out to team up with the North Dakota Watchdog Network to put in a request for an Attorney Generals’ opinion on the matter.

Open Records Ag Request Packet 3.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In May of 2024, the Attorney Generals’ office finally responded to the March 2022 request by simply saying they considered it a closed matter due to timing.

There have been legislative attempts to remedy this issue.

Last week, Patrick Springer at the Fargo Forum wrote an extensive article updating the situation:

Details about billions of dollars held by the North Dakota Legacy Fund remain secret because officials refuse to disclose certain investments on the grounds that it would mean divulging money managers’ confidential information. The position to not disclose details about how money managers are investing the public funds has drawn intense criticism from those who say taxpayers are entitled to know how that money is being invested. […] Calls for greater transparency of Legacy Fund investments prompted a pending attorney general’s opinion and resulted in a new law to create a website to provide more information about the state’s $13 billion strategic investment fund. “Where tax dollars go should be open to the public,” said Tory Jackson, a Bismarck lawyer who filed an open records request with the North Dakota State Investment Board in January of 2024 seeking information about where the fund’s money managers were investing the money. In response to his records request, State Investment Board staff provided lists of investments, but no details about how those investments were allocated. […] In his records request, Jackson asked for the current list of all foreign and domestic holdings in the Legacy Fund, listed in alphabetical order by country. He also asked for the current list of all foreign and domestic investments in the Legacy Fund sorted by each asset or money manager. Finally, Jackson also asked for the current amount of Legacy Fund money distributed by the money manager handling in-state investments in five companies or investment managers. Jackson disagrees with the Retirement and Investment Office position that information he requested was “commercial information” or “financial information” that is exempt from open records requirements. In denying disclosure of that information, investment officials told Jackson that to provide a breakdown of funds invested with money managers would violate the open records exemption barring release of confidential business or financial information. […] Suzie Weigel, a Wrigley assistant, said the attorney general’s opinion requested by Jackson is in the “final process,” but gave no further explanation.

It will be interesting to see what the results of this opinion, and whether it will actually change how the investment fund is managed and reported.

Get 20% off for 1 year

School Lunch Ballot Measure Committee Begins Organizing

Over the last two legislative sessions, there has been a strong push to pass along some of the state’s largesse to families in the form of covering the cost of school lunches.

Efforts were made to fix the problem of “debt shaming” students for not being able to afford their lunches, but some school districts have skirted the intent of those laws.

During the 2025, HB 1375 failed to pass, however several of the most conservative members of the House did vote for it.

It had broad support, not only from Democrats and some moderate Republicans, but also from the most ultra-conservative Republicans in the House. Specifically: Hendrix, Holle, Heilman, Johnston, Rios, Schatz, and Steiner.

It was inevitable that this issue would eventually find its way to the ballot in the form of an initiated measure, and it appears that is what is likely to happen.

The North Dakota Monitor reports that the coalition to support this issue legislatively is starting the process of taking the issue to the voters:

North Dakotans may have the chance to cast their ballot on whether every public school student in the state can have breakfast and lunch for free. Advocacy organization Together For School Meals plans to submit language for the potential ballot petition to the Secretary of State’s Office this week. If approved and the required 31,164 signatures for constitutional ballot measure are gathered, submitted and verified, the measure would appear on the 2026 general election ballot in November with the free meals beginning during the 2027-28 school year. Robin Nelson, chair of the ballot petition’s sponsoring committee, said the effort to provide school meals to North Dakota students for free began with a small team of citizens in preparation for the 2021 legislative session. While legislative proposals have failed, she said polling shows it is popular with the public.

If you would like to sign up to support their effort, you can do so on their website.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update