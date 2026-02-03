North Dakota is an unusual state in many ways, not the least of which is the fact that it is the only state in the country to not have any form of Voter Registration.

I started digging into the bill text because of that bullet-point in their commentary that states “Bans partisan voter initiatives”.

That sentence does not make sense since ballot initiatives, at least in North Dakota, are on the non-partisan section of the ballot. Even if the subject matter of a ballot initiative or the backers of a ballot initiative are partisan, but the initiative itself is just words voted on by everybody.

According to the press release issued by the Chairman on the Committee for House Administration, the MEGA Act does the following:

Require photo identification to vote

Require states to verify citizenship of individuals when registering to vote

Implement stronger routine voter list maintenance requirements in states

Require mail-in ballots to be received by the close of polls on election day

Require states to use auditable paper ballots

Ban ballot harvesting

Ban ranked choice voting

Ban universal vote by mail

By themselves, these bullet-points seem mundane and mostly reasonable, the problem comes by the method that the bill forces these things to happen.

Federally Mandated Voter Registration

North Dakota stands alone in the American political landscape as the only state without voter registration. This system, built on high social trust and a robust Central Voter File (CVF), works efficiently for the state’s rural geography. However, the proposed Make Elections Great Again Act imposes a federal framework designed for registration-heavy states that would fundamentally break North Dakota’s unique model. While the bill technically retains an “exemption” for North Dakota, its specific mandates regarding citizenship verification and ID standards create a massive, unfunded administrative burden—effectively forcing the state to build a registration system in all but name.

The Bi-Partisan Policy Center has an excellent write-up for those who do not realize just how unique North Dakota’s voting system is:

Since 1951, North Dakota has stood alone as the only state without formal voter registration. There have been multiple legislative efforts to reinstate voter registration, but all have failed as the majority of governors, secretaries of state, and other policymakers believe voter registration to be costly and restrictive for the state’s election ecosystem. North Dakota serves as proof that states can maintain efficient, low-barrier, and secure voter rolls without formal voter registration. Its system—while unique—can be replicated in other states through policies like same-day and automatic voter registration. Without a requirement for registration, the process of voting in North Dakota is straightforward. Qualified returning electors show up at their precinct, present a valid form of identification containing their name, current residential address, and date of birth, and then have their name and address verified using the precinct poll book generated from the permanent central voter file. In a similar process, new voters present their identification to a clerk, who then adds the voter’s information to the poll book. If a voter’s identification does not contain all the required components, they have the option to present supplementary documentation such as a utility bill or paycheck. In cases where voters do not have this documentation with them, they are allowed to fill out a provisional ballot on the condition that they present proper identification before canvassing. The central voter file is North Dakota’s primary safeguard in maintaining secure elections. Created in 2008 in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the file is kept up to date via regular reports from NDDOT, the state health officer, the state court administrator, and the director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The large number of agencies feeding data into the voter file enables North Dakota to maintain a comprehensive voter list without a duty on voters to complete registration. In essence, the state is an early pioneer of what is now referred to as automatic voter registration. The voter file is maintained by county auditors and the secretary of state to prevent and identify any attempts at fraud, ensure accuracy of active and inactive voter lists, and produce critical materials like precinct poll books and reports. The secretary of state is also charged with auditing the central voter file after each election to ensure there was no double voting or out-of-jurisdiction voting. To ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of elections, poll books are open records—meaning anyone can request an active voter list at any time—and voter lists can legally be generated and shared with other states. This approach to voting has worked well in the past because of North Dakota’s primarily rural population, but some precincts are growing rapidly as residents move into cities like Fargo and Bismarck, making it difficult for election boards to determine who is a qualified elector. When local officials don’t know how many voters to expect, it becomes challenging to know how many resources to allocate to which voting sites (for example, how many paper ballots to provide or poll workers to send). High-traffic precincts in Cass County (Fargo) experienced ballot shortages and long lines in the 2022 midterms, but the extent to which population shifts affect voting in the state writ large is up to how well local offices can adapt. Cass County election officials serve as confirmation that quick adaptation is possible, having already expanded early voting hours, shifted early voting days, and purchased on-demand ballot printers ahead of the 2024 election. It is difficult to extrapolate the workings of such a unique election system to other states, especially because North Dakota’s lack of voter registration at the time the National Voter Registration Act was passed exempts it from the many federal requirements imposed on almost every other state. However, the success of North Dakota’s electoral system can be emulated by similar policies such as automatic and same-day voter registration. BPC recommends that states establish opt-out automatic voter registration, a process where qualified individuals are automatically registered to vote when interacting with government agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles unless they explicitly choose otherwise. Streamlining the voter registration process via automatic voter registration and prioritizing ballot access for underserved populations serve as attainable first steps for other states.

This is the challenge for North Dakota if the MEGA Act passes without continuing the exemptions found in previous federal election legislation - creating a Voter Registration process from scratch will be very expensive and time consuming:

The New Mandate (Bill Section 112): The bill requires that any “application” or process used to qualify a voter must include documentary proof of United States citizenship (e.g., birth certificate, passport).

The Old Code (52 U.S.C. § 20501 / NVRA): Currently, North Dakota is exempt from the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) requirements because it has no registration. The new bill amends this exemption to specifically force compliance with citizenship checks.

The Unique ND Problem: The NDACo confirms that the CVF is populated largely by Department of Transportation (DOT) data. However, this database verifies identity , not necessarily citizenship status with the rigor the new federal law demands (especially for older drivers or those using non-REAL ID compliant documents).

The Cost: To comply, North Dakota would essentially have to re-qualify its entire voting population. County auditors would be tasked with collecting and verifying citizenship papers for hundreds of thousands of voters already in the system to ensure they are not “removed” under the bill’s new list maintenance rules (Section 113). This turns a maintenance task into a massive, retroactive bureaucratic overhaul.

Even if a person thinks this bill is a good idea, and even if a person supports the idea that the federal government should “take over” elections, they should also see this will be very expensive for the state and local governments to impliment.

Ending No-Excuse Absentee and Mail-In Voting

The MEGA Act also goes on to end the use of no-excuse absentee and mail-in voting, a policy that was created and promoted by Republicans in the aftermath of the Florida 2000 debacle. In North Dakota, Republican leadership takes credit for the shift toward this kind of voting.

North Dakota’s rural counties rely heavily on voting by mail. North Dakota Association of Counties data clarifies that these counties already operate on an “application” system (voters must sign a request to get a ballot), which technically satisfies the MEGA Act’s ban on unsolicited ballots. However, the content of that application creates the burden.

The New Mandate (Bill Section 214 & 112): A state may only provide a mail-in ballot “upon request,” and that request process must verify citizenship.

The Unique ND Problem: Currently, a rural voter signs a form, and the auditor verifies the signature against the CVF. Under the new law, that simple form becomes a complex legal submission. If the voter has not previously provided “documentary proof of citizenship” to the auditor’s satisfaction, they would need to submit copies of sensitive documents with every ballot application.

The Cost: Small-county auditors, often operating with minimal staff, would shift from verifying signatures to adjudicating citizenship documents for thousands of applicants. This creates a processing bottleneck that threatens to delay ballot distribution in the very counties that rely on it most.

Identity Verification Process Changes

Section 101 of the MEGA Act requires voters without ID to present valid documentation within 3 days of casting a provisional ballot. This overrides North Dakota’s current “set aside” ballot rules, which allow voters until the canvassing board meets (within 13 days) to produce ID. This significantly tightens the window for rural voters to fix ID issues.

Shrinking The Signature Pool

While at first glance the MEGA Act does not seem to directly affect ballot initiatives, there is an indirect affect: Stricter requirements create higher barriers to becoming a “qualified elector” under the law. With stricter registration/voting requirements, the pool of eligible voters available to sign petitions for ballot measures may shrink, while the signature requirement is based on population not voter registration.

Forbids Helping Voters Get Registered

The bill prohibits federal agencies from entering into agreements or coordinating with "third-party organizations" (NGOs) for the purpose of voter registration or mobilization on federal property.

Campus Bans: Groups like the College Republicans, College Democrats, College Libertarians, Leadership Institute, Young Americans For Liberty, etc. would be barred from setting up registration tables on federal property or receiving support/access from federally funded institutions (like some universities receiving federal grants) to conduct drives.

While Section 214 focuses on ballots, the broader language in Section 151 and related amendments targets “mobilization” activities. It reinforces a framework where the government cannot proactively offer registration materials. (As like happened in 2020 during COVID when the state sent out ballot application to everybody.) Agencies are forbidden from mailing registration forms or information to citizens unless specifically requested. This prevents “opt-out” or “automatic” registration models where the government uses existing data (like from the DMV or tax records) to proactively register eligible citizens.

All of this is highly ironic to come from Republicans since the Help America Vote Act of 2002 was a signature Republican piece of legislation that was a flagship act under President George W. Bush following the mess in Florida in the Year 2000.

Conclusions

The above are issues strictly related to the administration of compliance with the proposed MEGA Act. There are numerous other landmines that will see partisan bickering about their validity and importance. But the key takeaway with this analysis is that North Dakota elected officials - specifically the Secretary of State and County Auditors should demand that the state’s federal delegate either maintain North Dakota’s exemption to federal election laws, or fully fund and staff the transition to the new system.

North Dakota conservatives generally do not like when the federal government tries to impose federal mandates on the state - especially when they are unfunded mandates.

North Dakotans themselves may not like the idea of giving up one of the unique things about the state - the lack of Voter Registration.

Having voter registration would make the lives of political operatives, campaigns, and special interest groups a lot easy as far as targeting voters. But as a North Dakotan, I have always pushed back on the idea because North Dakota will lose just another piece of its innocence if it gives up this unique feature which has worked all these decades.

And for it to happen by Republicans - forced by the Federal Government - it will leave a bitter historical taste.

