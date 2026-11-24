Back in 2019, during testimony on SB 2180, the Fargo Airport Authority asked the North Dakota Legislature to give them the power to tax rideshare (Uber & Lyft) trips just like airports in big cities.

In that testimony they stated that they needed to tax rideshare specifically to make up for lost parking fees and rental car activity:

That 2019 bill was defeated, but ultimately, in 2021, the airports were granted authority by the legislature to enter agreements with the TNCs like Uber and Lyft.

In their 2021 testimony, the Fargo Airport Authority cited lost “concession fees” charged to taxies and shuttles as a reason they needed to have the power to make agreements with Uber and Lyft.

Later in 2024, when the Fargo Airport Authority was looking to help fund their parking garage, I pointed this out as part of the questioning as to whether the parking fees would be able to supply their share of revenue to the parking garage financing scheme:

Rick Berg, who was formerly the Republican House Majority Leader in the North Dakota legislature and was a U.S. Congressman from 2010-12 is currently a member of the Fargo Airport Authority, and has been arguing that dropping the 2-mills would make the legislature wonder why it is funding the Fargo airport if the local aren’t.

“Everyone is hoping this other money will come in,” Berg said, “But nothing is committed.” The airport is hoping to receive $88 million in federal dollars, $60 million from the state and $10 million in grant funds to help finance the expansion. The rest will be covered with the Airport Authority’s reserve funds. “Our concern is if these other funds don’t come forward we’ll have to stop construction because we simply don’t have the money to finish the project,” Berg said.

Which brings us to today, where the Fargo City Commission is considering levying a 1% sales tax on rental cars.

Fargo will consider a 1% sales tax for airport vehicle rentals, with proceeds potentially going to promoting the city's Convention Center. The City Commission unanimously voted Monday, Nov. 23, to begin the process of approving the sales tax. If approved, the tax is expected to generate $200,000 a year, according to City Attorney Ian McLean. The sales tax would only apply to vehicles that are rented for less than 30 days at Hector International Airport or “delivered to renters who were picked up at the airport by a rental company,” the proposed ordinance said. McLean asked the commission to approve the ordinance next month so city staff can send the ordinance to the North Dakota Tax Commissioner’s Office by Jan. 1.

So let’s review:

2019: The Fargo Airport needs to tax Uber and Lyft rides because it is cutting into parking and rental car revenue.

2024: The Fargo Airport needs to keep their 2-mill property tax levy to make the subsidies for the new parking garage viable.

2026: The City of Fargo approves a 1% sales tax to help fund the Convention Center.

Fargo appears to be epitomizing Ronald Reagan’s old line:



Government’s view of the economy can be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it, if it stops moving, subsidize it.

It looks like Republicans have already “California’d” Fargo .

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