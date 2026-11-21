As North Dakota’s investment and grant programs have started to untangle, one thing that gets repeated over and over to minimize the situation is something to the effect of: “at least it’s not as bad as Minnesota” - referring to the Minnesota daycare subsidy scandal that was epitomized by the infamous “Learing Center”.

Yesterday, Fargo Forum journalist April Baumgarten wrote an article with the headline of:

“ A Minnesota company’s plans to open in Fargo fell apart. Why does it get to keep a $1.1M North Dakota grant?”

In the article April writes about a single company called “Imricor Medical Systems” based in Burnsville Minnesota:

A Minnesota medical device company will keep a $1.1 million grant from North Dakota after plans to open a facility in Fargo fell through, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. Several companies received North Dakota Bioscience Innovation grants but did not establish a physical location in North Dakota, according to a state audit released this week. Almost half of the $8.4 million grants went to ineligible recipients, according to the audit.

The audit doesn’t name the companies that were ineligible. It says one recipient received $1.1 million and intended to open a location in Fargo. That never happened, according to the audit. A 2023 news release from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture said the state agency awarded $1,158,000, the largest grant, to Imricor Medical Systems. The Burnsville, Minnesota, company manufactures products for cardiac ablations, a treatment for irregular heart rhythm. “Their total proposal was for $8.8 million,” Goehring told The Forum. “They did receive $1.1 million.” The money was meant for “the final steps in commercialization of a new technology for cardiac ablation procedures in the United States,” according to the news release. The Twin Cities company that has locations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East planned to open a manufacturing facility in Fargo, but “those things fell through on them,” Goehring told The Forum. […] In 2022, Imricor registered with the Secretary of State’s Office as a “foreign” business with its address in Burnsville. It received its grant in 2023. The Greater Fargo-Moorhead Economic Development Corp. summarized plans on its website for Imricor to repurpose a 15,000-square-foot office in the metro area. That would result in 20 “high-paying technical positions,” the website said. The NDSU College of Engineering had some conversations with Imricor in 2023 as the company considered opening a Fargo location, NDSU spokeswoman Jennifer Burris said. “However, they haven’t heard from them since then,” she said. Imricor filed paperwork on Nov. 11, 2025, with the Secretary of State’s Office that withdrew its registration as a North Dakota business. Records list the business as inactive.

So not only did they not expand to North Dakota, as they intended with the application for the Bioscience money, they have made the decision to not even do business in North Dakota by withdrawing its paper to do business in North Dakota.

This episode triggered a memory of another article from 2024 where I highlighted Rob Port’s work to dig into the conflicts of interest around then-Commissioner of the Department of Commerce Josh Teigan (who was also at the time Tammy Miller’s pick to be her Lieutenant Governor had she won the Republican Primary against Kelly Armstrong).

In that article, I cited Rob Port’s article in the Fargo Forum related to the failure of a company associated with Teigan’s father from Minnesota that received $5 million from yet another fund called LIFT (Legacy Investment For Technology) - this fund is seperate from the North Dakota Development Fund or the Bioscience Innovation Grant program:

According to the Forum article:

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen is the registered agent for a company acting as landlord for two other companies that received millions in government-backed loans from a Commerce Department program to relocate from Minnesota to North Dakota, according to public documents. Teigen’s father also serves on the board of directors for one of the companies in which Teigen himself says he was invested. Josh Teigen also has an interest in a separate company that has managed the property.

Teigen says he reported the conflict of interest and recused himself from the decision making process.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Teigen, then the head of investments and innovation at the Commerce Department, announced $5 million in funding from North Dakota’s LIFT (Legacy Investment For Technology) Fund. Among the recipients was Access Point Technologies, a medical device company based in Rogers, Minnesota. The funding was to help Access Point “open a facility in Fargo,” a press release from the department stated. “The LIFT recipients exemplify innovative businesses that will help solidify our state as a leader in technology,” Teigen is quoted as saying in that release. Access Point would receive another $750,000 in LIFT funding on Nov. 17, 2021, according to Commerce Department spokesperson Kim Schmidt, but was denied a third round of funding for another $750,000 on Sept. 20, 2023. According to Access Point’s website, Teigen’s father, Corey Teigen, is the chief medical officer for the company and a board member. Josh Teigen has also told me that he was an investor in Access Point at the time the company received its first LIFT loan. The connections don’t stop there. On Sept. 29, 2020, a limited liability company called Tundra Moose made an initial filing with the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. Josh Teigen is currently listed as the registered agent for this company. According to a commercial property sales database maintained by Cass County, Tundra Moose, LLC, purchased commercial property at 9775 Industrial Dr. #401 in Horace, just a short distance outside Fargo. Cass County property tax records indicate that Tundra Moose, LLC, is currently the owner of the property at that address.

Rob Port looked into this Horace property and found that it was closed, he called:

Access Point’s offices in Minnesota and spoke with Lucas Peine, who identified himself as the head of accounting and finance for Access Point. He indicated that the Horace location was closed earlier this year. “That location unfortunately had to shut down at the very start of 2024,” he said, citing “cash reasons.”

Rob Port writes:

Peine’s timeline indicates that Access Point stopped operating at the Horace facility just months after the company was denied a third round of funding from the LIFT program.

Rob’s article goes on to explain how another company named TheraTec also was located at this building in Horace.

On March 23, 2022, the LIFT Committee announced $1 million in funding to a company called TheraTec, described in a Commerce Department press release as “a medical software company that specializes in musculoskeletal rehabilitation.” The purpose of the funding was to “set up a North Dakota office and hire locally,” the release stated.

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Long-Term Systemic And Cultural Pattern Emerge

April Baumgarten’s InForum report on Imricor Medical Systems isn’t an outlier—it is just the most-recent real-world confirmation of houw loosely the executive branch departments manage the North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF), the Bioscience Innovation Grant Program, and the LIFT Fund after the legislature creates, authorizes, and provides funding.

Across both Baumgarten’s report and Port’s 2024 LIFT coverage, North Dakota’s recruiting model follows the same script: state agencies and local economic development groups (such as the Greater Fargo-Moorhead Economic Development Corp.) dangle multi-program capital stacks—grants from Agriculture, low-interest loans from Commerce’s LIFT Fund, and equity/debt from the NDDF—to coax out-of-state firms to plant a flag in the Fargo metro.

Minimum Viable Footprints: Imricor registered with the Secretary of State in 2022 as a “foreign” corporation using its Burnsville, Minnesota address, held initial talks with NDSU’s College of Engineering in 2023, and issued glowing press releases about Fargo’s medtech ecosystem—yet never opened the promised 15,000-square-foot facility.

Temporary Satellite Outposts: Access Point Technologies went one step further by leasing space in Horace (just outside Fargo), only to fold that location at the start of 2024 as soon as the state stopped writing checks.

Program Stacking: Imricor illustrates how sophisticated out-of-state companies shop across North Dakota’s fragmented subsidy silos simultaneously—collecting a $1.158M grant from Agriculture, taking a $1.5M LIFT loan from Commerce, and walking away from a $1M NDDF loan in September 2023 simply because it “would not agree to the terms of the loan.” When one agency attaches strings, companies take the no-strings grant money from another.

Continued Moral Hazard Leaves Programs Primed For Abuse

As we are seeing, this problem is not confined to the North Dakota Development Fund - it is how the Commerce Department as a whole runs. And it is not just the Commerce Department, because the same issues exist with the Bioscience Innovation Grant fund managed by the Agriculture Department.

This entire ordeal is exposing what is called “moral hazard” and subsidy dependency:

Subsidy-Dependent Economics: Creating state programs to replace private venture capital masks the underlying market realities of why private capital isn’t flowing into North Dakota on its own (such as state usury laws or labor/scale constraints). When a company’s North Dakota footprint only pencils out with continuous state cash, the project collapses the moment the subsidy faucet turns off—just as Access Point cited “cash reasons” and shut down its Horace facility months after its third $750,000 LIFT request was denied.

Zero Milestone Enforcement: In private venture capital, funding is strictly tranched to verified physical milestones and clawback covenants. In North Dakota’s “venture socialism” model, the NDDF accepted self-reported job numbers at face value (leading to costs of up to $2 million per claimed job), and the Department of Agriculture reimbursed Imricor $1.158 million without conducting site visits, performance reviews, or requiring proof of an operational North Dakota facility.

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Is There A Nexus With Minnesota Companies

There is a striking concentration of Twin Cities medical device and healthcare companies—Imricor (Burnsville, MN), Access Point Technologies (Rogers, MN), and med-software firm TheraTec—appearing at the center of North Dakota’s subsidy controversies. Three factors explain that nexus:

“Medical Alley” Border Arbitrage: The Twin Cities metro is one of the densest medical device corridors in the country. For a Burnsville or Rogers medtech firm, Fargo-Moorhead is close enough to pitch a plausible “regional expansion” to GFMEDC, NDSU, and state grant committees—allowing them to harvest non-dilutive North Dakota taxpayer dollars while keeping their real headquarters, executive team, and core operations safely in Minnesota.

High-Burn Commercialization Runways: Medical device companies face expensive, multi-year FDA clearance and commercialization timelines (Imricor explicitly sought its $1.158M grant for “the final steps in commercialization” of its cardiac ablation technology). Because traditional banks won’t finance that risk and private equity demands dilution, North Dakota’s taxpayer-backed grants and LIFT loans act as cheap bridge capital—with North Dakota taxpayers absorbing the downside if the Fargo expansion never materializes.

Overlapping Local & Industry Networks: Both the Commerce and Agriculture cases expose how tightly intertwined the recruiting ecosystem is. In the Access Point/TheraTec case, a prominent Fargo-area physician (Dr. Corey Teigen) sat on Access Point’s board as Chief Medical Officer while his son ran Commerce’s investment arm and served as registered agent for the LLC that owned the Horace building housing both companies. In the Bioscience Grant case, the Department of Agriculture outsourced eligibility vetting to the Bioscience Association of North Dakota—the very state-funded trade group whose leadership included a sitting legislator (Emily O’Brien) pushing the grants and tax breaks.

Outsourced Oversight and the Clawback Vacuum

The most revealing line in Baumgarten’s article is Commissioner Goehring’s admission that his agency didn’t independently verify compliance because it relied on the Bioscience Association of North Dakota to vet applicants—followed immediately by his declaration that the agency will not seek reimbursements from Imricor (claiming the state might get sued if it did), even while conceding the enabling law needs to be “completely gutted and redone.”

Just as the NDDF uses a Commerce-staffed 501(c) nonprofit structure called the “North Dakota Development Fund” to sidestep Article X, Section 18 (the Gift Clause) and keep loan terms confidential, the Bioscience program delegated gatekeeping to a third-party trade association funded by the state itself. Creating a situation where no one owns the failures.

State Auditor Josh Gallion explicitly told InForum what he told me on BEK-TV’s Open Range: he cannot compel an agency to follow audit recommendations or claw back money (“It is up to our client to take any corrective action that they deem necessary”), and his office lacks subpoena power to inspect private recipients’ books directly.

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Conclusions, So Far

Baumgarten’s Imricor piece creates a clean bridge tying together three threads of what has been reported over the last three yearsingle 2027 legislative narrative demanding reform:

Imricor proves the Bioscience Grant failure wasn’t just a technical paperwork error—a multinational Twin Cities company walked away with $1.158M of North Dakota money, never opened its Fargo plant, withdrew its ND business registration, and won’t have to pay a dime back.

Access Point & TheraTec prove the exact same border-recruitment vulnerability exists inside Commerce’s LIFT Fund, compounded by insider real estate and family ties.

The NDDF Audit proves the Department of Commerce wasn’t verifying jobs, maintaining records, or enforcing conflict-of-interest rules across the board.

Together, they make a strong case for the core 2027 reform:

mandatory physical-presence and verified-payroll clawback clauses on every state grant/loan, ending third-party trade-group vetting,

restoring Article X, Section 18 discipline, and

giving the State Auditor statutory subpoena power to follow public dollars into private and out-of-state entities.

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