(Note To Media: Feel free to utilize the included documents obtained via Open Records Request.)

In what has become an extensive project for the North Dakota Watchdog Network, more documents have been obtained regarding the fight between the City of Fargo and the City of Harwood over annexing land for the proposed Applied Digital Data Center.

Last week, the City of Fargo proposed to back down from its plans and passed an agreement to be sent to the City of Harwood with conditions. The City of Harwood rejected that proposal.

Following my report of on the first set of documents obtained from the City of Fargo,

two separate sources contacted me independently and confidentially to do another record request of Fargo for text messages between Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey, which I did:

Fargo Confirmation Thread 321KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The City of Fargo responded with an image of just one screenshot of texts between the two mayors:

I asked the representative of the City of Fargo if this is really all they had, just in case some images did not get attached or it was supposed to be a multi-page file.

It was confirmed that this was all the City of Fargo had from Mayor Tim Mahoney:

There’s one major problem with this. The City of Harwood and Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey provided thirteen (13) screenshots of texts going back to August 4th:

Harwood Response Thread 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Harwood Texts In Order 37.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I will get into the contents of these texts below, but it does ***appear*** that either the City of Fargo does not have an automatic retention system for such communications, or that Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is not fully disclosing these communications to his own city staff responsible for responding to records requests.

Mayor Mahoney and the City of Fargo’s million-dollar media affairs operation can explain to the public what is going on here.

If there is a response, I will issue a follow-up article.

Fargo Lives Up To “Imperial Cass” Reputation

Digging into these text messages, it is very apparent that Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney thinks he can bully Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey into “making a deal”, while Hankey makes it very clear what his and Harwood’s position is.

First, it takes a few weeks for the two mayors to meet up in person:

Then, about a week after they do meet, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is alluding to “finding more money for your town” (the town being Harwood).

These text messages do not elaborate on what that new money is. It is possible that Mahoney is suggesting to Hankey that Harwood impose the same “franchise fee” on Applied Digital that Fargo intended to make upwards of $10 million annual from levying.

In early November, the two mayors attempt to arrange another meeting, and they settle on meeting at a bar/restaurant (Porter Creek).

Mayor Mahoney slips in an odd comment of “I don’t suppose you get a huge salary as mayor”, may assumptions can be made by that, the most simple would be regarding who is going to pay for the meal/drinks.

A few days after this 2nd meeting, on November 10th Hankey makes it clear that Harwood wants Fargo to end its annexation plans

Eventually the lack of trust by Hankey with Mahoney makes Hankey say that these discussions need to start taking place in public rather than in private.

By the last interaction, the public was aware that Fargo intended to backoff.

However, Fargo was placing conditions on the City of Harwood, which is led Harwood to reject the offer that Fargo was making - and which Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey made clear would not be agreed to by the Harwood City Council.

Fargo City Commission To Revisit Issue Monday

The Fargo City Commission intends to pick this up Monday, with another Executive Session in private.

It will be interesting to hear if the other City Commissioners are being given the full story of this whole saga, especially since the City of Fargo cannot provide the same documents for an Open Records Request as the City of Harwood can.

Based on all the public reporting, as well as what has and has not been obtained via Open Records Request, it is very clear that the City of Fargo has a problem with how it is handling this situation.

The City of Fargo, led by its mayor, is trying to push around their small town neighbor of the City of Harwood. It appears that Harwood has a mayor who won’t fall for it.

It’s no wonder Applied Digital wants nothing to do with the City of Fargo at this point - what business would?

2025 11 07 Annexation Testimony 202KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Background:

