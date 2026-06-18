On Monday, the North Dakota Ethics Commission released the results of an informal survey of the public seeking guidance on what the ethics commission should focus on.

Back in January, I alerted and urged readers of this site to click the survey and give feedback:

Yesterday, the North Dakota Monitor ran an in-depth story titled “North Dakota ethics survey shows respondents lack confidence in state officials”:

Around two-thirds of the 1,000 North Dakotans responding to a survey from the Ethics Commission said they do not have confidence state government officials act ethically. The wide-ranging survey was completed by North Dakotans who identified themselves as residents, business owners, lobbyists, employees of advocacy groups, and elected officials. It asked for input on a variety of topics, from what their top ethical concerns with government are, what the commission should focus on, and how easy it should be to file an ethics complaint. Half of the 26 elected officials who completed the survey said they are somewhat unconfident or very unconfident that state government officials act ethically. That lack of confidence was shared by 68% of the business owners, 63% of the government employees and 66% of all respondents. Lobbyists were the only group that expressed confidence in elected officials’ ethical behavior, with 21 of 22 answering they are somewhat or very confident that elected officials act ethically. The lobbyists’ responses to the survey differed from the prevailing opinion on most of the questions in the survey: 50% of lobbyists marked conflicts of interest a “very important” concern, no other group was less than 76%.

50% of lobbyists said lobbyist gifting to public officials was a “neutral” or unimportant concern, no other demographic had fewer than 77% say it was important.

18% of lobbyists said a revolving door between government and the private sector was a concern, far less than any other group.

That result is in stark contrast with the results of the June 9th Primary which showed that not only do voters approve of the way Republican elected officials operate but are also eager to give away their own rights as citizens when Republican legislators tell them it is a good idea.

Traditional media sources have already started blasting this survey by the Ethics Commission:

The real issue is that the Ethics Commission appears to be taking a defensive public relations approach to be finding ways to justify its existence to the public rather than generating results that speak for the commission.

An entity like the Ethics Commission, similar to an Auditor, should not worry about being popular. Quite the opposite, the job of Auditors and Ethics officials should be to do what is needed to be done regardless of perception.

The Republican legislature has been at odds with the Ethics Commission since the day it was created. In fact, the Ethics Commission is one of several ballot measures that have motivated the legislature to continuously attempt to chip away at the rights of citizens to set the terms and conditions for their own government.

During the 2025 legislature session, I wrote about the efforts of some Republican legislatures to neuter the Ethics Commission by creating a way for public officials to wait out the clock when it comes to investigations:

Senate Bill 2004 at one point contained a provision blatantly designed to promote cover-ups:

It was ultimately removed after public pressure and common sense kicked in.

Later, after trying to create this provision to assist with stonewalling tactics, state officials started criticizing the Ethics Commission for not acting fast enough or getting enough done:

Legislative Republicans have never wanted the Ethics Commission to have real power to do what it was it was approved by voters to do, and has passed laws to slow down the process while not approving the staff to get the work done in a timely basis - all while complaining that the Ethics Commission is not working fast enough. The 2025 legislature did reject requests to hire more staff, while claiming it was not getting enough done with the state it had.

Keep in mind that while I write this, there still has not been any final action on the ethics complaint I personally filed in May 2024.

Of course, the Attorney Generals’ office is no quicker at issuing opinions than the Ethics Commission as it has been over two years since a separate un-related issue regarding Open Meetings rules was sent to the AG’s office with no opinion or response stating the issue was resolved since June 26th, 2024

This attitude is nothing new. Long-time readers may remember the turmoil that State Auditor Josh Gallion went through for much his time in that office, and the same media outlets took the position critical of the Auditor:

What Should The Ethics Commission Do?

Instead of trying to create data showing the public supports the work of the Ethics Commission, they need to start getting opinions out to the public on these complaints. Or at least closing the books on these complaints and explaining why they can’t do the job North Dakotans wanted them to do by approving of their existence in 2018.

The legislature has made rules that complaints are confidential other than when those filing the complaint make it public, like I did in 2024.

The Ethics Commission is going to need to explain why it can’t get the job done on the things in front of it if it wants the public to advocate against the establishment politicians that want to get in the way.

Producing results, or explaining the lack of results, will do that better than any informal survey of people already on their side.

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