North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota’s Watchdog Update

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Tim Mathern's avatar
Tim Mathern
Oct 15

Vote no on Measure 1. Senator Tim Mathern

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Mary A Marmon's avatar
Mary A Marmon
Oct 16

I will be a no on measure 1 and a no on measure 2.

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