When legislators say they need to protect the sacred constitution from out of state interests bamboozling voters, keep in mind in mind how they tried to disrespect the constitutional amendment from what the voters imposed on them in 2022 and had to be told NO by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

In 2022, the citizens placed a measure on the ballot to enact term limits on the legislature and governor.

The actual full text was as follows:

SECTION 1. AMENDMENT. A new article of the Constitution of the State of North Dakota is created and enacted as follows: SECTION 1. TERM LIMITS FOR LEGISLATORS. An individual shall not serve as a member of the house of representatives for a cumulative period of time amounting to more than eight (8) years. An individual shall not serve as a member of the senate for a cumulative period of time amounting to more than eight (8) years. An individual shall not be eligible to serve a full or remaining term as member of the house of representatives or the senate if serving the full or remaining term would cause the individual to serve for a cumulative period of time amounting to more than eight (8) years in that respective house. SECTION 2. TERM LIMITS FOR GOVERNOR. An individual shall not be elected to the office of governor more than twice. This provision shall not prevent the lieutenant governor from succeeding to the office of governor, nor prevent the secretary of state from acting as governor. SECTION 3. APPLICATION OF TERM LIMITS. The limitations established by this article shall have prospective effect only and service as a member of the house of representatives. service as a member of the senate and prior election to the office of governor shall not be counted against any service or election, respectively, of any individual that occurs after the effective date of this amendment. Service by the lieutenant governor in his capacity as president of the senate shall not count toward the cumulative amount of time an individual may serve as a member of the senate. SECTION 4. THE PEOPLES TERM LIMITS AMENDMENT. Notwithstanding the legislative assembly’s authority to propose amendments to this constitution under Article IV section 16 thereof, the legislative assembly shall not have authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in section 1 of this article. The authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in section 1 of this article is reserved to initiative petition of the people under article Ill of this constitution. SECTION 5. EFFECTIVE DATE. This amendment shall be effective on the first day of January immediately following approval by voters. SECTION 6. SEVERABILITY The provisions of this article are severable, and if any provision is held to be invalid. either on its face or as applied the remaining provisions and their application shall not be affected thereby. In any case of a conflict between any provision of this article. and any other provision of this constitution the provisions of this article shall control.[6]

Section 4 was the critical piece of this constitutional amendment - it prohibited the legislature from introducing any changes to amendment once passed by the voters and that only a new amendment via petition of the people could be used to make changes:

the legislative assembly shall not have authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in section 1 of this article. The authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in section 1 of this article is reserved to initiative petition of the people under article Ill of this constitution.

Those voters approved it with 63.43% of the vote:

Despite getting over the magical number of 60% of the vote, the legislature immediately attempted to violate this provision in the 2023 legislative session with HCR 3019:

This blatant attempt to violate the state constitution passed the House and was defeated in the Senate:

Then in the 2025 session, this very legislative violation came back again in the form of SCR 4008:

This time, it passed both chambers:

It was placed on the ballot and was originally going to be Measure 1.

This resulted in the need for citizens to sue the state of North Dakota demanding that the words in the constitution be enforced:

Luckily, the North Dakota Supreme Court voted to uphold the language in the constitution that the voters approved:

When legislators and high paid glitzy ads tell you about how Measure 1 protects North Dakota from out of state interests, remember that they are masking the fact that Measure 1 will also protect the establishment legislators from the voters.

Term limits in 2022 passed with 63+%, yet the legislature still tried to violate the constitution. North Dakota citizens had to sue the legislature and the Secretary of State to prevent this violation from happening.

Those North Dakota citizens had to get out of state money to back them up to ensure that they had legal representation to prevent the violation of the constitution from happening.

If 50%+1 was not enough to stop the legislature from attempting to violate the constitution, why would 60% stop them?

If 63.43% was not enough to stop the legislature from attempting to violate the constitution, why would 60% stop them?

The North Dakota constitution limits the legislature’s power.

Measure 1 limits the citizens ability to limit the legislature’s power.

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