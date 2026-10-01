Why North Dakota Must Reject Measure 1

When North Dakota lawmakers find themselves frustrated by the will of the electorate, their preferred remedy is rarely self-reflection; instead, it is a coordinated push to muzzle the voters themselves.

On the upcoming ballot, North Dakotans will vote on Measure 1, a legislatively referred constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority before the public can amend the state constitution.

Lawmakers frame this proposal as a high-minded defense of our governing document against frivolous meddling and out-of-state cash. In truth, Measure 1 is a direct power grab designed to strip citizens of their constitutional birthright: the power to oversee, override, and set terms for their own government.

Article III of the North Dakota Constitution is clear and unambiguous: “The Powers Reserved to the People”. That direct democracy check was forged a century ago, when everyday citizens were forced to organize, take control of an unresponsive legislature, and establish ballot initiatives to keep elected officials accountable. Now, in an echo of Groundhogs Day, the Bismarck political establishment is once again begging citizens to surrender that very leverage.

Supporters of Measure 1 often justify raising the threshold by invoking the “tyranny of the majority” and citing the rigid mechanics of amending the United States Constitution. They point out that changing the federal charter demands a two-thirds vote in Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states.

Below: Audio of State Representative Robin Weisz and Joel Heitkamp discussing Measure 1.

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But this comparison represents a fundamental distortion of constitutional history. The Framers established a steep national threshold because they did not trust future politicians in Congress to alter the governing framework for their own benefit. Crucially, the federal framework lacks a direct citizen initiative; the high bar protects the people from government overreach.

Below: Audio of Dustin Gawrylow and Joel Heitkamp discussing Measure 1.

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In North Dakota, lawmakers seek to invert that principle by raising the bar specifically to protect politicians from the people.

Lawmakers also argue that the state constitution has become overburdened with policy, yet they conveniently ignore where that clutter originates. A majority of constitutional amendments have come directly from the legislature itself.

Whether pushing single-subject restrictions or routine wording adjustments, the legislature routinely designates its own alterations as harmless “technical changes,” while treating citizen-led ballot initiatives as insolent overreach.

The claim that Measure 1 is intended to curb the influence of out-of-state campaign cash is equally hollow. Out-of-state money in ballot campaigns is a genuine concern, but the legislature has repeatedly refused to enact genuine solutions.

In 2017, the state senate overwhelmingly killed a bill with only five affirmative votes that would have required dollar-for-dollar matching of out-of-state contributions with in-state donations and capped individual contributions at 30%.

In 2023, lawmakers scuttled an electronic signature proposal that would have allowed the Secretary of State’s website to verify voter petitions securely online. That reform would have cut petitioning costs drastically and empowered genuine grassroots volunteers, yet the legislature rejected it.

Imposing a 60% threshold will not purge deep-pocketed special interests; it will hand them an outright monopoly. Organic, volunteer-driven grassroots initiatives will become virtually impossible to pass under a supermajority mandate, leaving the ballot open only to well-funded entities capable of spending $2-5+ million or more on statewide media saturation.

Tellingly, the very advertising campaign urging North Dakotans to approve Measure 1 is powered by “Strong ND,” a political action committee aligned with the political establishment.

The motivation behind Measure 1 is not constitutional reverence, but legislative retaliation.

Below: Audio of Dustin Gawrylow and Tyler Axness discussion the North Dakota Development Fund situation and Measure 1.

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When North Dakota voters approved a statewide Ethics Commission in 2018, lawmakers responded by stripping the agency of meaningful enforcement power. After voters passed term limits in 2022, legislators attempted to weaken the limits on the subsequent ballot, backing down only when the state Supreme Court intervened to enforce the constitutional text. Even current ballot measures—such as Measure 2 on school meals—emerged solely because the legislature repeatedly refused to act.

A 60% supermajority will also lock in past mistakes. If future voters wish to clean up cumbersome language, strengthen the Ethics Commission, or establish an independent state auditor outside the thumb of the legislative budget, an entrenched minority of just 40.1% will be able to block those reforms indefinitely.

Preserving self-governance is not a partisan issue. Conservatives committed to constitutional restraints and progressives fighting for public accountability find common ground on this fundamental point: the ballot initiative is the people’s ultimate safeguard.

At its core, Measure 1 is an audacious request from the state legislature: lawmakers are essentially asking North Dakota voters to impose a filibuster on themselves. By establishing a 60% supermajority threshold for citizen-led constitutional amendments, the proposal would hand a 40.1% minority the absolute power to veto the will of the majority. When lawmakers face public initiatives they dislike—whether it is the creation of an ethics commission or a mandate for school meals—they often view the electorate not as the ultimate authority, but as a political inconvenience. Rather than reforming the campaign finance system or modernizing the petition process to empower genuine grassroots volunteers, Bismarck politicians have chosen a path that wedges the public out of the system entirely. Protecting the direct democracy principles established in Article III requires recognizing this measure for the power grab it is.

Rejecting Measure 1 ensures that the terms and conditions of North Dakota’s government remain firmly in the hands of its people.

North Dakotans should reject Measure 1 at the ballot box, protect Article III, and remind Bismarck who works for whom.

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