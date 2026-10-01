North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota’s Watchdog Update

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Brian Bartz
Oct 2

A thorough review of the Constitutional measures which have been passed in the past needs to be brought to light.

An interesting start brought me to learn there was a Constitutional Question at the same time the ND Constitution was adopted, 10/1/1889, which passed prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages. This took me to an unsuccessful citizen-initiated measure prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants in 1943; losing 49.5% to 50.5%. (I would think the US Constitutional Amendment XVIII ratified in 1919 and put into effect in 1920 as well as Amendment XXI repealing XVIII in 1933 also affected Norh Dakota.)

In 1944 there was another unsuccessful citizen-initiated measure to the ND Century Code (NDCC) prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages in places where commodities other than tobacco and soft drinks were sold; 49.2% to 50.8%. This came up again in 1946, but this time passed; 51.1% to 48.9%. In 1948 there was an attempt to repeal the NDCC law passed in 1946; unsuccessful at 48.0% to 52.0%. Next came 1964 with a successful citizen-initiated measure to the NDCC with allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants (in certain circumstances), passing 55.5% to 44.5%.

The next topic could surround a 1996 citizen-initiated measure for a ND Constitutional amendment allowing lotteries to be in places which sell alcoholic beverages as well as establishing a state lottery. This measure failed: 31.2% to 68.8%.

So much for a start. It could drive me to drink. 😎

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