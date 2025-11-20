(Note To Readers: for the purposes of this article/issue, readers must set aside their concerns about the impact of data centers on energy costs, economic impacts, employment impacts, and greater societal impacts and focus on the part of this situation directly related to how government should treat business and development when the business is not seeking special tax treatment by government.)

Local Governments Fighting Over Land Is Just Part Of The Story

Over the last few months, a battle between the City of Fargo and the City of Harwood has unfolded over who will annex the land that a proposed data center is slated to be built on:

As I started to hear more and more chatter behind the scenes, I decided it was time to do an Open Records Request to see what some of the official communications between city officials and Applied Digital (the company building the data center).

Below are two files: one is the email exchange with Archie Ingersoll (Public Information Manager for the City of Fargo) read bottom to the top, as well as the requested documents that the City of Fargo charged $100 to obtain:

Email Exchange With Fargo Archie Re Data Center 1.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Responsive Documents To Open Records Request 11 4.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In these documents we see that the discussion between the City of Fargo and Applied Digital revolve around two primary issues: the annexation of the land (Fargo vs. Harwood) and the City of Fargo’s imposition of a “Franchise Tax” applied to Applied Digital’s electricity usage.

According to a source with Applied Digital, the company is NOT seeking any discretionary tax incentives or “creative financing” deal such as Tax Increment Financing (TIF), Payment In Lieu of Tax (PILOT), or any other sort of offsets to what other businesses would pay in local taxes.

What is more interesting is that, according to my source, the cost of the Franchise Tax applied to electricity usage could be as high as $10 million per year once both buildings of the data center are completed and operational.

In other words: after decades of tax incentive giveaways and questionable creative financing schemes, not only is Fargo seeking to force the annexation of land that is in Harwood’s Extra-Territorial Zone Authority (ETA), Fargo sees the data center as a “cash cow”.

Hard To Follow Meeting Agendas and Minutes Create The Appearance Of Secrecy

As I analyzed these documents provide from an Open Records Request, one thing caught my eye.

On Page 91 of the PDF in this letter to Mayor Mahoney, Nick Phillips of Applied Digital writes:

Thank you for taking the time to meet with Applied Digital Corporation (the “Company”) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, as well as to tour our Ellendale facility in June. We left the July 30 meeting believing the City of Fargo (”Fargo”) would provide a counter-offer to our franchise fee cap offer presented by the Company at that meeting. To learn, on August 4, 2025, the Fargo Commission had a closed meeting the day after our meeting with a plan to forcibly annex the property we discussed is very disappointing.

It sounds like Fargo was “hiding” a meeting while also not negotiating in good faith.

This was confusing as there was no mention of a meeting either on the 30th or 31st on Fargo’s Agenda Page:

It turns out that Fargo does not actually post all meeting notices and agendas on their website:

While this approach to issuing notices regarding special meetings with executive sessions may meet the letter of the law, it certain looks questionable and does not make it easy for the public or even the companies/people being impacted to know what is going on.

Which makes last week’s news about turning off the cameras during public input much more interesting:

Recent Credit Rating Decline Exposes Need To Generate Revenue Fast

The urgency to annex the land that this data center is planned to be on, and perceived secrecy may have something to do the news that came out last week that Fargo’s credit rating is in decline specifically due to cash-flow challenges.

Decades of deferring and incentivizing development is finally catching up to Fargo, and while they should change those policies to level off the city’s finance taking it out on one particular company that is viewed as a “cash cow” will not create a positive impression of Fargo on other companies.

If Fargo’s policies are to change, it needs to be done methodically and intentionally - not out of fear and desperation.

