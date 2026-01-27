Back in October, it was announced that the North Dakota Department of Tourism was awarding $15 million in grants to various projects and events.

One grant that stood out to everyone was $4 million for ND CountryFest, because it is very well attended and has strong sponsorships.

Today, it was announced that ND CountryFest is declining that $4 million grant (from the North Dakota Monitor):

A North Dakota country music festival has decided to turn down a $4 million state grant, with other tourist attractions able to apply for the funding. The state Department of Commerce announced in October that North Dakota Country Fest had been awarded the $4 million grant. It was one of 23 tourism projects sharing in $15 million in grants. Luke Shafer, the founder and owner of North Dakota Country Fest near New Salem, said in an email to the state agency that it had decided not to relocate the stage, move the festival grounds and build out the campground and “change the experience that our guests have come to know and love.”

But the Department of Tourism, immediately announced that there will be another round of grants announced in April:

The state agency will begin taking grant applications Feb. 10. The application period closes March 10. Applications must be submitted online. Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations and tourism-related entities. Previous applicants that did not receive a grant can reapply. Grants are awarded for “the development or expansion of attractions that strengthen North Dakota’s economy, and enhance quality of life for residents,” the Commerce Department said. State and federal government entities and previous grant recipients from the 2023-25 or 2025-27 rounds are not eligible. Awards will be announced April 30. For more information, visit https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.

Obviously they have to give this money away as fast as possible given the news this weekend that the state will be looking at a potential $1.5 billion shortfall in the 2027 legislative session:

State Representative Scott Louser, who has long been a strong advocate of reforming property taxes with big and permanent reforms issued a video reaction to the defeat of the free school lunch bill.

“…the net effect of that, with some carry forward money, with some excess money that we have this session, is going to leave us at about a $1.5 billion revenue shortfall coming into next session. I hope I’m wrong about this, but my experience tells me that I’m probably right, and I have concerns on the amount of money that we’re looking at spending…” - State Representative Scott Louser (R-Minot).

This reiterates what Governor Kelly Armstrong himself said after the last legislative session and before the economic winds started blowing against North Dakota.

This approach at the Department of Tourism follows the lead of the Garrison Diversion which is struggling to find ways to spend all the money it has:

It will be interesting to see if there is any guidance from Governor Kelly Armstrong on these developments, as just yesterday we learned about a new development in the State Investment Board bonus saga (From KXNews):

The Legislative Council’s Office says they did not tell the State Investment Board (SIB) that the board had legal authority to approve Retirement Investment Office bonuses, despite Governor Kelly Armstrong claiming they did. At the January meeting of the SIB, Governor Armstrong claimed the board has legal authority to approve $1.3 million in bonuses. Governor Armstrong claimed that both a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office and someone from the Legislative Council office told him that SIB has legal authority. Governor Armstrong said, “My lawyer in my office says we can do this. Legislative council says we can do this.” John Bjornson, Director of the Legislative Council Office, told KX News. “We did not say that; we do not have the legal authority to say that.” Bjornson continues, “To my knowledge, there was a phone conversation between one of our people and one of their people, but she did not give a ruling on that.” […] Attorney General Drew Wrigley said, “As for the legal reasoning, we will let the opinions speak for themselves.” Attorney General Wrigley said the public should expect his opinion on the matter “in the weeks ahead.”

How quickly will the approach in North Dakota shift on these issues?

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update