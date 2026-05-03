In the last couple years, the fights between local residents and data center companies have popped up in a half dozen counties in North Dakota - just as they have all around the country. These fights have put local elected officials into very difficult positions: support what could end up being a driver of economic growth (and tax revenue growth, more specifically) or defend the wishes of their constituents?

One constant has been local officials are continuously being caught flat-footed by not having rules, ordinances, or home rule charters in place to deal with these projects when they come to town. The pattern has been to placate the local residents by passing a temporary moratorium, write the rules and ordinances, then approve the project.

Currently, just in North Dakota, a half dozen counties and cities are having or have already gone through this process:

With all of these fights happening in the last two years, at this point every county and city in the State of North Dakota should realize the need to figure out how they are going to handle these projects before they are acting in haste and on the defensive.

Most recently, in Oliver County, this issue has resulted in a lot of anger and vitrial - to the point where a long time county commissioner resigned (which then led to someone being appointed that voted to let the project happen without an ordinance in place).

A different commissioner gave a statement at a later meeting warned about data center companies causing division:

You can watch the many, many videos from Oliver County on their Facebook Page.

Michael Berg, a candidate for Mercer County Commission who has also be involved with the Oliver County situation spoke with Tyler Axness on KFGO this week about what has been going on in the area:

0:00 -12:19

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What If Citizens Initiated Their Own Home Rule Charters More Often?

County officials and their residents need to be pro-active in understanding is how the State of North Dakota creates a two-tier system for County Governments: those who have Home Rule Charters and those who do not.

Title 11 of the North Dakota Century Code (N.D.C.C.) governs how Counties operate, including the inherent powers that all counties have.

N.D.C.C. 11-09 expands the powers that counties can exercise once a county has gone through the process of developing and asking its voters to ratify a Home Rule Charter.

The North Dakota Association of Counties has produced a “how-to guide” for counties to do this. Only a few counties have implemented Home Rule Charters.

One of the things that having a Home Rule Charter does is it allows for residents to essentially write, vote on, and ratify a constitution for their county.

Historically, residents have been leery of Home Rule Charters because they do give their county governments more power - however, if the residents are involved in the process, or initiate the process themselves, they can help write the Home Rule Charters in such a way as to mitigate those additional powers becoming out of control.

If done properly, a Home Rule Charter can allow residents to give their county commission tools to better represent them when dealing without outside interests - as well a restricting how far the county can go beyond what the citizens want.

One of the things that having a Home Rule Charter allows for is the implementation of ordinances beyond the Zoning power counties inherently have.

These powers do not have to be open-ended, there can be guardrails to limit how the county can use these powers to safeguard the process.

Conclusions

It is not good policy to wait for an issue to come to the table then decide on the rules of how to handle the issue. While that can be forgiven when an issue or concept is brand new, once it is well established that it will be reoccuring it is negligence at some point to not develop a plan and rules. That time has come when it comes to data centers.

If your city or county has not figured out that this will eventually be an issue they have to deal with, they are not paying attention to what is going on in North Dakota and in the country as a whole.

Data Centers are not a partisan issue, as the New York Times wrote about this weekend:

Residents said they often discovered a data center project in their town through a quiet rezoning request by a company no one recognized. They said their small town boards were outmatched compared with wealthy companies in a hurry to break ground. There is no official count of the number of proposed projects in the state, but Michael Bommarito, a Michigan-based former tech worker who published an activist handbook, “How to Fight a Data Center,” counted at least 16 major projects as of December. […] Data centers do have supporters: local officials desperate to bring jobs and tax money into sagging economies, aging farmers who want to sell their land and labor unions eyeing construction jobs. Many also recognize that A.I. can be a societal good, and that data centers should not be blocked entirely but simply be regulated, much like civil aviation or road traffic.

This issue will be bigger than the CO2 pipeline issue for the state and the country.

Candidates and incumbents running for all levels of government should start working on getting their areas ready for these issues - and organizations that pull taxpayers funds from local governments should be a part of the solution.

The sooner the better.

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