The big national story lately (at least on the fiscal responsibility side of things) has been the systematic and pervasive fraud in Minnesota.

State Auditor Gallion Analyzes ‘Extensive Fraud’ in Minnesota, Outlines North Dakota Safeguards

On this week’s edition of “Watchdog Wednesday” on K-FIRE’s K-Fire Café, North Dakota State Auditor Josh Gallion joined host Daryl Lies and Watchdog Network’s Dustin Gawrylow to discuss the massive fraud allegations currently plaguing Minnesota’s Department of Human Services (DHS) and how North Dakota aims to prevent similar failures.

Gallion expressed disbelief at the scale of the financial mismanagement reported in neighboring Minnesota, specifically regarding child care assistance and behavioral health grants. “I scratch my head like, how is this possible?” Gallion said, noting that federal programs typically have strict compliance supplements and integrity functions.

According to Gallion, a significant factor in the Minnesota fraud cases was a relaxation of verification requirements. He noted that under the Biden administration, federal requirements for child care assistance were relaxed, allowing states to pay providers based on “enrollment” rather than actual “attendance”.

“The federal government stripped away that important control,” Gallion explained. He cited instances where bad actors would bill the state for children who were merely enrolled on paper but never physically present, essentially stealing enrollment records to bill the state for hours of care never provided.

The conversation highlighted a recent report by the Minnesota Legislative Auditor, which Gallion described as identifying “sub-recipient monitoring” as a major failure. The audit reportedly found that the agency itself was falsifying records to cover up issues.

Gallion indicated his office is focusing on data analytics and “overlaying data sets” to identify anomalies, rather than relying solely on traditional auditing methods. He noted that while resources are always a challenge—citing a budget of roughly $20 billion overseen by a staff of 60—the focus remains on identifying risk and ensuring agencies have proper controls in place.

Federal Rules May Leave Weaknesses In North Dakota’s Program, Too

According to North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services, their version of the program follows the same rule:

North Dakota’s FAQ to providers under the program, it explicitly says:

Can I bill to hold a spot for a child? No, CCAP does not pay to hold spots. A child must attend a minimum of 8 hours within a month to be eligible to receive payment. and Can I bill for hours that a child is absent from care? Yes, as CCAP payments are now based on enrollment and not attendance.

The question that arises here is whether North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services does anything to verify whether abencese are being properly reported.

If funding is given based on enrollment rather than attendance, and hours can be billed for when the child is absent - that is wide open for fraud.

It is very clear that the way that the Minnesota fraud flew under the radar is because no one was checking. The question is whether North Dakota’s agency people are looking, and whether they are looking at the right things.

To be clear, North Dakota State Auditor Josh Gallion is NOT saying there are problems in North Dakota’s daycare program, he is only showing the gaps that allowed Minnesota’s problem to get so bad and that North Dakota’s guidance to providers creates the same gaps.

Back in December, the North Dakota Monitor was reporting that this program was running short of funding, and needing to use TANF money to make up the shortfall:

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services is reducing some of its child care subsidies for working families as the program faces an unexpected $35.5 million funding deficit. The state set aside $124.7 million for the program for the 2025-2027 budget cycle. Due to increased enrollment, however, the department now anticipates needing $160.2 million to carry it through June 2027. The program serves working families with kids up to age 13 and some children with special needs up to age 19. Families with parents in school or training, or those seeking employment or education may also be eligible. To cover the shortfall, the state plans to lower the maximum amount of assistance it provides to households enrolled in the program seeking child care for children older than age 3. These changes can be viewed on the Department of Health and Services’ website. Donna Aukland, chief financial officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, told lawmakers during a Wednesday committee meeting the estimated maximum impact to families is $100 more a month in child care costs. The average child care benefit for those enrolled in the program is $730 per month. The rise in enrollment is primarily driven by the state’s new Child Care Workforce Benefit program, which was implemented in summer 2024, said Michele Gee, the agency’s economic assistance director. The program — which subsidizes child care costs for people who themselves work in child care — is more popular than the Department of Health and Human Services expected, she said. “When we were actually building our budget for the 25-27 biennium, we were anticipating about 6,400 children per month,” Gee said. “We’re right now serving about 7,600 children per month.” Aukland said she wants the agency to have up-to-date child care data when making budgeting decisions going forward. On Dec. 1, the Department of Health and Human Services closed the Child Care Assistance Program to new enrollees and implemented a waitlist for families who wish to participate. Low-income families are given the highest priority for open spots. As of Thursday, seven families were wait-listed, the agency said. The Department of Health and Human Services is also reducing incentive bonuses for high-performing participants in Bright & Early ND, a state program that assesses the quality of early childhood services. The program has four levels of certification. To incentivize participants to improve their rating, providers ranked in the three highest tiers currently receive bonuses. The program will start limiting bonuses to the top two tiers starting Jan. 1. The Department of Health and Human Services said the changes will save it $13.2 million for the 2025-2027 biennium. The department will use $22.3 million of the state’s federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant to cover the rest of the funding deficit, Aukland said. The state receives $26.4 million per year from the program, and can set aside 30% of that annual funding to support child care subsidies. The state will be using money from its 2025, 2026 and 2027 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grants to cover the shortfall. Sen. Kyle Davison, R-Fargo, during Wednesday’s meeting asked for more details about how the state has used Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant money over the past few years. “The reality is there’s $22 million dollars that isn’t going to somewhere else,” Davison said. Aukland said some of the grant dollars had been budgeted but not needed. It’s also tapping into money it had previously left on the table, since the program has specific rules about how the money can be used, she said. Sen. Jeff Magrum, R- Hazelton, asked Aukland why the Department of Health and Human Services didn’t seek more funding from the North Dakota Emergency Commission. He questioned whether this could have allowed the agency to sustain the program without needing to reduce benefits. “Some people are losing their bonuses now, and some families will have to ante up more,” he said. Aukland said she’s not sure the Emergency Commission would have had enough contingency funding to cover the program’s deficit. During a meeting last week, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, said she appreciated the department’s honesty about the budget shortfall. “We’re going to see major child care cuts,” Hogan said. “It’s all concerning because we’re already in a child care crisis and this is going to create more.” North Dakota’s Legislature has invested in supporting child care as a way to combat a severe workforce shortage. Hogan said the program’s budget shortfall could be addressed during the Legislature’s planned special session in January. “I think we should’ve been monitoring that budget situation more closely,” she said.

When I first read this article back in December, I assumed that it was related to Trump Administration cuts or the shutdown.

Now, knowing how the program is allowed to operate and what has happened in Minnesota, and learning of the gaps that Gallion is pointing out, it should not be assumed that there is no possibility for problems in North Dakota.

North Dakota Is Not Immune From Fraud In General

Last summer, it was reported by the North Dakota Monitor a major federal crackdown on Medicaid fraud in Bismarck:

A Bismarck man who formerly ran for mayor of the city has been accused in state and federal court of defrauding public assistance programs of more than $1.8 million. Isaac Osei Afoakwa, a 55-year-old businessman and pastor, has been charged with six counts of federal wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, two counts of preparing and presenting false tax returns and three counts of making false statements relating to a health care benefit program. All 12 counts are felonies. Afoakwa has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a separate criminal case in Burleigh County District Court, Afoakwa faces a felony charge of first offense Medicaid fraud in excess of $50,000. His business, Bismarck Transportation Services, faces the same criminal charge. A lawyer representing him in both the state and federal cases on Tuesday declined to comment. According to a redacted federal indictment filed in early June, Afoakwa is accused of fraudulently applying for 34 Paycheck Protection Program loans and eight Economic Injury Disaster loans beginning in March 2020. Both were funded by federal coronavirus relief money set aside by Congress to help businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment, signed by Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl, claims Afoakwa used his identity as well as the identities of others for the fraudulent applications. He falsified tax forms, Secretary of State documents and bank records to make the paperwork look legitimate, according to court records. While he applied for the money under the guise that they were real businesses, all of the relief money went into Afoakwa’s pocket, the records state. He wrongfully received more than $1.6 million from the two relief programs, according to the indictment. Afoakwa allegedly did not report the money he made from this scheme on his federal taxes. Afoakwa also is accused in the federal case of stealing roughly $100,000 from North Dakota Medicaid. His transportation business has an agreement with the program to provide non-emergency medical transportation to Medicaid members. The federal indictment states that he wrongfully billed the program for rides that never took place and lied about the type of vehicle he used so he could charge more money, among other things. He also claimed to transport people who were incarcerated to and from appointments, so the services could not have taken place, court records say. According to an affidavit filed in state court in June, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report in March 2024 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota that Afoakwa appeared to be billing for medical transportation for a Medicaid recipient’s methadone treatment that had not taken place. The affidavit, submitted by Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brian Updike, alleges that Afoakwa received more than $200,000 in compensation from fraudulent North Dakota Medicaid claims between January 2022 and September 2024. Afoakwa is scheduled to appear before South Central District Court Judge Jason Hammes for an arraignment at 9 a.m. July 14 in Burleigh County District Court. A jury trial for the state case against Afoakwa is scheduled to start Oct. 7. A jury trial for the federal case against him is scheduled to begin Nov. 4 before U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor. In a June video posted on the Facebook page for his church, Grace Action Chapel International, Afoakwa asked his congregation to stay calm with respect to the criminal cases against him. “Let’s continue to pray, for we will surely prevail,” he said. Afoakwa unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Bismarck in 2018. He received about 4.2% of the vote, losing to Steve Bakken. According to a Monday announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota, the federal case against Afoakwa is part of a larger effort by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat health care fraud.

In 2024, there was also another case of Medicaid fraud discovered in Bismarck:

Burleigh County prosecutors have charged a Bismarck woman with Medicaid fraud and endangering an adult. Investigators say Loving Hearts Home Care owner Clissie Jackson used the business to defraud more than $1.5 million from the government. They say Jackson billed the program for services that she never provided. Police say Jackson also did not complete background checks for employees, borrowed money from clients and did not report a patient’s injury that resulted in hospitalization. She is scheduled to go to trial in February.

In 2025, a facility in Minot was also busted for Medicaid fraud:

A Tennessee woman who ran a now-defunct mental health clinic in Minot is charged with felony Medicaid fraud in North Dakota, accused of improperly billing the state for more than $185,000 in services she allegedly didn’t provide. Tera Campbell was charged with Medicaid fraud in excess of $50,000, which carries up to 20 years in prison. Charges were filed after a 2021 investigation regarding alleged improper billing practices at The Olive Branch (TOB), a former behavioral health facility in Minot, according to an affidavit. […] An audit of North Dakota Medicaid records and claims data from July 2021 to April 2022 revealed TOB submitting 73 claims on behalf of eight patients for services performed between February 2021 and February 2022, according to the affidavit. Information from the audit reportedly indicated TOB billed more than $421,000 and received payments totaling more than $225,000. Campbell reportedly visited the Minot facility twice, when it opened and closed.

And also in 2025, a major case was closed in Fargo regarding fraud:

Faith Dixon of Fargo, ND pled guilty to three counts of felony theft by deception today in the Morton County Courthouse. The charges arose from Dixon’s fraudulent use of grant program funds administered by the ND Department of Public Instruction. The program issued grant funding for after-school programs to help students who had been disproportionally affected by Covid-19 school closures. Dixon was approved for up to $350,000 in grant funding for the “Faith 4 Hope” after-school program. However, the Department of Public Instruction became concerned after the initial disbursements revealed significant conflicts of interest in violation of the grant program provisions. The majority of recipients of the grant funding were family members of Faith Dixon. Further investigation revealed concerns as to whether the after-school program was even operating.

After accepting Dixon’s guilty pleas to all three felony counts, District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler ordered Dixon to appear in court at a later date for sentencing. At that time, the state will recommend a felony sentence with 11 months to be served behind bars. The defense will recommend a sentence of 4 months incarceration and a misdemeanor by disposition. The State and defense agree that Faith Dixon will be responsible for $775 in court costs and must serve three years of supervised probation following her jail term. While on probation, Dixon will be required to remain law-abiding while paying restitution. Restitution will be determined at a later hearing, but the State anticipates restitution in excess of $100,000. “I commend the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley, “The DPI works hard to support strong programs for students while also making sure public dollars are spent responsibly and with accountability. We all want to ensure the money is being used to benefit children who participate in after-school programs, and this criminal prosecution should serve as a deterrent to others who might try to use these funds unlawfully.” This case was investigated by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General, Jeremy Ensrud, Criminal Division Director.

We like to think things don’t happen in North Dakota, but they do.

Everyone pointing fingers at Minnesota should be careful, because North Dakota may not know what it doesn’t know if it isn’t looking.

