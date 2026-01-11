North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota's Watchdog Update

Brent N. Winkelman
19h

I pray the Governor and Legislature change the programs. Increased funding not an option.

Angelique Davey
7h

We also have a huge problem here in the UK. African migrants make up the majority of workers on the councils and housing departments of each borough. White people are no longer being given supplemented or affordable housing no matter their status or situation. We have councils and indeed Mayors fraudulently emptying the coffers of the councils in order to fund their own lifestyles and often getting away with it. There are also a vast number of Pakistani Muslim Mayors running the councils and cities and they are vehemently anti white British and so the indigenous population are being forced further down the social order as one would imagine. This country is in a terrifying mess so please America sort it out and do not become like us here in the UK.

