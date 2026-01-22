This morning, during the short special legislative session being held this week, the House approved a version of the free school lunch bill that mimic the constitutional ballot measure currently being circulating:

The North Dakota House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to provide free school meals to K-12 students, sending the bill to the Senate. The Senate will take up the bill Friday, the last scheduled day of North Dakota’s special legislative session. The House, after a lengthy debate, passed House Bill 1624, 55-38. Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, said the bill mirrors a constitutional ballot measure that would require the state to cover the cost of lunch and breakfast for all K-12 students. He admitted that without the push for the constitutional amendment, the debate on the bill would not be taking place. He said putting free school meals into state law, instead of changing the constitution, gives the Legislature the flexibility it needs to tweak the law, if needed.

Readers of the North Dakota Watchdog Network will recall that in both 2023 and 2025, we advocated for this approach - for among other reasons - it trickles down state dollars to working families that may not benefit from the various property tax buy-down programs and property tax credit schemes that have been passed over the years.

And it creates a benefit for those families who may not be able to take advantage of the various “school choice” options that were approved in 2025.

It also addresses the fact that schools have been playing loophole games to create ways for students to do fundraising for their fellow students to pay off school lunch debts, despite the anti-shaming law being passed in 2023:

Early this week, as a signal to legislators, Governor Kelly Armstrong released poll results from his 501©4 organization showing that the proposed constitutional measure would pass overwhelming:

The survey, conducted January 10-14, was sponsored by StrongND, a 501c4 associated with the governor, and is heavily skewed toward sampling Republicans. The reason for the skew is that the purpose of the survey was to measure various issues ahead of this year's June primary. Armstrong is taking the temperature of North Dakota's Republican voters.

This was a clear sign from the governor that he was OK with the legislature putting a change into state law to avoid it being put into the state constitution by the voters.

“Democrat Socialism Bad, Republican Socialism Good”

Opposition to this policy typically comes in the form of declaring it to be a socialist policy, as was articulated in the committee hearing yesterday (video courtesy of Rob Port):

North Dakota Republicans, as with the party nationally, have a problem.

They like socialism when they control it and when it benefits those they agree with.

They don’t like it when it does not match their goals.

They also take every chance possible to create and increase corporate welfare giveaways when they support the goal or the person/entity receiving the benefit.

The numerous boondoggles and giveaways disprove the claim that, as a whole, the Republican legislature is worried about spending and socialistic programs:

Many conservatives have pointed out that an unwillingness to recognize and enforce the state constitution is the root of the problem:

Opposing “People Welfare” programs on the basis that they are socialism only works if the state gets out of the business of socialism when it is in the form of “Corporate Welfare” programs as well!

What Is The Solution?

The time has come for a Cross-Partisan Left-Right coalition to come together to stand up against using the state as a piggy-bank for special interests corporate welfare under the guise of “economic development” and to enforce Article 10 Section 18 of the state constitution evenly.

Afterall, the data shows that either these efforts have not been working to grow the economy on an inflation adjusted basis - or they are working and can only do enough to keep the economy flat:

Politically: I would be embarrassed to be a legislator that votes to let the Commerce Department run wild, votes to bribe a company $125 million to build a fertilizer plant (and then be told the bribe is not big enough), votes to create “forgivable loans” that everyone knows will be forgiven and turned into grants, upwards of half a billion dollars --- AND then turn around to cry socialism when it comes to school lunches.

If we do not come up with an effective left-right cross-partisan corporate welfare elimination effort that actually addresses the “Corporate Welfare” giveaways then we do not have a leg to stand on against the “People Welfare” programs. Supporting or letting “Corporate Welfare” slide while attacking “People Welfare” is obnoxiously hypocritical.

A elected official who supports corporate welfare and opposes people welfare is worse than a full blown socialist. We can fight full blown socialists - our problem is that pro-Corporate Welfare votes undermine every effort to fight socialism overall because they want their own version socialism under their control because “Republicans can do socialism better!”

“Democrat Socialism Bad, Republican Socialism Good” is not an acceptable position and that needs to change quickly.

Until this shift in attitude happens, please quit complaining about feeding kids - it isn’t going to “end the republic” any more than all these other policies and programs.

If elected officials want to be taken serious about opposing socialism, then oppose socialism seriously.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update