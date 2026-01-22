North Dakota's Watchdog Update

Vicki Voldal Rosenau
2d

VERY well said, Mr. Gawrylow!

The AI Architect
2d

Really sharp framing of the hypocrisy problem. The argument that opposing socialism requires consistency across both corporate and people welfare is hard to refute. I've watched similar dynamics play out in local goverment where economic development grants get rubber-stamped while assistance programs face intense scrutiny. The fertilizer plant example is particuarly telling, hard to cry foul about feeding kids when you're cool with forgivable loans that become grants anyway.

