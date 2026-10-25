By now you are probably tired of hearing about Measure 1, or you have not yet made up your mind - but likely both. Don’t worry, it will be over in 9 days.

And with 9 days left before the election you are seeing ads and mailers from The Governor, churches, and other organizations.

Last week, I wrote about the divisions in the conservative movement and the Republican Party:

In the name of giving credit where credit is due, North Dakota voters deserve to know that it was Conservative Republican legislators who were the first to oppose HCR 3003 (Measure 1) when it was in the hands of the legislature to put in on the ballot.

Senator Sean Cleary:

Representative Donna Henderson:

Senator Jeff Magrum:

Representative Lori Van Winkle:

Senator Michelle Powers:

Representative Mike Schatz:

If you would like to revisit the entire House Committee discussion, here is the video:

Of note is the fact that when asked by Representative Christina Wolff whether North Dakota would be better off "going after the out of state money" the sponsor of HCR 3003 said "No":

Here was my testimony, with Q&A from legislators:

Here is the full debate on the Senate floor:

Here was the Senate Committee Testimony and Decision:

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