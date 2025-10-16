City of Bismarck Releases Interactive ETA Reform Map
In an effort to better educate the public on who would and would not be in the ETA after the proposed changes, the City of Bismarck has released an interactive street-level map.
Following this week’s approval of the final ETA reform proposal, the City of Bismarck has released an interactive map for residents of the Bismarck ETA to use to figure out if they will be in or out if the county accepts the changes.
Residents can visit the city’s interactive page by clicking here.
The city also issued an FAQ on the proposal here.
County S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.