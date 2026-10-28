For those who have been following the saga of the North Dakota Development Fund, this story is going to make you think the North Dakota Department of Commerce and their subsidiary North Dakota Development Fund are actively trying to make their elected bosses and legislators who fund their department look bad:

Two weeks ago, Attorney General Drew Wrigley refused to act on the request of the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review (LAFRC) referral regarding the North Dakota Development Fund, as reported by Valley Live News:

Attorney General Drew Wrigley will not pursue an investigation into the North Dakota Development Fund due to a conflict of interest. Currently, his office represents individuals who have been involved in the Development Fund Board of Directors.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce, upon getting that “all clear notice” sent out a press release yesterday stating:

The Department of Commerce claims the North Dakota Development fund is an independent entity, but taxpayers have to pay to do their marking and public relations. In the (private sector) organized crime world this would be referred to as “front operation”.

The largest of this money is going to Packet Digital, which has been a long-time recipient of state assistance:

This is in addition to $50 million in federal government procurement dollars in 2025 - essentially, the feds help the company build their capacity by pre-paying for products.

This is all part of a strategy to essentially turn this company into a Defense Contractor for the Department of Defense:

This is not unlike similar efforts by the State of North Dakota to reverse-engineer a “bioscience industry” by creating the industry trade association first then creating the industry from there:

The extent of these types of corporate welfare schemes seem to get deeper and deeper every year. They are all driven by decisions of elected officials who then claim no responsibility when things go sideways.

As we have seen from the entire North Dakota Development Fund saga, there is no oversight until after the fact - and even when the legislature does its job of oversight, there is no one available to do the investigations due to conflicts of interest. Which just feeds the suspicion of what is going on.

Despite Governor Armstrong’s claims to “tear it down to the studs” in 2025, it seems the North Dakota Development Fund is having a fire-sale before the full legislature can claw-back any of the previous money they were given, and the North Dakota Commerce is going to continue to be the public relations outfit promoting all of it.

The studs are still standing, and many others are starting to ask when the demolishing will begin.

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