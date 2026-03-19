Yesterday, I attended the monthly meeting of the Missouri Valley Complex Committee, to which I am a voting member. You can watch the whole meeting here. But the 12 minutes that led to the problem discussed on KFYR Radio for two whole hours yesterday afternoon can be viewed below:

Summary (as provided by Gemini AI Analysis to be unbiased - watch the video to hear with your own ears):

During the Burleigh County board meeting, Commissioner Wayne Munson expressed significant frustration over his inability to obtain the final approved budget for the county’s parks and the Missouri Valley Complex. Key points from this exchange include: Commissioner Munson’s Access Issues: Munson stated that he has requested the final, line-item budget document five times from the finance department and the treasurer’s office without success. While a three-page summary is available on the county website, it lacks the detail necessary for him to authorize specific expenditures, such as a $9,000 pickup truck he purchased for the park staff. Dustin Gawrylow’s Inquiry: Gawrylow pressed Munson to clarify his statement, asking if a sitting county commissioner was truly being denied the final budget by county staff. He followed up by asking if Munson even knew if the document existed, to which Munson replied that he could only assume it did because it was supposedly approved during the budget cycle. Mark Splonskowski’s Statement: County Auditor Mark Splonskowski confirmed that he is also being “locked out” of the county’s financial data. He stated that since the recent departmental reorganization, he has been denied access to the drive where this information is stored, meaning even the Auditor’s office cannot verify the budget numbers. The discussion concluded with the committee members agreeing that the lack of transparency is a major obstacle to the county’s operations and future budget planning. ###End AI Generated Content###

An elected county commissioner should not be forced in a position to use a committee to alert the public to these things. It needs to be handled at the full commission table.

Following this meeting, I contacted Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Schwab because I needed to follow up with him anyways. I asked him who I would need to ask to get the budget myself as a regular Open Records Request.

He called Taylor Schmidt, who is the current Interim Treasurer/Finance Director following the departure of Leigh Jacobs who had taken over as Treasurer and Finance Director following Burleigh County’s action to separate the Treasurer’s office from Auditor’s office to reduce Mark Splonskowski’s involvement in county business due to the commission lack of trust in him. (Splonskowski has announced he will seek a seat on the Burleigh County Commission rather than re-election to the now reduced Auditor role.)

Taylor told Commissioner Schwab the full budget as approved in October 2025 for Fiscal Year 2026 should be available by the end of the week at the lastest.

Why wasn’t it for the last six months?

How has the county operated without a finalized budget in their software system?

These are questions that need to be asked and answered.

This was when it was time to go do Watchdog Wednesday on KFYR with host Daryl Lies. You can listen to that audio directly from KYFY-Radio’s website by clicking here. (This topic consumed the whole two hours, ironically because State Auditor Josh Gallion could not make it to his regular appearance due to official duties.)

Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox called in and said he would drop off the budget binder. He stated that “it says preliminary budget, but it is the final budget.”

What was in the binder was pages of budget worksheets with Fill The Blank lines for commissioners to build the budget as they developed it. You can see some examples below:

This in my view is NOT a final budget.

A final budget would be all printed from accounting software with all the numbers subtotaled by a computers accounting software.

This binder as provided by Commissioner Woodcox may have been a “final budget” in 1976 before computer accounting software existed, but it is not today.

The radio interview got heated between Commissioner Woodcox and the host Daryl Lies mostly because Commissioner Woodcox could not understand why Commission Munson was saying he could not access the full budget, six months after it was approved.

Following the show, I received the following text from Commissioner Munson at 5:45pm:

Why Did This Happen?

This whole episode was completely unnecessary.

This should have been resolved months ago at the full commission table, but it apparently was not.

But this is just the latest in a long string of problems related to the Budgeting process and transparency at Burleigh County, going all the way back to 2022:

It’s time for Burleigh County Commissioners to resolve these issues at the commission table in public - and they need to stop blaming Mark Splonskowski for these issues, since they locked him out of the systems needed to access the documents.

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