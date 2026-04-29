Burleigh County Commission Candidate Forum
North Dakota Watchdog Network plans to host a candidate forum for Burleigh County Commissioners Tuesday, May 5th @ 6pm @ the Bismarck Public Library.
Burleigh County residents/voters are encouraged to attend a candidate forum for Burleigh County Commissioners Tuesday, May 5th @ 6pm @ the Bismarck Public Library.
The candidate forum will be recorded and distributed online at WatchingND.com.
Readers may submit questions either by replying to the email version of this article or by commenting on the webpage version of the article.