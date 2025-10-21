Burleigh County Approves Massive Reduction in Bismarck’s Extraterritorial Area
The motion included stipulations for further conversations on several complicated areas that border or are crucial to both jurisdictions.
The Burleigh County Commission voted to accept the City of Bismarck’s proposed revised Extraterritorial Area (ETA) map, a landmark decision that is expected to remove approximately 95% of rural residences and half the property area from the city’s planning and zoning jurisdiction.
The decision, which was passed with specific, binding conditions for conti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.