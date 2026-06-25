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In a major constitutional showdown, the North Dakota Supreme Court has blocked a legislative effort to alter the state’s newly enacted lawmaker term limits, ordering the Secretary of State to remove the proposal from the upcoming November 2026 general election ballot.

In a unanimous opinion authored by Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, the high court declared Senate Concurrent Resolution (S.C.R.) 4008 and the resulting “Constitutional Measure 1” void from the beginning (void ab initio), ruling that the North Dakota Legislative Assembly completely exceeded its constitutional authority.

20260027 Bjerke V Nd Legis Assembly Opinion 88.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Battle Over Article XV

The legal battle traces back to 2022, when North Dakota voters approved a citizen-led initiative establishing strict term limits for state lawmakers. Effective January 1, 2023, Article XV of the North Dakota Constitution caps service in both the state House of Representatives and the state Senate at a cumulative eight years per chamber.

Crucially, the authors of the term limits initiative included a safeguard in Section 4 of Article XV. This section explicitly strips the Legislative Assembly of its usual power to propose amendments that would alter or repeal these term limits, reserving that authority solely to citizen-led initiative petitions.

Despite this explicit restriction, the Legislative Assembly passed S.C.R. 4008 during the 2025 legislative session. The resolution sought to amend the term limits and entirely repeal Section 4’s prohibition, aiming to place the changes before voters as Constitutional Measure 1 in November 2026.

High Court Rejects State’s Arguments

Terence B. Bjerke and Leverett Oley Larsen—both former members of the original 2021 Term Limits Initiative sponsoring committee—filed a petition with the Supreme Court in January 2026 to stop the measure.

The Legislative Assembly fiercely opposed the petition, raising several procedural defenses:

They argued the matter was not “ripe” for judicial review because voters hadn’t yet cast ballots on the measure.

They asserted the petitioners lacked standing to sue.

They claimed that stripping lawmakers of the ability to propose constitutional amendments infringed upon the United States Constitution’s guarantee of a “republican form of government”.

The Supreme Court dismantled those arguments one by one. On the issue of a republican form of government, the court noted that such claims are political questions for Congress to decide, making the state’s argument legally “non-justiciable”.

Regarding ripeness and standing, Chief Justice McEvers drew a sharp line between a challenge to the substance of a potential law and a challenge to the procedure used to get it on the ballot. Because Bjerke and Larsen challenged whether the legislature followed mandatory constitutional steps to place a measure on the ballot in the first place, the court ruled the issue was fully ripe for a pre-election decision and that the petitioners had clear standing.

“Notwithstanding” Means What It Says

On the merits of the case, the court’s decision hinged on the word “notwithstanding”.

The legislature argued that its broad authority to propose constitutional amendments under Article IV, Section 16 gave it the right to put Measure 1 on the ballot. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the specific restriction in Article XV, Section 4 explicitly overrides that general power.

“In construing the plain language of these two constitutional provisions, the use of the term ‘notwithstanding’ in N.D. Const. art. XV, § 4 defines a plain limit to the Legislative Assembly’s authority and shows an intent for this provision to prevail over the authority N.D. Const. art. IV, § 16,” Chief Justice McEvers wrote.

Because the constitution specifically locks out lawmakers from tweaking term limits, the court found S.C.R. 4008 unconstitutional.

The Ultimate Ruling

The Supreme Court formally granted a writ of injunction, legally barring Secretary of State Michael Howe from allowing Constitutional Measure 1 to appear on the November 2026 ballot.

While the petitioners won a total victory on the ballot dispute, the court denied their request for attorney’s fees, maintaining North Dakota’s adherence to the “American Rule,” which dictates that each party typically covers its own legal expenses in constitutional litigation against the state.

The ruling represents a massive victory for grassroots conservative groups behind the 2022 term limits push and sets a firm precedent protecting citizen-enacted constitutional safeguards from legislative overrules.

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