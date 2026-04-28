During the 2025 legislative session, the North Dakota Watchdog Network and myself did an extensive amount of work to oppose House Bill 1473 on the basis that it was a broken federal policy (the 340B Program) that did not need to be expanded by the State of North Dakota:

While this was a very “in the weeds” issue and bill, it received a massive amount of attention - including a deceptive ad campaign by a Super-PAC that did an ad blitz of the state:

Outside Super-PAC Hijacks 340B Issue: Distorts Real Issues And Muddies The Waters

On Thursday, the Bismarck Tribune wrote a story about another group that is spending a lot of money in North Dakota also trying to defeat HB 1473, but taking a very intellectually dishonest approach to make waves rather than educate people about the real issues.

According the article:

For nearly two weeks, Building America’s Future, a nonprofit organization that spends millions of dollars to boost Republican candidates during elections, has aired ads against supporters of the 340b drug pricing program, specifically state Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby. They claim the program subsidizes gender transition procedures for minors. A video can also be found on the group’s YouTube channel with the title “Trump Underminers.” Reuters reported in October 2024 that a handful of people familiar with how the group is funded confirmed it receives financial contributions from billionaire and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Elon Musk. […] The group posted in early February about a truck with a message plastered on its side in capital, bold lettering: “340b is subsidizing gender transitions for kids.” The matte-black truck, with what appeared to be out-of-state license plates, looped around North Dakota’s State Capitol building on the morning of Feb. 10. There was a similar message on the back in all capital letters: “Tell North Dakota Republicans: stop subsidized gender transition for kids.”

My commentary at the time said:

The 340B program has NOTHING to do with transgender surgeries, it is about prescription drug prices. This group called “Building America’s Future” is actually getting in the way of either a) defeating HB 1473 or b) converting it to a study as I suggested in my testimony (see video at the top of this page). And they are doing it in a very gross way.

Ultimately, HB 1473 passed the House by a vote of 71-17 and the Senate by a vote of 41-4, and was signed by Governor Armstrong.

After the 2025 legislative session, several pharmaceutical companies filed lawsuits against the State of North Dakota to block implementation of the new law:

Federal Court Strikes Down North Dakota 340B Law as Unconstitutional

In a decision with major implications for the pharmaceutical industry and federal-state relations, U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor has struck down North Dakota’s H.B. 1473. The ruling, issued April 27, 2026, declares the state’s attempt to regulate the federal 340B drug pricing program unconstitutional, citing violations of both the Supremacy Clause and the Commerce Clause.

Read the full court decision here:

Phrma V 321KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Core Conflict: State vs. Federal Authority

The 340B program was created by Congress in 1992 to help “covered entities”—hospitals and clinics serving low-income populations—stretch federal resources by requiring manufacturers to offer significant discounts on outpatient drugs.

In recent years, the program has grown exponentially through the use of “contract pharmacies.” North Dakota’s H.B. 1473 attempted to protect these pharmacies by criminalizing manufacturer policies that restricted drug delivery or required data sharing. The law effectively tried to mandate that manufacturers ship drugs to any location a covered entity requested, a requirement the court noted has been likened to “the lunar surface” in previous litigation. (Page 9)

Judge Traynor, however, was blunt in his assessment: “H.B. 1473 is an infringement on federal programs masquerading as state governance.” He characterized the law as a coordinated effort to facilitate “graft” by hospital conglomerates at the expense of federal regulatory integrity. (Page 3)

Here is what is really going on: a coordinated collusion between the state’s covered entities and contract pharmacies to exploit Congress’s inattention to a federal program. As a result, pharmacies and third-party administrators pocket billions of dollars each year. This scheme works because no one considers manufacturers as victims. Big pharma garners little sympathy. Manufacturers have money, medication prices are rapidly rising, and they love to litigate. These things may be true, but they do not mean manufacturers should be fleeced by enterprising states and hospital conglomerates that wield power in legislative lobbies. (Page 4)

Field Preemption and the Spending Power

The court found that H.B. 1473 was “field preempted” because the 340B program operates under Congress’s spending power. The judge noted that the federal government induces manufacturers to participate by offering access to Medicare and Medicaid. By adding state-level criminal penalties (Class B misdemeanors), North Dakota was effectively “changing the terms” of a federal deal. (Page 17)

The Commerce Clause

Perhaps the most significant blow to the state was the court’s finding on the dormant Commerce Clause. Judge Traynor ruled that North Dakota was attempting to regulate transactions occurring entirely outside its borders.

The court found that H.B. 1473 regulated the relationship between out-of-state manufacturers and out-of-state wholesalers. Because the 340B program involves “chargebacks”—where a wholesaler requests a refund from a manufacturer for the price difference—the North Dakota law would force out-of-state entities to alter their financial transactions. (Page 8) “The classic observation that a state has no power to project its legislation into another state... remains good law,” the order stated. (Page 23)

Impact on Patients and Providers

While the state argued the law was necessary to protect healthcare facilities and vulnerable populations, the court expressed deep skepticism about where the money actually goes.

“H.B. 1473 benefits hospital conglomerates, and Joe Paycheck sees no difference in the price of his meds,” Traynor wrote. He pointed out that while hospitals buy the drugs at a steep discount, they often bill insurance at the full price and pocket the difference. (Page 5) Crucially, the court noted that there is no statutory requirement for covered entities to spend this 340B revenue on patient care, leading to a “windfall” for hospital administrators rather than savings for the needy. (Page 3)

Summary of Rulings:

The court has permanently enjoined North Dakota from enforcing H.B. 1473 against AbbVie and PhRMA members. The court rejected North Dakota’s request for “severability,” ruling that because the law’s entire focus was to single out federal program participants, no part of it could operate independently.

In a procedural twist, the court severed the case of AstraZeneca v. Wrigley (1:25-cv-182). While the state’s motion for judgment on the pleadings against AstraZeneca was denied, the court held that AstraZeneca’s specific claims—including those regarding the Takings Clause and Patent Law preemption—raised plausible rights to relief that require further litigation. The court found it “plausible” that mandating sales could constitute a per se taking of property and an interference with federal patent rights. This implies that the State of North Dakota may having to pay damages to AstraZeneca down the road, potentially.

Costing taxpayers even more!

Conclusions

The language regarding “takings” is interesting, because that is the legal category that “eminent domain” falls under. While the courts do not make judgements on the political aspects of these policies, HB 1473 could result in wide-reaching legal decisions that go far beyond what the legislature intended by passing the law.

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