Just one day after document showed that the City of Fargo’s desire to annex the land that it has been in a tug of war with the City of Harwood may be about a massive tax/fee windfall, we are now learning that the two cities may have come to an agreement where neither will annex the land.

According to KFGO News, the Fargo City Commission will consider such a deal on Monday:

The mayors of Fargo and Harwood appear to have come to an agreement on what’s become a controversial land annexation discussion. […] According to Monday’s Fargo City Commission agenda, the draft agreement says Fargo will take no action to annex the west half and Harwood will take no action to annex the east half. The agreement would have a term of 20 years, which is the maximum allowed under state law. If approved by the Fargo City Commission, the city will send the draft agreement to Harwood’s City Council for their consideration and approval. The land annexation has become a controversial topic for the two cities. Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey spoke at Fargo’s City Commission meeting on Nov. 10, asking the city to “back off.” He accused Fargo of trying to annex the land behind their backs and not working in good faith with the City of Harwood. Property owners and Applied Digital also submitted letters protesting the land annexation.

After yesterday’s documents showed it may all just be a cash grab, one prominent leader in Fargo reached out to me last night to say this deal was in the works and that pressure has been applied to convince Fargo’s elected leadership that this approach would give the city a bad reputation for the future of business development - especially since Applied Digital was not asking for any special tax treatment like many other businesses do.

Much like the battles over CO2 pipelines, local governments need to get out ahead of these issues, and develop policy before the project comes knocking - even though the federal government under the current administration will likely push for a federal power grab on these issues.

Background

