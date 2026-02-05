This morning, as a follow-up to yesterday’s news that state officials are starting to explain what the budget situation is:

The North Dakota Monitor is reporting that the state is starting the process of easing state employees out of positions in order to make the process of cuts by attrition easier:

Some North Dakota state employees will be offered early retirement incentives as the state tries to adjust to declining revenues, driven in part by low oil prices.

Joe Morrissette, director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget, said state agencies have been notified of the plan and have until Friday to opt in.

State employees should be notified by Tuesday if they are eligible for early retirement, he said. Eligible employees will be offered three months of wages and benefits.

If employees opt in, the agency will have to show there would be a savings by leaving the position open at least temporarily or filling the position with an employee who will be paid less.

Morrissette said agencies are being offered the early retirement incentive now because those departments will start working on budgets in April.

The early retirement incentive does not apply to K-12 schools or colleges and universities, but could include the North Dakota University System office or the Department of Public Instruction, if those agencies choose to opt in, Morrissette said.

Morrissette said Gov. Kelly Armstrong approved the incentive plan. The incentives are similar to two rounds of voluntary buyouts during Doug Burgum’s eight years as governor when oil prices dropped significantly, Morrissette said.