Bonuses For Some, Buyouts For Others
North Dakota state officials are now asking state employees to consider taking early retirements to get ahead of the "cost to continue" government spending next budget cycle.
This morning, as a follow-up to yesterday’s news that state officials are starting to explain what the budget situation is:
The North Dakota Monitor is reporting that the state is starting the process of easing state employees out of positions in order to make the process of cuts by attrition easier:
Some North Dakota state employees will be offered early retirement incentives as the state tries to adjust to declining revenues, driven in part by low oil prices.
Joe Morrissette, director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget, said state agencies have been notified of the plan and have until Friday to opt in.
State employees should be notified by Tuesday if they are eligible for early retirement, he said. Eligible employees will be offered three months of wages and benefits.
If employees opt in, the agency will have to show there would be a savings by leaving the position open at least temporarily or filling the position with an employee who will be paid less.
Morrissette said agencies are being offered the early retirement incentive now because those departments will start working on budgets in April.
The early retirement incentive does not apply to K-12 schools or colleges and universities, but could include the North Dakota University System office or the Department of Public Instruction, if those agencies choose to opt in, Morrissette said.
Morrissette said Gov. Kelly Armstrong approved the incentive plan. The incentives are similar to two rounds of voluntary buyouts during Doug Burgum’s eight years as governor when oil prices dropped significantly, Morrissette said.
This amounts to the first steps that I was alluding to a few weeks ago:
As the legislature is going into special session again this week, it is likely too soon to make big moves. But legislators can authorize their staff and consultants to begin the process of determining the next steps if this downturn continues.
This action flies in stark contrast to the legislative vs. executive branch fight over granting bonuses to staff of the State Investment Board:
While some legislators have accused those of us pointing out these budget challenges of being dramatic, it is good to see the executive branch is starting the process to trim back what has regrown since the last time this happened in 2014-2017.
The contrast beween bonuses for the Investment Board and buyouts for everyone else highlights the political awkwardness here. Offering early retirement is politically safer than layoffs, but it still sends a clear signal about revenue projections. Back in 2015 when oil crashed I saw similiar moves in Alberta where they called it "voluntary severance" to avoid the optics of forced cuts.