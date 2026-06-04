“How do some people end up in public relations when the suck so bad at it?” - should be the response to the way North Dakota state government is responding to the public backlash to data centers.

The North Dakota Monitor published an article yesterday that further shows that the State of North Dakota just does not have a clue on how to deal with its own people when it comes to hot button issues:

“People don’t necessarily want to hear the facts, and I think that’s a big frustration for us,” said James Semerad, director of the air quality division of the Department of Environmental Quality. “If they want to say two and two is five, and it’s said often enough, it seems like people believe two and two is five.” Semerad’s remarks were made during Tuesday’s meeting of the interim legislative Energy Development and Transmission Committee in Grand Forks. Several legislators expressed concern local officials are making decisions with incomplete information and are relying on emotion, rather than facts.

For months, I’ve been writing about how local government has left to fend for itself against the onslaught of hyperscale data centers.

This complicated by the fact the state itself is heavily invested in the success of the data center industry:

There was recently a State Land Board meeting updating the status of these investments:

Some legislators and state officials do seem to realize where the need is, even if they do not yet know how to tackle it. Again from the North Dakota Monitor:

Rep. Dick Anderson, R-Willow City, said the state needs to be more “proactive” in educating local officials on the issue. Claire Vigesaa, executive director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, said those officials often lack the tools to evaluate projects that could have a multi-million dollar and multi-generational impact on their communities, like data centers. “Many of these smaller communities have seen decreased business activity over the years, so growth or large industry activity is a quantum shift for them in their process,” Vigesaa said. “North Dakotans want to do what’s best for their communities, but don’t have the tools or information readily available to help them make their decisions.” One presenter on Tuesday suggested legislators compile information on what other states’ policies on permitting, zoning and regulation of data centers are and cautioned against dismissing real concerns from rational people.

The question is whether these officials genuinely want to help educate locals on how to deal with this issue, or whether this result in another taxpayer-fund propaganda effort:

Governor Kelly Armstrong also has been discussing this issue as reported by KFYR-TV News:

Armstrong said North Dakota does not have a data center-specific policy, and he is cautious about creating rules aimed at one industry. Instead, he said local leaders need to stay involved as projects are proposed, while the state keeps a close eye on fundamentals such as power and water needs and what those demands could mean for other customers. “One, make sure you’re talking to the locals, because you need support locally, and two, don’t you dare raise consumers’ rates. Not now, not six weeks from now, not six months from now,” Armstrong said. “Because not only are you causing yourself problems, you’re causing the opportunity cost to everything else.” Armstrong said the state, including the Department of Environmental Quality, is routinely looking at power and water capacity. He expects lawmakers to take up data center-related legislation during the next legislative session. “Data centers can use an exorbitant amount of these [resources], so I think you base it on usage and not what the use is,” Armstrong said. Armstrong also warned local leaders about signing non-disclosure agreements with data center companies, saying it can create the appearance that communities are hiding details and can limit the public’s understanding of proposed deals.

A Datacenter That Has Its Own Powerplant Is Still A Powerplant

An interesting regulatory shift has occurred under the current federal administration via the “Bring Your Own Power” (BYOP) concept. Developers are realizing that the grid cannot sustain this rapid expansion, leading to plans for dedicated generation facilities built alongside data centers, such as those planned in Mercer County and Oliver County.

While this protects the broader grid from immediate depletion, it fundamentally changes the legal landscape. When a data center builds an on-site generation facility, it is no longer just a digital processor—it is a power plant.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) frequently claims it lacks the statutory authority to regulate data centers. While it is legally true that the legislature has not granted the PSC oversight over data facilities, the PSC absolutely possesses the clear statutory mandate to regulate power plants. Hiding behind a data center framework to avoid regulating an adjacent, dedicated power generation station is a regulatory cop-out. North Dakotans must demand that the legislature clarify this loophole (if it is a loophole - it’s not entirely clear there is) in the upcoming legislative session. Any facility generating its own industrial-scale power must be fully scrutinized under standard power plant siting laws.

The Need To Distinguish Between Small North Dakota-Owned Data Center Operators And Out-of-State Hyperscalers Is Real

Last week I wrote a preliminary memo on the issue as a prelude to a townhall event held in Linton:

You can watch a video (lower quality) of this townhall event below:

Seperate from this, on Monday the Burleigh County Commission spent over a hour listening to community input on the issues of data centers as a concerned citizen asked to be put on agenda. You can watch the whole meeting here:

This was an awkward meeting as the Burleigh County Commission already developed it policy and 8+ page ordinance addressing data centers:

Data Center Ordinance 598KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One thing that was illustrated both at the meeting in Linton and the Burleigh County Commission it the need to distinguish between the different types of data centers based on size, power/water usage, whether the ownership is local or out-of-state, and to what extent North Dakota communities and the economy of the state itself will benefit from the operation.

This was the basis of the comments I gave at the Burleigh County Commission meeting:

Policy should draw a clear line between multinational tech monopolies and local, small-scale operators.

The public should not demonize the entire tech sector; rather, we must distinguish between predatory corporate developments and independent, market-driven small businesses.

If a “data center” is owned by North Dakotans who reinvest their earnings back into the local economy, that should not be treated as a bad thing. That should in fact be the goal!

Just as the independent oil producers historically organized to distinguishing themselves from mega-conglomerates at the start of the Bakken boom, small technology operators must lead the charge in defining ethical, self-sustaining business models that do not rely on public subsidies or socialized grid costs - and explaining these things to the public with a level of expertise that government officials will never have.

Furthermore, public officials should not demonize their own citizens just because they are worried about what is happening. This is a big national issue and these discussions are happening everywhere.

We saw that approach taken during the CO2 Pipeline fight - it only made it worse.

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